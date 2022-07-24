This year marks two aviation anniversaries. One is the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, born when President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, which established the Air Force as a separate entity on Sept. 18 of that year. The other is the 115th anniversary of the first US military service dedicated to flying aircraft in the national defense: the Aeronautical Division of the US Signal Corps, which came into being on Aug. 1, 1907. This slideshow looks at the 40 years of aircraft from 1907 to 1947. A second slideshow looks at the years after 1947, from jet prototypes to stealth aircraft.

Pictured here is Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, the top US ace of World War I with 26 confirmed victories. He's standing in front of his Spad S.XIII.

Originally published July 27, 2017, to mark the 70th anniversary of the US Air Force.