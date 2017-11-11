CNET también está disponible en español.

Walmart's Black Friday deals

Element 39-inch Smart TV, $125

Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV, $298

Google Home Mini, $29 ($20 off)

Vizio SB3251N-E0, $139

Google Chromecast, $20 ($15 off)

Roku 4K Streaming Stick Plus, $48 ($21 off)

9.7-inch 2017 Apple iPad, $250 ($80 off)

Sony PlayStation 4 GranTurismo Sport VR Bundle, $299 ($100 off)

Xbox One S, $190 ($90 off)

Legend of Zelda Edition Nintendo 2DS preloaded with Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, $80 ($50 off)

Samsung Galaxy S7, $300 ($100 off)

Apple iPhone SE, $100 ($300 off with activation)

Google Home, $80 ($50 off)

Arlo Camera 3-pack, $200 ($200 off)

JBL Flip 3, $55 ($15 off)

JBL Clip 2, $30 ($15 off)

Fitbit Alta HR for $100 ($50 off)

Fitbit Charge 2 for $100 ($50 off)

Looking for more Black Friday deals?

Like many retailers this year, Walmart is kicking off the special discounts and promotions a few weeks before Black Friday. In fact, there are a few dozen items on sale right now. But the vast majority will come online at Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 23). That's 9:01 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Brick-and-mortar stores will then open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.   

As for Black Friday proper: Walmart will throw its doors open at 12:01 a.m. in most locations; folks in some states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, will be forced to wait until 1 a.m.

In the meantime, peruse all 36 pages of Black Friday deals at Walmart.com. And keep an eye on our picks for the best deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup as more deals are announced. 

We don't know a lot about this Element 39-inch Smart TV -- Walmart leaves the details vague; we know only that it "includes many more built-in apps." But at $125 for a 39-inch LED HD TV, it might be worth taking the plunge. 

While Best Buy is selling a 50-inch Sharp 4K TV for $180, and Walmart has larger 55-incher $298. Just remember that Amazon is also offering a 55-inch TCL Roku TV right now for $400, too.

Google's miniature smart speaker is popping up in just about every Black Friday sale we've seen, and Walmart is no exception. Target is selling it for $29, plus a $10 gift card, but Walmart's promotion -- which takes $25 off your order when you use Google Express to pay -- may be the best one yet.

We haven't tested Vizio's 32-inch SB3251-NE0 soundbar. But we love its slightly longer sibling, the SB3621N-E8. Unless size is a primary consideration, we'd recommend shelling out the additional $6 on the 36-inch model which is available at Amazon right now.

Walmart is selling Google's wireless video dongle at the cheapest price we've seen so far -- $5 cheaper than Target is selling it for. And it supports streaming from all of the major players via Android/Apple phone, tablet or PC. 

Roku's 4K HDR streamer rocks; simple interface, more apps and the best search. Walmart's Black Friday price is $20 cheaper that what we've seen elsewhere, and it's throwing in one free month of DirecTV Now, one free month of Showtime, a $5 Vudu credit and an HDMI cable.

Apple's new iPad was a great value at $330, when it debuted back in June. Now, we're seeing it go for $250 in a bunch of Black Friday sales at Walmart, Target and Micro Center

Sony's accessible, affordable and user-friendly VR system. Walmart's offering the whole rig -- the cameras, two controllers, headset and game -- for just about $30 more than the system on its own.

Walmart's deal on the Xbox One S is pretty good. But Target's is even better (same $190 price, but it comes with a $25 gift card). With both deals, it's unclear if any games come bundled with it.

This affordable, portable and accessible gaming system is a total steal at $80. And it come preloaded with a game. Just know that it doesn't play classic SNES titles -- you'll need a pricier New Nintendo 2DS XL or 3DS XL for that.

One of the best phones of 2016, the Galaxy S7 combines a great, water-resistant design with an awesome camera and long battery life. And Walmart's deal on the phone, on Straight Talk Wireless, undercuts most major network's price by a couple of hundred dollars. 

The SE delivers most of what's great about an iPhone in a compact, hand-friendly design. To take advantage of this deal, you'll be compelled to activate the phone on Walmart's Family Mobile service.

Google's home smart speaker is great, and Walmart's Black Friday promotion makes it even better. Like with the retailer's deal on the Google Home Mini, you get $25 off your order when you use Google Express to pay, bringing the net price down to $55.

Despite uneven battery life, Arlo's cameras work well whether they're resting on a table near your router or hidden in a tree hundreds of feet away. And Walmart's deal -- three cameras for $200 -- is a solid value.

Loud, high-quality sound, highly portable and splashproof. What more could you ask for from a Bluetooth speaker? And Walmart's price is the best we've seen yet.

JBL's tiny, wireless, immersible Bluetooth speaker is fully worth the money, now that Walmart has discounted it down to $30. Buy it.

Good battery life and a compact design make this the best Fitbit this year. And Walmart's Black Friday deal is in line with what we're seeing from other retailers. 

The Charge 2 features a great OLED display and five-day battery life. Walmart throws in an additional bonus band, making this a compelling deal for a solid activity tracker. Just note you can snag it at Micro Center for $25 less -- right now.

Those were the best deals we found at Walmart. But we're always adding more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and you can check out our complete Holiday Gift Guide, too.

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far.

Holiday Gift GuideCNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.

Best Black Friday 2017 deals at Walmart

