Behold, an abundance of new Wi-Fi routers at CES 2020

So. Much. Wi-Fi.

Faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds are here, mesh is on the rise, and something called Wi-Fi 6E promises to take things to a new level. And, at CES 2020, the Wi-Fi industry was ready to take advantage.

That meant lots of new routers on display out on the CES show floor -- including a lot of models with surprisingly affordable prices. Here's a quick rundown of the most interesting new systems we've spotted.

TP-Link Archer GX90 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router

Let's start with that familiar-looking space spider from slide one. That's the TP-Link Archer GX90, a new, Wi-Fi 6 variant of its popular gaming router. That one will cost $330 when it arrives this summer.

TP-Link Archer AX90

Another new, higher-end option from TP-Link: the Archer AX90, a tri-band AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 router with eight antennas.

TP-Link Archer TX3000E Wi-Fi 6 PCle Adapter

Other new Wi-Fi 6 gadgets from TP-Link include new range extenders as well as this AX3000 PCle adapter. It promises to bring Wi-Fi 6 to your gaming PC, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 radio that can connect with things like headphones and gaming controllers.

Asus RT-AX86U gaming router

Meanwhile, Asus is out with a new, Wi-Fi 6 version of our favorite gaming router from last year. No price on that one yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out for it.

TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Back to TP-Link. Spidery gaming routers aside, the real draw at CES 2020 was the company's new line of Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers. The fastest among them -- and the most expensive, at $450 for a two-pack -- is the Deco X90. It hits stores this April.

TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Meanwhile, the cheapest of TP-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 Deco mesh systems is the X20, which costs just $190 for the two-piece setup seen here.

D-Link COVR Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

D-Link is in the mix, too, with a new Wi-Fi 6 version of its COVR mesh router. That one will sell later this year for $269. That's the same price as Nest Wifi, which doesn't support Wi-Fi 6 at all.

More from D-Link, too

As for the rest of D-Link's 202 lineup, the company's standalone Wi-Fi 6 routers can all serve as hubs for mesh networks, too. The least expensive among them will cost $120 when it arrives later this year.

Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Meanwhile, Netgear is launching a Nighthawk-branded Wi-Fi 6 mesh router at $230 for a two-pack. Look for that one in stores later this month.

Arris Surfboard Max Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Arris has a new Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for its Surfboard Max lineup. No price on that one yet, but as a tri-band model with a dedicated backhaul band for passing data back and forth between the router and satellite, it's a bit more high-end.

Comcast Xfinity Advanced Gateway

Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers with plans at least 300Mbps fast can now upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6-certified xFi Advanced Gateway -- and at no additional charge.

Here comes Wi-Fi 6E

The FCC is currently warming to the idea of opening up the unlicensed 6GHz band for Wi-Fi use. That opens the door for a new designation called Wi-Fi 6E. Devices that support it will be able to take advantage of that huge swath of previously untapped spectrum, which should help drive high bandwidth use cases like 4K streaming and augmented reality.

Broadcom is already in the mix with new Wi-Fi 6E chipsets like the ones seen here. Routers that take advantage of those chips will be able to send signals on that 6GHz band once it becomes available, and names like Netgear are already on board.

TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6E mesh router

Meanwhile, TP-Link tells CNET that it already has a Wi-Fi 6E mesh router, the Deco X90, planned for release later this year. No prices or specs on that one just yet, but you can bet we'll be keeping an eye out for it.

