Best Buy's Black Friday deals
Microsoft Xbox One S white for $190 ($90 off)
Microsoft's Surface Pro Core M with Type cover for $629 ($300 off)
Google Home Mini for $29, plus $10 gift card ($20 off)
Sharp 50-inch 4K TV with Roku for $180 (in-store only, $220 off)
Jaybird Freedom F5 Wireless for $50 ($50 off)
128GB iPad Mini 4 for $275 ($125 off)
GoPro Hero 5 Black 4K for $350, plus $50 gift card ($50 off)
Entry-level MacBook Air for $800 ($200 off)
Garmin Vivoactive HR for $120 ($130 off)
Beats Studio Wireless for $160 ($220 off)
Bose QuietComfort 25 for $180 ($100 off)
Skullcandy Method Wireless for $30 ($30 off)
Amazon Echo (2017) for $80 ($20 off)
Bose SoundTrue Ultra for $80 ($50 off)
Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 ($30 off)
Amazon Fire 7 for $30 ($20 off)
DJI Spark drone for $400 ($100 off)
Sony XB20 Bluetooth speaker for $50 ($50 off)
LG UP875 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray for $100 ($100 off)
Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV with Chromecast for $280 ($200 off)
Roku Premiere Plus for $50
Google Chromecast for $20 ($15 off)
Sonos Playbar for $600 ($100 off)
Sonos Playbase for $600 ($100 off)
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for $200 ($100 off)
Apple iPad 2017 for $250 ($80 off)
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) for $525 ($125 off)
GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle for $250 ($90 off)
Apple MacBook Pro models up to $250 off
Fitbit Charge 2 for $100 ($50 off)
Fitbit Alta HR for $100 ($50 off)
Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro for $150 ($50 off)
Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 for $80 ($20 off)
Amazon Echo Show for $180 ($50 off)
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation) for $200 ($50 off)
Jabra Elite Sport for $150 ($100 off)
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-generation) for $30 ($20 off)
Netgear Orbi 3-pack $330 ($150 off)
Google Home for $80 ($50 off)
UE Boom 2 for $80 ($120 off)
Bose SoundSport Wired for $50 ($50 off)
Sony Sports Wireless MDR-XB50BS for $40 ($40 off)
JBL Everest Elite 750NC for $150 ($150 off)
Even more Black Friday deals to come