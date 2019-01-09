Behind the scenes with CNET at CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
CES 2019 has turned into PC bizarro world: where the laptops have desktop hardware and the laptops are...
Not all of the things unveiled at CES will be available immediately, but here are a bunch of the products...
CNET News Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo speaks with Steven Sasson, inventor of the first self-contained digital camera while at Eastman Kodak in 1975.
With inventors, creators, CEOs and even robots, CNET brings all the best of CES to our stage. Take a look behind the scenes at the biggest week for the biggest things in tech.
CNET Espanol's Juan Garzon preparing for an interview in the make-up room.
Not everyone hanging around the booth is a human, though. You might run into an android or a robot.
The view from the control console looking out onto the stage.
Andy Altman and Ashley Esqueda ready to talk to Sophia and Baby Sophia, our robot guests.
The view from the production booth.
Harrison Westwater, left, executive producer and head of video at CNET, looks over the day's stage schedule.