Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

The graphics and AI company's 750,000-square-foot building is designed to give employees a good place to work. CNET got the exclusive photographic tour.

stephenshankland.jpg
Stephen Shankland
stephenshankland.jpg

Stephen Shankland



Nvidia Voyager Building Base Camp
1 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building's Base Camp

Nvidia's Voyager building is designed to be a place where employees are eager to show up for work. Immediately after entering the 750,000-square-foot building at the graphics and AI chipmaker's San Jose, California, campus, you see its "base camp" a reception area. It's at the foot of the darker "mountain" that climbs upward behind it.

Approaching Nvidia Voyager Building
2 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Approaching Nvidia Voyager Building

The walkway leading from Nvidia's older Endeavor building to the newer Voyager is lined with trees and shaded by solar panels on aerial structures called the "trellis."

Nvidia Voyager Building Front Facade
3 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Front Facade

The towering glass front of Nvidia's Voyager building reflects the "trellis" outdoors that provides shade to the front of the building.

Nvidia Voyager Building's Mountain
4 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building's Mountain

The central part of Voyager is the "mountain," where employees can meet, work and gaze at the view. A stairway leads up the mountain's front face, and "valleys" to either side separate it from more conventional offices.

Nvidia Voyager building living wall
5 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager's Green Walls

In Nvidia's Voyager building, walls covered with native plants give the mountain a more organic look, freshen the air and absorb sound.

Nvidia Endeavor and Voyager Buildings From Above
6 of 22 Nvidia

Nvidia Endeavor and Voyager Buildings From Above

Nvidia's San Jose headquarters includes its 500,000-square-foot Endeavor building, left, and newer 750,000-square-foot Voyager to the right. A private walkway connects Endeavor to other Nvidia buildings out of view to the right.

Nvidia Voyager Building Base Camp
7 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building

From the top of the Nvidia Voyager building's mountain, you can see the stairway, the "base camp" reception area and the building's glass front.

Nvidia Voyager Building Ceiling
8 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Roof

Far overhead in Nvidia's Voyager building is a roof pierced with many triangular skylights. The geometrical patterns are a nod to the wireframes at the heart of Nvidia's computer graphics business, but the effect is used sparingly compared with the overwhelmingly polygonal styling of Nvidia's earlier Endeavor building next door.

Nvidia Voyager Building
9 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Valleys

"Valleys" divide the mountain, right, from more conventional offices while allowing natural light to penetrate to the ground floor. Booths and tables are open for employees to meet or eat lunch.

Nvidia Voyager Building's Volcanic Plug
10 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building's Volcanic Plug

Atop the Voyager building's mountain is a multifaceted black structure reminiscent of a basalt from an extinct volcano. Nvidia had to reshape it several times to get the facets to show properly.

Nvidia Voyager Building, Back of the Mountain
11 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building, Back of the Mountain

The back of Voyager features an amphitheater where employees can watch events like company meetings.

Nvidia Voyager Building's Caldera
12 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building's Caldera

A long live-edge table is at the center of a cozy recessed area called the caldera near the top of the mountain in Nvidia's Voyager building. In real-world geophysics, a caldera is a sunken crater left after an eruption empties a volcano's magma chamber.

Nvidia Voyager Building, Back of the Mountain
13 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building, Back of the Mountain

This view looks upward from the stage area of the amphitheater up the back of the "mountain" in Nvidia's Voyager building.

Under the Mountain in Nvidia Voyager
14 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Under the Mountain in Nvidia Voyager

This almost subterranean channel tunnels through the mountain like a lava tube. 

Nvidia Voyager Building Verdure
15 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Verdure

Creeping plants are trained to grow up wires to provide a green backdrop for events held on the back of the mountain area of Nvidia's Voyager building.

Nvidia Voyager Building Valley
16 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Valley

Nvidia's Voyager building uses different colors to distinguish the dark mountain from the lighter conventional offices on the other side of the "valley."

Nvidia Voyager Building Tunnels
17 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Tunnels

Unusual lighting gives otherwise ordinary corridors a fresh look deep beneath the mountain at the center of Nvidia's Voyager building.

Nvidia Voyager Building Bird Nest
18 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Bird Nest

Outside Nvidia's Voyager building are elevated "bird nests" where people can work and meet.

Nvidia Voyager Building's Trellis
19 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building's Trellis

Outside Nvidia's Voyager building is the "trellis," a canopy of covered with solar panels. They're packed more thickly to the right to shade the front glass facade of the building. The panels turned out to be more susceptible to winds than expected, requiring stronger supports.

Nvidia Voyager Garden
20 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Gardens

Four acres of garden separate Nvidia's Voyager building, right, from the earlier Endeavor to the left.

Nvidia Voyager Building Bird Nest
21 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building Bird Nest

Voyager's "bird nests" are equipped with tables, benches and Wi-Fi.

Nvidia Voyager building stairway
22 of 22 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Nvidia Voyager Building

A stairway leads up the front face of the "mountain" at the center of Nvidia's Voyager building in San Jose.

