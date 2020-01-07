Behold, an abundance of new Wi-Fi routers at CES 2020

That meant lots of new routers on display out on the CES show floor -- including a lot of models with surprisingly affordable prices. Here's a quick rundown of the most interesting new systems we've spotted.
Let's start with that familiar-looking space spider from slide one. That's the TP-Link Archer GX90, a new, Wi-Fi 6 variant of its popular gaming router. That one will cost $330 when it arrives this summer.
Other new Wi-Fi 6 gadgets from TP-Link include new range extenders as well as this AX3000 PCle adapter. It promises to bring Wi-Fi 6 to your gaming PC, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 radio that can connect with things like headphones and gaming controllers.
Back to TP-Link. Spidery gaming routers aside, the real draw at CES 2020 was the company's new line of Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers. The fastest among them -- and the most expensive, at $450 for a two-pack -- is the Deco X90. It hits stores this April.
As for the rest of D-Link's 202 lineup, the company's standalone Wi-Fi 6 routers can all serve as hubs for mesh networks, too. The least expensive among them will cost $120 when it arrives later this year.
Arris has a new Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for its Surfboard Max lineup. No price on that one yet, but as a tri-band model with a dedicated backhaul band for passing data back and forth between the router and satellite, it's a bit more high-end.
The FCC is currently warming to the idea of opening up the unlicensed 6GHz band for Wi-Fi use. That opens the door for a new designation called Wi-Fi 6E. Devices that support it will be able to take advantage of that huge swath of previously untapped spectrum, which should help drive high bandwidth use cases like 4K streaming and augmented reality.
Broadcom is already in the mix with new Wi-Fi 6E chipsets like the ones seen here. Routers that take advantage of those chips will be able to send signals on that 6GHz band once it becomes available, and names like Netgear are already on board.
Meanwhile, TP-Link tells CNET that it already has a Wi-Fi 6E mesh router, the Deco X90, planned for release later this year. No prices or specs on that one just yet, but you can bet we'll be keeping an eye out for it.