Amazon's best Black Friday 2017 deals

TCL 55S405 55-inch Roku 4K TV for $400 ($200 off)

Sony STR-DN1080 AV receiver for $400 ($200 off)

BeatsX for $100 ($50 off)

Acer Helios 300 for $900 ($150 off)

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,300

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen) for $30 ($20 off)

Amazon Echo for $80 ($20 off)

Amazon Echo Plus for $120 ($30 off)

Amazon Tap for $80 ($50 off)

Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 ($20 off)

Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition for $70 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90 ($40 off)

Kindle Fire HD 8 for $50 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 ($50 off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90 ($30 off)

Amazon Kindle for $50 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $25 ($15 off)

Looking for more Black Friday deals?

Though Amazon technically kicks off its Black Friday sale at midnight PT on Nov. 23, there are already deals live on the site right now -- including BeatsX headphones, a Sony receiver and a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV. But the serious action will go down during what the retailer is calling, awkwardly, the "Turkey 5" -- the five days starting on Thanksgiving and extending through Cyber Monday. 

Unsurprisingly, Amazon's best deals will be on its own products. There are worthwhile promotions coming on most of its Echo speakers, tablets, e-readers and other Alexa-powered multimedia devices, most of which should be available throughout the five-day sales period without worries of limited stock. Many other offers will be Amazon "Lightning Deals," lasting only an hour or two and with very limited stock.

Note that some of these deals will be available from the other big box retailers on Black Friday and some will be Amazon-only. Mostly, though, Amazon will offer up some rare sprigs of wheat (e.g. popular TVs, toys, games and accessories for your smart home) sprinkled amid vast fields of chaff (e.g. USB hubs, alarm clocks and off-brand tablets).

All of the shopping must be done online and/or with the use of Alexa, who appears to have the inside track on the earliest deals this year. In fact, Amazon's Black Friday press release states that "voice shoppers" will have access to select deals starting at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 22. So it might be worth checking in with Alexa then, if you have the means. It's also worth noting that Amazon has debuted a new AR feature in its mobile app to help customers visualize how larger items will look in their homes.

What follows are the best Amazon deals we've found so far.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
It may not deliver the best HDR picture quality, but Roku's best-in-class smart TV operating system makes it still worthwhile. At $400 (roughly converted to £300 or AU$530), this 55-inch 4K TV is a sweet deal -- and it's available now.

See the TCL 55-inch Roku TV at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
With 6 4K-compliant HDMI inputs and built-in compatibility with Bluetooth, AirPlay and Chromecast streaming, we loved the sweet-sounding Atmos-capable AV receiver at $600 (roughly £450 or AU$790). You'll soon find it at many Black Friday sales for 33 percent less -- but you can find it right now at Amazon.

See the Sony STR-DN1080 at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
They're not "true wireless" headphones like their cousin, the Apple AirPods, but with full noise-isolation and Lightning charging, the sweatproof BeatsX headphones are a steal at one-third off their normal retail price (now £75 or AU$130 converted). And this deal is available now.

See the BeatsX at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
With an overclockable Nvidia 1060 GPU and a superthin fan, this 17-inch VR-ready gaming laptop was already a good deal. With an additional $150 off for Black Friday, it's a great one. (Note that Amazon has not specified exactly which Helios 300 model or models will be eligible for this discount.)

See the Acer Helios 300 at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
We don't have first-hand experience with this Samsung 65-inch 4K TV but we tested the similar MU9000 series and really liked it. Note that Best Buy and plenty of other retailers also have this same model available right now at the same $1,300 price (roughly £980 or AU$1700).

See the Samsung UN65MU8000 at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Samsung
The Dot is the biggest hit in Amazon's smart speaker lineup because it's the least expensive way to access all of Alexa's skills and control a wide array of smart home gadgets. Amazon and virtually every other retailer will have it for $30 (roughly £23 or AU$40) on Black Friday, making it a slam dunk.

See the Echo Dot (2nd gen) at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Taylor Martin/CNET
The updated Echo features improved audio quality with a dedicated woofer and tweeter and Dolby sound. It also comes in a variety of fabrics and finishes (such as cloth, wood, etc.) that are interchangeable.

See the Echo (2nd gen) at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
In addition to the Alexa functionality you get in every Echo device, the Echo Plus adds an integrated smart-home hub that serves as the conduit between the cloud and all of your smart devices. Amazon may have reserved this deal for itself (£90 or AU$160); we haven't seen a lower price elsewhere.

See the Echo Plus at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The battery-powered, mobile version of the Echo Dot. What it lacks in audio quality it makes up for in versatility.

See the Echo Tap at Amazon (roughly £60 or AU$105).

Caption by / Photo by CNET
The Amazon Cloud Cam's crisp HD live feed, prompt motion notifications and free 24-hour clip storage set a high standard for indoor home security cameras. Another deal we have't seen anywhere else this year.

See the Cloud Cam at Amazon (£75 or AU$130).

Caption by / Photo by CNET
The fact that Amazon includes a protective case and a two-year no-questions-asked replacement plan makes the Fire HD 7 Kids Edition a supremely compelling value for parents. Target has the same deal available this year -- though Amazon will take an extra $10 off when you buy two for $130.

See the Fire 7 Kids Edition at Amazon (roughly £52 or AU$92).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew
We haven't seen the Fire HD 8 pop up in other Black Friday sales this year, so this may be the best price to be found. And, as with the Fire 7 Kids Edition, it comes with a no-questions-asked replacement policy. Amazon will also take an additional $10 off when you buy two.

See the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition at Amazon (roughly £68 or AU$120).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Simply unrivaled value at this price point. For $50 (£37 or AU$66), you get performance, battery life and a bright screen -- plus all of Amazon's Prime content for free (for subscribers).

See the Fire HD 8 at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The 9.7-inch iPad will sell for $250 at some retailers on Black Friday -- a good deal. In response, Amazon drops the price of its big 10-inch tablet, which delivers serious media chops, keeping it less than half the cost of the basic iPad.

See the Fire HD 10 at Amazon (£75 or AU$130).

Caption by / Photo by Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
The Paperwhite is hands down the best overall e-reader value, and it's selling for under $100 on Black Friday (roughly £68 or AU$120).

See the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CNET
Amazon's entry-level e-reader combines a slim design with all the features you'll need. Black Friday pricing makes it a better deal than ever.

See the Kindle at Amazon (roughly £38 or AU$66).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Fire TV Stick is a great value for heavy users of Amazon TV shows and movies. Also available elsewhere on Black Friday at this price.

See the Fire TV Stick at Amazon (roughly £19 or AU$33).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Those were the best deals we found at Amazon. But we're always adding more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and you can check out our complete Holiday Gift Guide, too.

Caption by / Photo by CNET
