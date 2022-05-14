X

Behold the Small, Stylish Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2

This compact portable projector looks like it could be an Apple product.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg

Geoffrey Morrison

See full bio

The small Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 sits on a blue background.
1 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

The Mi Smart Projector 2 is a small, 1080p projector from Xiaomi. 

The side view of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 with a bunch of small, round vent holes.
2 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

The rounded, gray-on-white design looks far better than most projectors.  

The rear of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2, with lots more vent holes. At the bottom of the projector, a series of inputs including HDMI.
3 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

There's HDMI, USB and a headphone jack.  

The top of the Smart Projector 2 with a single button.
4 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

This is the only button. There isn't even a volume control.  

Four little rubber feet and a tripod mount on the bottom of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2.
5 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

A tripod mount is always handy.  

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2, its skinny remote, and a can of Irn-Bru soda for scale.
6 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Just add popcorn.  

Star-like light emanates from the front of the Smart Projector 2.
7 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

As stylish as it is, this little projector has some shortcomings, including low brightness and a high price. For details check out our full review of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2.

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

32 Photos
2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

More Galleries

2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

40 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

More Galleries

Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

22 Photos