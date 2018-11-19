Best Black Friday deals for phones

Black Friday is often the optimal time to buy a phone. Some retailers will knock hundreds of dollars off price tags, meaning you can save a lot of cash on premium flagships. Check out the best deals we found for the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel phones and more.
Not surprisingly, there are lots of deals for Apple's current flagship duo. For the iPhone XS and XS Max, deals include:
T-Mobile: Get the iPhone XS and XS Max for free (up to $750) when you open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone. In some cases, the deal requires you to activate two lines of service. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period. T-Mobile's offer is available now. Read more about T-Mobile's full Black Friday deal here.
Verizon: If you're upgrading your current phone on Verizon, the carrier will snip $100 off the iPhone XS and XS Max, as long as you hand over your previous phone. If you're switching from another carrier, or adding an additional line of service to your account, that discount rises to $300. Once again, you'll need to trade in your old phone to get the sale.
Walmart: To cash in on the offer for Apple's new iPhones for 2018 -- a $300 gift card -- you'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. The offer applies to in-store purchases only, starting Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.
Target: Get a $250 Target gift card with a purchase of the iPhone XS or XS Max. The sale runs Nov. 23 through 25 and applies to in-store purchases only. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limited to two phones per customer.
Best Buy: Save $150 on the new iPhones at Best Buy. The sale begins Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
Deals for the colorful and less expensive iPhone XR are similar to the XS and XS Max, with one addition from U.S. Cellular:
T-Mobile: Get up to $750 off the iPhone XR when you open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone. In some cases, the deal requires you to activate two lines of service. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period. T-Mobile's offer is available now. Read more about T-Mobile's full Black Friday deal here.
Verizon: If you're upgrading your current phone on Verizon, the carrier will snip $100 off the asking price of the iPhone XR, as long as you hand over your previous phone. If you're switching from another carrier, or adding an additional line of service to your account, that discount rises to $300. Once again, you'll need to trade in your old phone to get the sale.
U.S. Cellular: Get a free 64GB iPhone XR when you switch to a U.S. Cellular unlimited plan. Current upgrade-eligible US Cellular customers on a Total Plan can also get $250 off select smartphones, plus up to $200 for successful referrals. The deal is live now and runs through Nov. 26, while supplies last.
Last year's iPhone X is still a great phone, and on Black Friday you can get it with deep discounts from two retailers:
Walmart: You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, but a $400 gift card is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. The offer applies to in-store purchases only, starting Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.
Best Buy: Save up to $200 on your billing plan with the iPhone X. The sale kicks off Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and requires activation on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint.
The Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus feature gorgeous screens, a sexy dual-curved design and terrific cameras for well-lit shots can't go wrong.
You can get the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus for free (up to $750) at T-Mobile when you open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone. In some cases, the deal requires you to activate two lines of service. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period. T-Mobile's offer is available now. Read more about T-Mobile's full Black Friday deal here.
The Galaxy Note 9 is a big, beautiful phone with top-tier specs including a massive battery and internal storage that starts at 128GB. The new S Pen doubles as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies.
You can get $750 off in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period with the Note 9 when you open up a new line of service at T-Mobile and trade in an eligible phone.
Samsung's 2017 flagship, the Galaxy S8, may not be the latest-and-greatest phone out right now, but it's still fast, has a great battery life and has a water resistant design. To get it for free at T-Mobile, you'll need to open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period. T-Mobile's offer is available now.
As the rugged-ized version of the Galaxy S8, the S8 Active flaunts a durable design and an enduring 24-hour battery life. Like previous Galaxy phones, you can get up to $750 off from T-Mobile in the form of bill credits, but you'll need to open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone.
Several deals are available for Google's marquee handsets, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. These phones takes brilliant photos, even in super low-light, and they can screen unwanted calls.
Verizon: Trade in your current phone and buy one of the Pixel 3s, and Verizon will give you either $100 or $300 off. You get $100 off if you're upgrading from a different device, and $300 off when you switch carriers and join Verizon, or if you're adding a new phone line (say you go from one line to two). Either way, you'll need to hand over your previous phone.
Google: You can buy the Pixel 3 or 3 XL unlocked from Google and slip in your own carrier SIM card. Google will give you half off either phones when you buy one at full price. The offer ends Nov. 21. Afterwards, the company has another promotion: $150 off the Pixel 3 (regularly $800) and $200 from the Pixel 3 XL (normally $900). You can use either phone with any carrier and this offer runs from Nov. 22 through Nov. 25.
Best Buy: The retailer will knock $200 off the price of either phones when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. The sale starts Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and lasts through Nov. 24.
Target: Though you'll need to buy the phone at full-price, you can pick up a $200 Target gift card when you activate the phone with Verizon. It's limited to two per customer and the sale goes from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25.
The waterproof G7 has an AI camera that gives your photos a boost before you snap them. It also has a secondary wide-angle rear camera and a headphone jack (a rarity these days for premium phones).
T-Mobile: Get the phone for free when you open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period.
Sprint: You can save $432 with this phone, but in a really roundabout, prolonged way. You'll need to buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service. At that point, you'll receive a bill credit over "50 percent." So, instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. The sale begins Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24. More details here.
The V40's five cameras give you a variety of photography options. In addition, the phone has a 6.4-inch screen, but is still comfortable to hold, and it's water resistant, has expandable memory and a headphone jack. You can get $750 off in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period when you open up a new line of service at T-Mobile and trade in an eligible phone.
The OnePlus 6T offers top-notch hardware including a lightning-speed processor and an excellent camera for hundreds of dollars less than its competitors.
T-Mobile: You can get the phone for free when you open up a new line of service at T-Mobile and trade in an eligible phone. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period.
OnePlus: The company has two bundle offers in store for Black Friday. If you buy OnePlus 6T (128GB) in either black shade, you'll get a free fast charge adapter with 100cm Type-C cable ($14.95 in savings). If you buy the 256GB model, you can get a fast car charger ($29.95 in savings). The promotion runs from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, while supplies last.
As OnePlus' flagship of spring 2018, the OnePlus 6 is blazing fast, shoots amazing portrait mode photos, has a polished refined design and costs much less than other flagship phones. OnePlus is shaving $100 off its price, which will start at $429. The sale begins Nov. 20.
Motorola is lowering the price on seven of its phones (all of which will follow after this slide). The devices arrive unlocked.
For the Moto Z3 Play Motorola is knocking $100 off, selling it for $400. The phone has an excellent two-day battery life, its take on Android 8.0 Oreo is a pleasure to use, and the fingerprint sensor on the phone's right side is easy to reach.
The Moto Z2 Force is really thin, with a fast processor and great battery life. It can survive drops without shattering. The new dual rear cameras have some cool features we haven't seen before. Motorola is shaving $320 off the price, so you can purchase it for $400.
Motorola has earned its reputation as a maker of quality budget phones, and the half-off price (save $50) here feels right for the Moto E5 starter phone. Service provided by Simple Mobile. The sale starts Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24.
Motorola Moto Mods are modular accessories that attach magnetically to a variety of Motorola phones. They can lend extra features (like a 360-degree camera or an image projector) or extra performance (like 5G connectivity or an extended battery life). For Black Friday, you can get them for 25 percent off at Motorola.
The Honor View 10 has the power and performance of a top-end phone, but with a much more accessible price tag. On Amazon, you can purchase it $349 (save $150). The sale begins Nov. 23 and runs through Nov. 26.