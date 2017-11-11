Walmart's Black Friday deals
Element 39-inch Smart TV, $125
Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV, $298
Google Home Mini, $29 ($20 off)
Vizio SB3251N-E0, $139
Google Chromecast, $20 ($15 off)
Roku 4K Streaming Stick Plus, $48 ($21 off)
9.7-inch 2017 Apple iPad, $250 ($80 off)
Sony PlayStation 4 GranTurismo Sport VR Bundle, $299 ($100 off)
Xbox One S, $190 ($90 off)
Legend of Zelda Edition Nintendo 2DS preloaded with Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, $80 ($50 off)
Samsung Galaxy S7, $300 ($100 off)
Apple iPhone SE, $100 ($300 off with activation)
Google Home, $80 ($50 off)
Arlo Camera 3-pack, $200 ($200 off)
JBL Flip 3, $55 ($15 off)
JBL Clip 2, $30 ($15 off)
Fitbit Alta HR for $100 ($50 off)
Fitbit Charge 2 for $100 ($50 off)
