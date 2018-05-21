Behind the scenes: This is how we shot Jesse Tyler Ferguson's cover!

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
It's almost time for our 2018 Summer issue to hit the stands on May 29, so we wanted to take you behind the scenes of the interview with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Take a look at some of the best moments of the photoshoot.
With the plaid shirt we see Marc Mendell, SVP of Design for CBS Interactive, who drives the vision for the cover layout. To his right we have the photographer, Mark Mann, who has been shooting our covers since our 2015 December issue.
Once they square the details, Mark Mann gets behind the camera and Jesse works it!
While the photo session is going, our video team starts working to get material for our interviews.
In the corner we see video producer John Kim in action.
A wider shot lets us appreciate the dance between the two different cameras.
The shots require different lights to be handy.
Although this cover was released at the beginning of March, we actually had to shoot it back in December, and everyone involved got some tasty food that day.
And we had to include some shots of the food.
A closer look at the sweets to keep that energy going.
Jesse working his magic for the camera.
And after many takes, here is the result.
The best way to get the shot you want is to explain it!
Taking inspiration from Jesse's love for cooking with a interesting twist.
This is probably a better lunch for R2-D2.
Two cool chairs to play with. Which one do you like more? Send me a tweet @taniaglezaz.
I had to include a closer look of this chair. Not sure if I think of Sully or Cookie Monster, but I really want to pet it.
In the end we opted for the white chair.
This is a very cool chair, too. More futuristic-looking.
How comfortable do you think this chair is?
It may not look too comfy, but Jesse sure had fun during the session.
Thanks to the magic of editing, the final image had a blue chair.
Now we move to a stool.
This picture reflects the playful side of Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
And after taking lots of photos, the creative minds work together to select the best ones. This is just the first part of the filtering process.
We had a blast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and we love the cover of our Spring issue.
We hope you loved this behind-the-scenes look, and if you haven't had a chance, please check out the interview with Jesse.