Behind the scenes: This is how we shot Jesse Tyler Ferguson's cover!

It's almost time for our 2018 Summer issue to hit the stands on May 29, so we wanted to take you behind the scenes of the interview with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Take a look at some of the best moments of the photoshoot.

Photo: James Martin/CNET
1
of 29

With the plaid shirt we see Marc Mendell, SVP of Design for CBS Interactive, who drives the vision for the cover layout. To his right we have the photographer, Mark Mann, who has been shooting our covers since our 2015 December issue.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET / Read the article
2
of 29

Once they square the details, Mark Mann gets behind the camera and Jesse works it!

While the photo session is going, our video team starts working to get material for our interviews.  

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET / Read the article
3
of 29

In the corner we see video producer John Kim in action.

In the corner we see video producer John Kim in action.

Photo: CNET
4
of 29

A wider shot lets us appreciate the dance between the two different cameras.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET / Read the article
5
of 29

The shots require different lights to be handy.

The shots require different lights to be handy.

Photo: CNET
6
of 29

Although this cover was released at the beginning of March, we actually had to shoot it back in December, and everyone involved got some tasty food that day.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET / Read the article
7
of 29

And we had to include some shots of the food.

And we had to include some shots of the food.

Photo: CNET
8
of 29

A closer look at the sweets to keep that energy going.

A closer look at the sweets to keep that energy going.

Photo: CNET
9
of 29

Jesse working his magic for the camera.

Published: / Caption:
10
of 29

And after many takes, here is the result. 

And after many takes, here is the result. 

Photo: Mark Mann
11
of 29

The best way to get the shot you want is to explain it!

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
12
of 29

Taking inspiration from Jesse's love for cooking with a interesting twist.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
13
of 29

This is probably a better lunch for R2-D2.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
14
of 29

Photo: CNET
15
of 29

Two cool chairs to play with. Which one do you like more? Send me a tweet @taniaglezaz.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
16
of 29

I had to include a closer look of this chair. Not sure if I think of Sully or Cookie Monster, but I really want to pet it.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
17
of 29

In the end we opted for the white chair.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
18
of 29

This is a very cool chair, too. More futuristic-looking.

Published: / Caption:
19
of 29

How comfortable do you think this chair is?

Published: / Caption:
20
of 29

It may not look too comfy, but Jesse sure had fun during the session.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
21
of 29

Thanks to the magic of editing, the final image had a blue chair. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mark Mann
22
of 29

Now we move to a stool.

Now we move to a stool.

Photo: CNET
23
of 29

Photo: CNET
24
of 29

Photo: CNET
25
of 29

This picture reflects the playful side of Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mark Mann
26
of 29

And after taking lots of photos, the creative minds work together to select the best ones. This is just the first part of the filtering process.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
27
of 29

We had a blast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and we love the cover of our Spring issue. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mark Mann
28
of 29

We hope you loved this behind-the-scenes look, and if you haven't had a chance, please check out the interview with Jesse. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Mark Mann
29
of 29
