Though Amazon technically kicks off its Black Friday sale at midnight PT on Nov. 23, there are already deals live on the site right now -- including BeatsX headphones, a Sony receiver and a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV. But the serious action will go down during what the retailer is calling, awkwardly, the "Turkey 5" -- the five days starting on Thanksgiving and extending through Cyber Monday.
Unsurprisingly, Amazon's best deals will be on its own products. There are worthwhile promotions coming on most of its Echo speakers, tablets, e-readers and other Alexa-powered multimedia devices, most of which should be available throughout the five-day sales period without worries of limited stock. Many other offers will be Amazon "Lightning Deals," lasting only an hour or two and with very limited stock.
Note that some of these deals will be available from the other big box retailers on Black Friday and some will be Amazon-only. Mostly, though, Amazon will offer up some rare sprigs of wheat (e.g. popular TVs, toys, games and accessories for your smart home) sprinkled amid vast fields of chaff (e.g. USB hubs, alarm clocks and off-brand tablets).
All of the shopping must be done online and/or with the use of Alexa, who appears to have the inside track on the earliest deals this year. In fact, Amazon's Black Friday press release states that "voice shoppers" will have access to select deals starting at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 22. So it might be worth checking in with Alexa then, if you have the means. It's also worth noting that Amazon has debuted a new AR feature in its mobile app to help customers visualize how larger items will look in their homes.
What follows are the best Amazon deals we've found so far.
