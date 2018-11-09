Best Black Friday deals 2018

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black Friday is coming

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but major retailers have revealed their big Thanksgiving holiday sales earlier than ever. From "leaked" newspaper circulars to splashy web reveals, we've already started to see some of the biggest stores' Black Friday sale prices hit the internet.

As usual, it's hard to discern which Black Friday deals really are deals. But fear not, we've got a host of CNET editors busy culling the list and highlighting what we think are the best deals out there this holiday season.

We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals -- the sales you can access right now -- to the front of the gallery. Check back for more top deals in the coming days! 

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here. 

Now, check out the deals.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
Jabra Elite 65t: $120 at Best Buy (save $50)

Add to Gift List

Best Buy has the Jabra Elite 65t for $120 on sale now (save $50). That's a sweet deal for an excellent set of totally wireless earphones. Jabra also has the slightly more rugged Elite Active 65t, but it costs $190.

Availability: Now through Sunday.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$119.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR smart Roku TV: $350 at Amazon and Target

Add to Gift List

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR smart Roku TV (model 55S405) is one of the best TV values out there with decent picture quality for the price and Roku streaming built-in. This is a 2017 model that usually lists for $450. The 2018 version costs $430. 

Availability: Now.

See it at Amazon.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$121.97 at eBay Read Full Review

Apple iPad: $250 (32GB) at Walmart and $329 (128GB) at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the 128GB version of the standard iPad on sale for $100 off, which is a decent deal. Walmart will be offering the 32GB version for $250 or $80 off.

Availability: Now at Best Buy. Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m. at Walmart.

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Nvidia Shield TV with remote: $140 (save $40) at multiple retailers

Add to Gift List

One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).

This price is available now from Walmart and other retailers.

Availability: Now.

See it at Amazon.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Katzmaier/CNET
$199.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Entry-level Surface Pro 6 with keyboard: $600 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch (Core m3/128GB) with Keyboard on sale right now for $600 (save $360).

Availability: Now.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Best Buy
Toshiba 55-inch 4K LED TV with Fire TV: $350 at Best Buy (save $130)

This may not be a great TV, but it's a good deal at $350 -- and you can get it today.

Availability: Now.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Best Buy
KEF Porsche Design Space One wired noise-cancelling headphones: $100 at Newegg

We haven't tried these, but British company KEF makes good headphones. The list price on these is $320, but these are wired headphones -- there is no Bluetooth.

Availability: Now. The site says the product is backordered, but it isn't sold out -- yet.

See it at Newegg.

Published:Caption:Photo:Newegg
Samsung 42mm Galaxy Watch: $260 at Target (or $280 right now)

Target and Amazon are running a sale on both the 42mm ($280) and 46mm ($300) Galaxy Watches right now. But the deal will get a little sweeter on the 42mm model come Black Friday. It'll be $250.

Availability: Sale begins in stores Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See current deal at Amazon.

See current deal at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 at Walmart

This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested.

Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U, and that brands and models vary per store. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured). We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example. Still, at this size, price and level of smart TV convenience, these sets are a steal.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

Published:Caption:Photo:Best Buy
55-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV: $248 at Walmart

This is basically the 55-inch version of the Walmart TCL/Sharp deal on the last page. Again, we haven't reviewed this particular model -- it seems to be exclusive to Walmart -- but we're betting its picture quality and great Roku smart TV-ness line up well with the TCL 55S405. But the Hisense is much cheaper (one 55-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV is selling for $378, but it's unclear if it's the same model).

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walmart
Hisense 40-inch TV: $99 at Walmart

We haven't reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 6 p.m. (in stores), Nov. 21, 10 p.m. online.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walmart
Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV: $400 at Dell

Normally $480, the Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model UN55NU6900) will be available for $400 at Dell starting on Nov. 16.

Availability: Nov. 16.

See it at Dell.

Published:Caption:Photo:Samsung
LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: $600 + $100 Dell gift card at Dell

Normally about $800, the LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model 65UK6090PUA) will be $600 at Dell starting on Nov. 16, plus you'll get a $100 Dell gift card.

Availability: Nov. 16.

See it at Dell.

Published:Caption:Photo:LG
Apple Watch Series 3: Starting at $200 at Target (save $80)

Add to Gift List

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS will be $200 at Target starting Nov. 22 (list price is $280) while the cellular version will be $300 (usually $380). Note these are the 38mm prices -- the 42mm will cost a bit more.

