Best Black Friday deals 2018

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but major retailers have revealed their big Thanksgiving holiday sales earlier than ever. From "leaked" newspaper circulars to splashy web reveals, we've already started to see some of the biggest stores' Black Friday sale prices hit the internet.
As usual, it's hard to discern which Black Friday deals really are deals. But fear not, we've got a host of CNET editors busy culling the list and highlighting what we think are the best deals out there this holiday season.
We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals -- the sales you can access right now -- to the front of the gallery. Check back for more top deals in the coming days!
Best Buy has the Jabra Elite 65t for $120 on sale now (save $50). That's a sweet deal for an excellent set of totally wireless earphones. Jabra also has the slightly more rugged Elite Active 65t, but it costs $190.
One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).
This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested.
Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U, and that brands and models vary per store. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured). We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example. Still, at this size, price and level of smart TV convenience, these sets are a steal.
Availability: Walmart's store event kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and online deals start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.
This is basically the 55-inch version of the Walmart TCL/Sharp deal on the last page. Again, we haven't reviewed this particular model -- it seems to be exclusive to Walmart -- but we're betting its picture quality and great Roku smart TV-ness line up well with the TCL 55S405. But the Hisense is much cheaper (one 55-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV is selling for $378, but it's unclear if it's the same model).
We haven't reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.
The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS will be $200 at Target starting Nov. 22 (list price is $280) while the cellular version will be $300 (usually $380). Note these are the 38mm prices -- the 42mm will cost a bit more.
Walmart bills the Roku SE an "exclusive." While it looks very similar to the Roku Express we reviewed and really liked for the $35 price, it's apparently a bit faster, according to Roku. At $20 it's an epic streaming bargain.
Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)
Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, which comes with 32GB of storage (as well as a slot to add memory cards), will be $100 starting on Nov. 16. That's $50 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.
Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5: $500 at Newegg ($200 off)
Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
LG 55-inch C8 Series OLED TV: $1,700 at Best Buy (save $200)
This may not be a 65-inch OLED TV, but it's a decent deal on a 55-incher. The C Series is the entry-level in LG's line. This TV is on sale now for $1,900 but it will be $200 less during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones will be $50 off at Walmart and Target. They list for $150.
This PS4 Slim deal bundle includes the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. Get it at several retailers.
Xbox One S + Minecraft: $200 at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other retailers (save $100)
This is the main deal on the Xbox One S this Black Friday. The console normally retails for $300 and then you get Minecraft thrown in -- all for $200.
Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle: $45 at Walmart (save $29)
If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings.
We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming, where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve.
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price (half off) it's easy to put one in a secondary room. It's a doorbuster at Best Buy starting on Thanksgiving Day, 5 p.m. (while supplies last).
Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $50 at Walmart, Target and Best Buy
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value.
This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)
Several retailers will have the Google Home Hub on sale for $100 or $50 off its list price of $149. This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show.
Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi router: $99 at Walmart (save $100)
The best solution for Wi-Fi trouble is a new router, and the powerful Nighthawk is one of the best, especially for larger homes where the fringes don't get bars. To get one for under $100 is a good deal.
I've used this Linksys Velop Mesh Router system and it works well once you get it set up (I found set up to be a little tricky). Our reviewer thought it was expensive for it was, but $200 for pack of three is a pretty decent deal.
