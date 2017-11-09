The 29 best Black Friday deals at Target

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The 30 best Black Friday deals at Target

Xbox One S for $190 ($90 off), plus $25 gift card

Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 off), plus $10 gift card

GoPro Hero5 Session bundle for $250 ($50 off)

GoPro Hero5 Black for $350 ($50 off), plus $50 gift card

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for $200 ($100 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote for $25 ($15 off)

Google Chromecast for $25 (10 off)

49-inch TCL Roku 4K HDR TV for $350 ($30 off)

JBL Charge 3 for $90 ($60 off)

10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro for $530 ($120 off)

9.7-inch 2017 Apple iPad for $250 ($80 off)

$250 gift card with purchase of iPhone 8

$250 gift card with purchase of iPhone 8 Plus

Apple Watch Series 1 (38mm) for $180 ($70 off)

$300 gift card with purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note 8

$300 gift card with purchase of Samsung Galaxy S8

$300 gift card with purchase of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $240 ($60 off), plus $30 gift card

DJI Spark Mini Drone for $400 ($100 off)

DJI Mavic Pro for $900 ($100 off)

Fitbit Alta HR for $100 ($50 off)

Fitbit Charge 2 for $100 ($50 off)

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $70 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 ($50 off)

Amazon Echo Dot for $30 ($20 off)

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) for $80 ($20 off)

Sony PlayStation VR headset for $200 ($70 off)

Nest Cam Indoor for $140 ($25 off)

Legend of Zelda Edition Nintendo 2DS for $80 (with Ocarina of Time game)

This year, Target's Black Friday starts early and goes big. Stores will open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, and deals will come online "early Thanksgiving morning" according to the company's Black Friday press release. Target will stay open until midnight on Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m. 

Some deals will be available before then, however, as part of Target's Preview Sale, which began this week on Monday morning (check out Target's Black Friday press release for all the details). On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 22, Target will give its REDcard holders, who get an additional 5 percent discount on all orders, early access to some sale items on Target.com. Throughout all of this, online shoppers will be eligible for free shipping.

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100

Caption by / Photo by Target
Target is bundling the Xbox One S with a $25 gift card that brings the net price down for $165 -- the lowest price we've seen anywhere so far, though it's unclear if any games come bundled with it.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$319.00
See at Amazon.com
A great device and a no-brainer for those who already have a Google Home, the Mini comes with a $10 gift card for a slam-dunk net sale price of $19. (Walmart and Best Buy are offering it at a similar discount.)

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$49.00
See at Dell Home
Most retailers are selling the Hero5 Session for $300. Target's letting it go for $50 cheaper, and throwing in a head strap and 16GB SD card for good measure. (Best Buy has a similar offer.)

Caption by / Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET
$278.00
See at BuyDig.com
The GoPro Hero5 Black delivers everything you need for terrific video on the go. And with a $50 gift card, Target's net price is the lowest we've come across. (Best Buy has a similar offer.)

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$399.00
See at Amazon.com
Compact and quiet with all of the PS4 awesomeness you'd expect, and 1TB of storage to boot. A solid deal for the money. No bundled games, though. (Best Buy has the same offer.)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$284.99
See at Amazon.com
If you watch a lot of TV shows and movies from Amazon  -- and use the Alexa voice assistant -- the Fire TV stick is a no-brainer. A small, cheap and competent streamer at a rock-bottom price. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$39.99
See at Amazon.com
This dirt-cheap wireless video dongle gets even cheaper on Black Friday. And it supports streaming from all of the major players via Android/Apple phone, tablet or PC. 

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$35.00
See at Dell Home
Sure you can find the non-4K version in smaller sizes for less, but if you want our favorite smart TV operating system built into a nicely sized 49-inch screen, this is it.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$349.99
See at Amazon.com
Great design, fully waterproof, loud and bass-heavy, and a port to juice up your phone -- what's not to like? A worthy deal for a portable Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a charging station.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$149.95
See at Dell Home
Apple's come close to perfecting the form with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. An excelllent display, superfast performance and killer cameras, all tied together with iOS 11. (Best Buy has it at the same price.)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$658.00
See at Amazon.com
We've seen the newest version of the Apple iPad pop up elsewhere (i.e. Micro Center) for $250, but only as an in-store item. Given that Target's deal is available both online and in stores, it's the most accessible way to grab an iPad for relative peanuts.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$330.00
See at Amazon.com
If you're in the market for an iPhone 8, this is a deal worth considering. There's no direct discount -- but with the $250 gift card, you end up paying $450 for a $700 phone. Not bad. 

