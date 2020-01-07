Behold, an abundance of new Wi-Fi routers at CES 2020

So. Much. Wi-Fi.

Faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds are here, mesh is on the rise, and something called Wi-Fi 6E promises to take things to a new level. And, at CES 2020, the Wi-Fi industry was ready to take advantage.

That meant lots of new routers on display out on the CES show floor -- including a lot of models with surprisingly affordable prices. Here's a quick rundown of the most interesting new systems we've spotted.

Read the article