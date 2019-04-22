Behold the bizarre and beautiful shapes of B&W's Formation speakers

The Duo is a pair of stereo speakers that incorporate technologies from the company's 700 series, including a Continuum cone driver and a top-mounted carbon-domed tweeter. The curvaceous cabinet is constructed from a wireless-radio-friendly material similar to that used in the PM1 monitor, the company said.
The Wedge ($899, £899) looks like a multifaceted egg and features a "120-degree elliptical speaker shape" and a cabinet made in the UK. It includes two Continuum drivers borrowed from the new 600 series. Think a high-end Sonos Play:5.
This is a sound bar ($1,199, £999) with nine "optimized" drive units, including 2.5-inch drivers and a dedicated center channel. It offers a digital optical input, though no HDMI, and Dolby Digital decoding only. Despite its similarities to the Panorama, the company said the two designs are different.
The Formation Bass ($999, £899) looks like a D-cell battery, but it's really a subwoofer with opposing 6-inch drivers. It's designed to pair with any of the other Formation products, but it would seemingly work best with the subwoofer-less Formation Bar.