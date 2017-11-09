Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Buy has not only announced its Black Friday deals, but it's put many items on sale right now. We did our best to sort through all the deals and pull out the ones we thought are really worth checking out.

Some of the deals are "doorbusters" that will be very limited in quantity. Our picks for the ones scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday) are included here, but Best Buy will be announcing additional deals for Saturday, Nov. 25 at a later date. 

Check out the full 50-page Black Friday listing at BestBuy.com, as well as our picks for the best deals available now.

We'll update this roundup as more deals are announced. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

The Xbox One S will be on sale for $190 ($90 off) in a Thursday doorbuster deal. Quantities will be limited, and this 500GB version appears to include no games. (Note this is not the latest, more powerful Xbox One X.)

See more pricing and info for Microsoft Xbox One S

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$319.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Microsoft's Surface Pro Core M with a black Type cover is on sale now and as a doorbuster deal on Thanksgiving Thursday for $629. (The Core M Surface Pro with a Type Cover lists for $929.) 

See more pricing and info for Microsoft Surface Pro Core M with black Type cover

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$725.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The Google Home Mini will be $29 on Thanksgiving Thursday as a doorbuster deal, and Best Buy is throwing in a $10 gift card. That's a net price of just $19. (Note that Target and Walmart are also offering it at the same price, with gift cards or other credits.)

See more info and pricing for Google Home Mini 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$49.00
See at Dell Home
Read full review

For $180, you can pick up this Sharp 50-inch 4K TV with Roku built-in. It's a Thursday doorbuster deal (in-store only) and quantities will be limited -- but it is a great deal. The TV lists for $400.

See more pricing and info for Sharp 50-inch 4K TV with Roku

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$529.00
See at Amazon Marketplace
Read full review

You can pick up the first generation of Jaybird's Freedom F5 Wireless headphone for $50 right now. It's also going to be a Thursday doorbuster deal.

The new Freedom Wireless 2 is better because Jaybird completely redesigned the ear tips. But the two headphones are otherwise identical. 

See more info and pricing for Jaybird Freedom F5 Wireless

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$109.97
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The Apple iPad Mini 4 (128GB) is on sale now and during the Black Friday sale for $275 ($125 off).

See more info and pricing for iPad Mini 4

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$349.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

On Thanksgiving Thursday, Best Buy will give you a $50 Best Buy store gift card when you buy a GoPro Hero 5 Black camera for $350, which is $50 off the list price (it comes with a Wi-Fi remote).

The GoPro Hero 5 Black is the 2016 model, but it can capture 4K video, and it's waterproof without needing that old GoPro clear plastic case. There's also a 2-inch touchscreen for easier access to controls.

See more info and pricing for GoPro Hero 5 Black

Caption by / Photo by Josh Goldman/CNET
$399.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Apple's entry-level MacBook Air 13.3-inch (128GB, 8GB of RAM) will be discounted by $200 as a doorbuster deal on Thanksgiving Thursday. Step-up MacBook Air models are also discounted by $200.

See more info and pricing on Apple MacBook Air

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$899.00
See at B&H Photo-Video
Read full review

The Garmin Vivoactive HR lists for $250. Best Buy will have it on sale for $120 as a Thanksgiving Thursday doorbuster deal.

See more info and pricing for Garmin Vivoactive HR

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$174.40
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

With the new-for-2017 Beats Studio3 Wireless now available, you can get a good deal on the previous model, which looks identical but doesn't perform as well (particularly for noise cancelling). It still sounds quite good for a wireless headphone.

The Beats Studio Wireless is on sale now and is a doorbuster deal on Thanksgiving Thursday.

See info and pricing for Beats Studio Wireless

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$199.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The Bose QuietComfort 25 was once the king of noise-canceling headphones. But when the wireless QuietComfort 35 came along, it was swiftly dethroned. At $180 or $100, it's a pretty good deal if you're looking for an excellent noise-cancelling headphone -- albeit a wired one. It's on sale now and during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

See more info and pricing for Bose QuietComfort 25

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$183.96
See at Amazon Marketplace
Read full review

The Skullcandy Method Wireless is a decent sounding neckband-style wireless Bluetooth headphone that usually retails for $60. You can get it for $30 right now and during the Black Friday sales window.

See more info and pricing for Skullcandy Method Wireless

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$29.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The new Amazon Echo will be $20 off on Thanksgiving Thursday as a doorbuster deal. It lists for $100.

See more pricing and info for Amazon Echo (2017)

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$99.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

We're fans of Bose's SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphone. It's on sale now and on Black Friday for $80 or $50 off the $130 list price.

See more info and pricing for Bose SoundTrue Ultra

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$79.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is basically the best tablet you can get for under $100. It's a Thanksgiving Thursday doorbuster deal at $50, or $30 off. But note that Amazon will be selling it at that price, too -- throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

See more info and pricing for Amazon Fire HD 8

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$79.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Best Buy has the Amazon Fire 7 as a Thanksgiving Thursday doorbuster deal for $30, or $20 off. But the same caveat applies: It will also be available at this price via Amazon.

See more info and pricing for Amazon Fire 7

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$49.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Best Buy will be discounting the supercool DJI Spark drone by $100 on Thanksgiving Thursday. It's also on sale now.

See more info and pricing for DJI Spark drone

Caption by / Photo by Josh Goldman/CNET
$499.00
See at Dell Home
Read full review

The Sony XB20 Bluetooth speaker is $50 right now and during the Black Friday sale window (it's normally $100). It's also available for that price right now at Amazon.