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$699.00
See Prices
It's on the big side, but Apple's latest Plus is the perfect option if you aren't ready to give up the home button, and captures excellent Portrait photos with its two cameras and dramatic new lighting modes. This one is also at its normal retail price, but you'll get an extra $250 to spend later at Target. Not too shabby.

Caption by / Photo by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
$799.00
See Prices
Sure, it doesn't have GPS and it's not swimproof. But the Series 1 model has nearly everything else and it's the least expensive way to get an Apple Watch on your wrist -- now for less than $200 for the smaller 38mm model. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$249.00
See at Apple
Samsung's first dual-camera handset tops the S8 and S8 Plus with portrait mode and a digital stylus you can use for everything from handwriting notes to creating GIFs. Again, you get no discount off the regular price, but Target will thow in a $300 gift card.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$950.00
See Prices
Scoring high marks across the board, this everyday Android phone has it all: a great screen, a top-notch camera, strong battery life and extras like waterproofing and wireless charging. It's very similar to the aforementioned Note, just missing the dual camera (with portrait mode) and a stylus. 

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$750.00
See Prices
Credit Samsung for making this seriously big phone look graceful. Plus, you get killer performance, battery life, water resistance and wireless charging.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$850.00
See Prices
These solid, comfortable headphones sound good but are too expensive. Well, until now. Between the discount and the gift card, this is the best price we've seen for the Solo3. 

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$299.95
See at Apple
A terrific, lightweight and impossibly compact drone that delivers solid image quality and all of the features most people will need. (Best Buy also has this deal.)

Caption by / Photo by Josh Goldman/CNET
$499.00
See at Dell Home
With a compact, foldable design, the Spark's slightly bigger brother has better battery life. Like the Spark, it has all the controls you need and can be piloted with an iOS or Android device. 

Caption by / Photo by CNET
$999.00
See at Dell Home
Fitbit's best basic all-around fitness tracker monitors heart rate and tracks everything automatically. Good battery life and a compact design make it the best Fitbit of 2017.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$147.16
See at Amazon.com
A great multiline OLED display that shows time, fitness data and heart rate makes the Charge 2 a compelling option. Add five-day battery life and you've got a winner. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$148.50
See at Amazon.com
An inexpensive, user-friendly tablet that provides access to all that Amazon Prime offers. The Kids Edition's two-year, no-questions-asked replacement guarantee seals the deal.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
$49.99
See at Amazon.com
It may not be able to go feature-for-feature with the higher-end players, but the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an amazing value for a tablet with a high-res display and all of Alexa's skills.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
$149.99
See at Amazon.com
The Echo Dot is easiest way to get someone on the Alexa bandwagon. And this Black Friday pricing makes it the cheapest, too. (Nearly every other retailer will be selling the Dot at this price, too.)

Caption by / Photo by Taylor Martin/CNET
$49.99
See at Amazon.com
New for 2017, the second-generation Echo offers better sound than the Dot and an affordable price tag. Other retailers will also have this price.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$99.99
See at Amazon.com
Hands down, the most accessible, affordable and user-friendly full VR option on the market. Now available at the lowest price we've come across.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$289.78
See at Amazon.com
Between the high-resolution, 1080p video, the magnetic base, the user-friendly app and the sub-$150 price, this deal on the Nest Cam was looking fairly unbeatable -- until we saw the new (and great) Amazon Cloud Cam will be selling for $100 at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$194.10
See at Amazon.com
The Nintendo 2DS is an affordable, portable and accessible gaming system. And at $80, this special edition is a steal, further sweetened by the fact that it come preloaded with a game. Just note that it doesn't play classic SNES titles -- you'll need a pricier New Nintendo 2DS XL or 3DS XL for that.

Caption by / Photo by Nintendo
$129.00
See at Amazon.com
Those were the best deals we found at Target. But we're always adding more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and you can check out our complete Holiday Gift Guide, too.

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far.

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
