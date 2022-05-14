Behold the Small, Stylish Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2

This compact portable projector looks like it could be an Apple product.
The Mi Smart Projector 2 is a small, 1080p projector from Xiaomi.
The rounded, gray-on-white design looks far better than most projectors.
There's HDMI, USB and a headphone jack.
This is the only button. There isn't even a volume control.
A tripod mount is always handy.
Just add popcorn.
As stylish as it is, this little projector has some shortcomings, including low brightness and a high price. For details check out our full review of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2.