See more info and pricing for Sony XB20

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$48.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

LG's UP875 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray is on sale now and during the Black Friday sale for $100 ($100 off). Its UP970 model will be $150 during the Black Friday sale window.

See more pricing and info for LG UP875 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray player

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$99.99
See at Best Buy
Read full review

This 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV with Google Chromecast will be $280 on Black Friday (it's a Friday doorbuster deal).

See more info and pricing for Toshiba 4K TV with Google Chromecast

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$479.99
See at Best Buy
Read full review

2016's topline Roku streaming box has been replaced by the new Roku Ultra. But if you can live without the Ultra's better remote, this 4K HDR video streamer is a good deal at $50 -- right now or during the Black Friday sale.

See more info and pricing on Roku Premiere Plus

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$49.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

You can pick up Google's Chromecast for $20 ($15 off) right now or during the Black Friday sale.

See more info and pricing for Google Chromecast

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$35.00
See at Dell Home
Read full review

The Sonos Playbar will be on sale for $600 during the Black Friday sale ($100 off).

See more info and pricing for Sonos Playbar

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$699.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The Sonos Playbase will also be on sale for $600 during the Black Friday sale ($100 off).

See more info and pricing for Sonos Playbase

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$699.00
See at Amazon Marketplace
Read full review

You can pick up the Sony PS4 Slim (1TB) for $200 during the Black Friday sale window. This one doesn't appear to have any games bundled with it, but it's a good price considering the capacious storage.

See more info and pricing for PS4 Slim (1TB)

Caption by / Photo by Sony
$285.45
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Apple's entry-level iPad will be on sale for $250 for the 32GB model. Other retailers will have it for the same price during their Black Friday sales.

See more info and pricing for Apple iPad 2017

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$329.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Best Buy has the new iPad Pro 10.5-inch on sale right now for $125 off (on all models). That $525 price is for the 64GB version. Other retailers will have it at a bit less -- closer to $500.

See more pricing and info for Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$618.95
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

This GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle lists for $340 but can be had for $250 during the Black Friday sale.

See more info and pricing for GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$278.00
See at BuyDig.com
Read full review

Best Buy is discounting Apple MacBook Pro laptops by up to $250 right now and during the Black Friday sale window.

See more info and pricing for MacBook Pro models

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$2,249.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

During the Black Friday sale window, the highly rated Fitbit Charge 2 activity tracker will be $100 ($50 off).

See more info and pricing for Fitbit Charge 2

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$148.93
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Also on sale during the Black Friday window is another great activity tracker, the Fitbit Alta HR. It'll be $100 ($50 off).

See more info and pricing for Fitbit Alta HR

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$149.74
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The recently released Gear Fit 2 Pro will get a $50 price chop during the Black Friday sale window. It lists for $200 -- if you can't wait, it's on sale right now for $170.

See more info and pricing for Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$173.96
See at Amazon.com
Read First Take

The recently released Vivofit Jr. 2 can be had for $80 during the Black Friday sale. That's a $20 discount. 

See more info and pricing for Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2

Caption by / Photo by Garmin
$99.99
See at Amazon.com
Read First Take

We thought the Echo Show -- the Amazon speaker with a screen -- was a little expensive at $230, but at $50 off during the Black Friday sales window, it's much more enticing.

See more info and pricing on Amazon Echo Show 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$229.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Nest occasionally discounts its smart thermostats, and while $50 isn't a huge discount, it's about as good as it gets for Nest price drops. This is Nest's top-end thermostat, which lists for $250. It'll be available for $200 during the Black Friday sale window.

See more info and pricing for Nest Learning Thermostat Third-gen

Caption by / Photo by Crist, Ryan
$246.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Jabra's Elite Sport true wireless earphones list for $250, but during the Black Friday sales window you can get them for $150 ($100 off). That's a good deal.

See more info and pricing for Jabra Elite Sport

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$249.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

You can pick up an Echo Dot for just $30 ($20 off) during the Black Friday sale.

See more info and pricing for Amazon Echo Dot

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$49.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The three-pack of Netgear's Orbi Wi-Fi system, which comes with a router and two satellites, can be had right now and during the Black Friday sale window for $330. That's one of lowest prices we've seen on this package, which lists for $480. 

See more info and pricing for Orbi 3-pack

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$301.85
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Google's Home voice-enabled speaker will be available for $80 during the Black Friday sale window. That's $50 off.

See more info and pricing for Google Home

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$129.00
See at Dell Home
Read full review

One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the UE Boom 2 can be had for $80 during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

See more info and pricing for UE Boom 2 at Best Buy

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$139.90
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Every holiday season Bose's well-liked SoundSport Wired goes on sale half price. It's on sale now for $50 and comes in multiple color options. 

See more pricing and info for Bose SoundSport Wired

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
$99.00
See at Abt Electronics
Read full review

These in-ear wireless sports headphones carry a list price of $80, but during the Black Friday sales period you can get them for half that ($40).

See more info and pricing for Sony MDR-XB50BS 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$78.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

JBL's Everest 2.0 headphones are scheduled to be on sale for 50 percent off during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. That brings the flagship wireless noise-canceling Everest Elite 750NC down to $150, which is a decent deal.

See more pricing and info for JBL Everest Elite 750NC 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$299.95
See at Amazon.com
Read First Take

Those were the best deals we found at Best Buy. But we're always adding more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and you can check out our complete Holiday Gift Guide, too.