Best Buy currently has the Apple Watch Series 3 for $229 (38mm) and $259 (42mm) if you want to pick up one now for $50 off.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
$409.00 at Walmart Read Full Review

Roku SE: $20 at Walmart

Add to Gift List

Walmart bills the Roku SE an "exclusive." While it looks very similar to the Roku Express we reviewed and really liked for the $35 price, it's apparently a bit faster, according to Roku. At $20 it's an epic streaming bargain. 

Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$29.85 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)

Add to Gift List

Normally $120, Amazon's Fire TV Cube will be $60 starting on Nov. 16. It's been on sale before for $60, but we haven't seen it lower than that.

Availability: Nov. 16.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$119.99 at B&H Photo-Video Read Full Review

Amazon Fire HD 10: $100 at Amazon ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, which comes with 32GB of storage (as well as a slot to add memory cards), will be $100 starting on Nov. 16. That's $50 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.

Availability: Nov. 16.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
$149.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker: $70 at Target

Add to Gift List

Bose's SoundLink Micro is a pocket-sized speaker that sounds great for its tiny size. It lists for $100 but Target will have it for $70.

Availability: Sale begins in stores Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$94.01 at Amazon Read Full Review

Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5: $500 at Newegg ($200 off)

Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. 

Availability: The system is currently available for $530. The price drops to $500 starting Nov. 20.

See it at Newegg.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
HP Pavilion x360 (15-inch screen, Core i3, 16GB of RAM): $500 at Walmart

Looking for a real laptop? This deal offers decent components, including a Core i3 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for $500.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 6 p.m. (in stores); Nov. 21, 10 p.m. online.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:HP
Sony SRS-XB01 micro Bluetooth speaker: $17 at Walmart ($13 savings)

Add to Gift List

You can get Sony's new micro Bluetooth speaker for a mere $17 at Walmart. That's a good deal on a decent little Bluetooth speaker. Expect this one to go fast.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 6 p.m. (in stores); Nov. 21, 10 p.m. online.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
Read First Take

Element 55-inch 4K smart TV: $200 at Target

This budget Element 55-inch 4K TV normally sells for $380. But Target will have it for the rock-bottom price of $200 for Black Friday.

Availability: In-store only, the sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Published:Caption:Photo:Target
Polaroid 32-inch TV: $80 at Target

We haven't seen or tried this Polaroid 32-inch 720p LED TV, but at $80, it's a relatively low-risk purchase. Normally it sells for $130.

Availability: Sale begins in stores Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Target
LG 55-inch C8 Series OLED TV: $1,700 at Best Buy (save $200)

This may not be a 65-inch OLED TV, but it's a decent deal on a 55-incher. The C Series is the entry-level in LG's line. This TV is on sale now for $1,900 but it will be $200 less during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Best Buy
HP Pavilion gaming laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti: $599 at Walmart ($230 off)

Here's a solid $200+ markdown: a 15.6-inch laptop from HP. You get a respectable collection of entry-level gaming components, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. 

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 6 p.m. (in stores); Nov. 21, 10 p.m. online.

This deal is available now at Walmart.

Published:Caption:
Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (P-Series Quantum): $1,400 at Costco

Costco will have Vizio's excellent 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model PQ65-F1) on sale for $1,400 starting on Nov. 16. It's normally $2,000.

Availability: Sale starts online and in-store Nov. 16 and goes through Nov. 26.

See it at Costco.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETSee More
Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Walmart and Target

Add to Gift List

Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones will be $50 off at Walmart and Target. They list for $150.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$149.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man: $200 at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other retailers ($160 savings)

Add to Gift List

This PS4 Slim deal bundle includes the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. Get it at several retailers.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Target
$349.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

PlayStation VR bundle: $250 at Target and Best Buy

This is a nice deal on a PlayStation VR bundle that includes a PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, Move controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR for $250. It normally costs $350.

Target and Best Buy will also be discounting their other PSVR bundles (with different games) by $100. Some cost $200, but don't include Move controllers.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Target
Xbox One S + Minecraft: $200 at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other retailers (save $100)

This is the main deal on the Xbox One S this Black Friday. The console normally retails for $300 and then you get Minecraft thrown in -- all for $200.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Best Buy
Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle: $45 at Walmart (save $29)

If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 6 p.m. (in stores); Nov. 21, 10 p.m. online.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walmart
Xbox One X + Battlefield 5 and extra controller: $430 at Best Buy

Best Buy will have the Xbox One X + Battlefield 5 and extra controller for $430. That's a nice deal if you're looking for an Xbox One X. The list price for Xbox One X is $500.

