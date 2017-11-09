The 29 best Black Friday deals at Target

The 30 best Black Friday deals at Target
Xbox One S for $190 ($90 off), plus $25 gift card
Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 off), plus $10 gift card
GoPro Hero5 Session bundle for $250 ($50 off)
GoPro Hero5 Black for $350 ($50 off), plus $50 gift card
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for $200 ($100 off)
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote for $25 ($15 off)
Google Chromecast for $25 (10 off)
49-inch TCL Roku 4K HDR TV for $350 ($30 off)
JBL Charge 3 for $90 ($60 off)
10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro for $530 ($120 off)
9.7-inch 2017 Apple iPad for $250 ($80 off)
$250 gift card with purchase of iPhone 8
$250 gift card with purchase of iPhone 8 Plus
Apple Watch Series 1 (38mm) for $180 ($70 off)
$300 gift card with purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note 8
$300 gift card with purchase of Samsung Galaxy S8
$300 gift card with purchase of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $240 ($60 off), plus $30 gift card
DJI Spark Mini Drone for $400 ($100 off)
DJI Mavic Pro for $900 ($100 off)
Fitbit Alta HR for $100 ($50 off)
Fitbit Charge 2 for $100 ($50 off)
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $70 ($30 off)
Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 ($50 off)
Amazon Echo Dot for $30 ($20 off)
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) for $80 ($20 off)
Sony PlayStation VR headset for $200 ($70 off)
Nest Cam Indoor for $140 ($25 off)
Legend of Zelda Edition Nintendo 2DS for $80 (with Ocarina of Time game)
