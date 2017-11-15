CNET también está disponible en español.

Newegg's Black Friday 2017 deals

Asus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $980 ($220 off)

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 for $650 ($210 off)

Oculus Rift and Touch bundle for $350 ($50 off)

Acer 27-inch Monitor for $280 ($120 off)

Asus ROG GL703 for $1,250 ($250 off)

Dell Inspiron 15 for $670 ($130 off)

MSI GS Series GS63VR Stealth Pro-469 for $1,350 ($250 off)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra for $80 ($50 off)

Bose SoundSport In-Ear for $50 ($50 off)

Yamaha YAS-203BL for $150 ($150 off)

Rosewill ION D10 Gaming Mouse, $15 ($10 off)

Logitech Prodigy G213 Keyboard and Gaming Mouse Combo for $68 ($32 off)

LG 27MU58-B 27-inch 4K LCD monitor for $300 ($200 off)

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for $200 ($100 off)

Xbox One S for $190 ($90 off)

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) for $80 ($20 off)

Nest Cam Indoor for $140 ($60 off)

Newegg's Black Friday lineup will appeal to both mainstream shoppers and hardcore deal-seekers. We found a bunch of the same promotions we've seen elsewhere -- the Amazon Echo and Xbox One S are showing up in every Black Friday sale this year -- as well as items we hadn't come across before like an Oculus Rift bundle and Asus ROG gaming rig.

Newegg is online only -- it has no retail stores, which mitigates the risk of being caught in an early morning Black Friday stampede. This year's official sale kicks off at 1 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 20 and ends on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. (Thereafter, we would expect a round of Cyber Monday deals to follow.) That noted, discount pricing on some items won't come online on initially; we have noted special start dates on our favorite deals where applicable.

What follows are the best deals we found. Of course, you can always check out all 20 pages of Newegg's Black Friday circular

Caption by / Photo by Newegg
We haven't tested it, but the Asus FX502VM-AS73 has very respectable specs: a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. A solid deal on a gaming laptop for under $1,000. Note: this deal starts before Black Friday -- scoop it up on Nov. 21.

Caption by / Photo by Newegg
We don't have firsthand experience with this model, the 80XL03BQUS, but we're fans of the midrange IdeaPad series. And with an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU, this is far from Lenovo's baseline configuration. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
We haven't tested this Acer LCD monitor (model XG270HU), but it's got all of the right specs for under $300. Those include a 2,560x1,440 resolution and a 1ms response time.

Caption by / Photo by Acer
A 17.3-inch gaming rig with a 2.8GHz Intel Core i7 (7th gen), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM and 1TB hard drive.  This is the best price we're seeing for this configuration (model GL703VM-NH74).

Caption by / Photo by Newegg
One of the most inexpensive ways to get a very decent graphics card -- the Nvidia GTX 1050 -- for PC gaming just got even cheaper. Newegg's deal on the Dell Inspiron 15 is a great entry-level system for the gamer in your life.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This MSI gaming laptop comes equipped with pretty ridiculous specs for the price. And take note that Newegg is offering up to an additional $150 off with a mail-in rebate, bringing the net price down to $1,200. But here's the kicker: it's actually available for $1,300 (pre-rebate) right now.

Caption by / Photo by Newegg
Comfortable to wear and capable of delivering clean, well-balanced sound. This is the best price we've seen for these earbuds.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Durable and sweat-resistant, the Bose SoundSport headphones deliver well-balanced sound with punchy bass performance. At 50 percent off, this is a great deal.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
An older but still great soundbar that delivers bigger, more dynamic audio than any other contender in its price range. And Newegg's price is the best we've seen. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Yes, mail-in rebates are a total pain in the neck. But -- if you have the wherewithal to follow through just this once -- you can pick up a Rosewill gaming mouse for free.

Caption by / Photo by Newegg
A gaming keyboard and mouse combo for about 30 percent off. Simple and effective.

Caption by / Photo by Newegg
We haven't tested it, but this is a low price for a 27-inch 4K LCD monitor. Note: you'll need promo code BF17FLYER36 to take advantage of this deal on Newegg's site.

Caption by / Photo by Newegg
This is the same promotion we've seen everywhere else this year for the PlayStation 4 Slim. A good deal if you're in the market for a low-cost console. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
Newegg's deal on the Xbox One S -- which starts on Nov. 23 -- is the same as the one available at Walmart. But Target's is even better -- same $190 price, but it comes with a $25 gift card. No word on whether any games come bundled with this deal. 

Caption by / Photo by CNET
Another one of the deals that will be available at all of the big box retailers this Black Friday. Note: Newegg's promotion starts on Nov. 23, so grab it up before you put the turkey in.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
We saw this same deal at Target and it's a pretty good one: Nest's high-res live-streaming camera for under $150. Note: Newegg's deal is available on Nov. 22.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Those were the best deals we found at Newegg. But we're always adding more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and you can check out our complete Holiday Gift Guide, too.