Walmart is also offering $70 off its Xbox One X bundles too and will have the console for $399. (See it at Walmart.)

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Best Buy
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart Deluxe: $300 at Best Buy and Target

This is the big Nintendo Switch bundle deal for Black Friday. You pay full price for the console ($300) and get Mario Kart Deluxe for free.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:
BeatsX wireless earphones: $75 at Walmart (save $30)

A cheaper version of those Bose neckband-style sports headphones with the advantage of a big "B" on the ear, these are comfortable, lightweight, water-resistant... and priced really well.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 6 p.m. (in stores); Nov. 21, 10 p.m. online.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung curved monitor: $168 ($61 off) at Walmart

We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming, where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walmart
Google Home Mini: $25 at Walmart and Target

Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price (half off) it's easy to put one in a secondary room. It's a doorbuster at Best Buy starting on Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m. (while supplies last).

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

See at Walmart.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $60 at Target

Add to Gift List

JBL's compact Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker normally lists for $100 (though you can get it for around $85). Target will have it for $60 on Black Friday.

Availability: Sale begins in stores Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$84.45 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fitbit Versa: $150 at Target and Walmart

Add to Gift List

We're fans of the Fitbit Versa. It's a little expensive at its list price of $200, but Target will have it for $150 on Black Friday.

Availability: Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m.

See it at Target.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$197.49 at Amazon Read Full Review

Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $50 at Walmart, Target and Best Buy

The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value.

This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

See it at Target.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 at Amazon and Target (save $15)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K is a good deal at $50. Amazon will have it for $35 starting on Nov. 18. Target will have it on sale starting Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fitbit Charge 3: $120 at Target

Add to Gift List

We like Fitbit's Charge 3 -- and like it a little better when it's $120 instead of $150.

Availability: Sale begins in stores Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$149.95 at Amazon Read Full Review

Vizio 50-inch E Series 4K HDR smart TV: $350 + $100 Dell Gift card at Dell

Add to Gift List

Dell will have one of our favorite budget TVs, the Vizio 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model E50-F2) for $350 + $100 Dell gift card. It's usually $400.

Availability: Thanksgiving, 3 p.m. ET.

See it at Dell.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$749.99 at Dell Home Read Full Review

Google Home Hub: $99 at Walmart Target, Best Buy ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

Several retailers will have the Google Home Hub on sale for $100 or $50 off its list price of $149. This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

See it at Target.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
$149.00 at Google Store Read Full Review

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is a good deal at $80. For $50 it's an even better deal.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:
$79.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 at Amazon ($26 off)

Add to Gift List

This will be Amazon's cheapest price ($24) on its newest Echo Dot.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $30 at Amazon ($20 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's entry-level tablet will be $30 starting on Nov. 22. That's $20 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Spot: $90 at Amazon ($40 off)

We didn't love the Echo Spot, but it's more appealing for $40 off or $90 -- if you're OK with a camera in the room. That said, it is $100 right now.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Taylor Martin/CNET
Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 at Amazon ($40 off)

Amazon will drop the price of the its second-gen Echo Plus by $40 starting on Nov. 22. It lists for $150.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Amazon Echo Show (second-gen): $180 at Amazon ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

The new improved Echo Show (second-gen) will cost $180 ($50 off) starting Nov. 22.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$229.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Echo (second-gen): $70 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo (second-gen) starting Nov. 22. It lists for $100.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
$99.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20)

Add to Gift List

Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi router: $99 at Walmart (save $100)

The best solution for Wi-Fi trouble is a new router, and the powerful Nighthawk is one of the best, especially for larger homes where the fringes don't get bars. To get one for under $100 is a good deal.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
Surface Pro 6 (Core i5) with keyboard: $800 at Costco (save $200)

While Best Buy has the entry-level Surface Pro 6 (with Core m3 processor) + keyboard for $600, Costco will be selling this step-up Core i5 Surface Pro 6 bundle for $800 or $200 off.

Availability: Nov. 16-25.

Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members; annual plans are available for $60 to $120.

See it at Costco.

Published:Caption:Photo:Costco
Linksys Velop Mesh Router 3 Pack: $200 at Walmart (save $150)

Add to Gift List

I've used this Linksys Velop Mesh Router system and it works well once you get it set up (I found set up to be a little tricky). Our reviewer thought it was expensive for it was, but $200 for pack of three is a pretty decent deal.

Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzón / CNET
$429.95 at Amazon Read Full Review
