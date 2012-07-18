Back to school: Best cameras for returning students

CNET también está disponible en español.

Canon EOS Rebel T3i

Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS20

Canon PowerShot SX150 IS

Olympus Tough TG-1 iHS

Sony Alpha NEX-7

Nikon D3200

Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF3

If you're planning to study photography or video, this is an excellent and well-priced starter camera. Plus, given Canon's place at the head of the class in the dSLR-based video world, it's a good start to investing in your future career.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$849.99 MSRP
Read Full Review
If you're going to be studying abroad, here's a great traveling companion. The fast-shooting ZS20 is small and lightweight considering it's packing a 20x zoom lens. And its built-in GPS will geotag your photos as well as add landmark info for all your sightseeing trips.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$635.79
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
The SX150 IS is a solid, inexpensive camera that's good for learning how to control shutter speed and aperture. Plus, it runs on AA batteries, so you never have to worry about charging before you start shooting.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$217.88
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
Are you hard on your tech? The rugged TG-1 can handle a lot of abuse -- from bumping around in a backpack to drops in a pool or on the ground to cold winter days. But its lens sets it apart from other rugged models, letting you shoot in lower light with less noise.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$399.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
While the NEX-7 is expensive, if you're an avid photographer and can afford a camera on the cutting edge -- one that doesn't sacrifice the experience of shooting on the way -- this is a great option.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$999.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
Want a dSLR but on a student's budget? The D3200 is the best of the least-expensive options, plus Nikon has a decent selection of lenses for price-sensitive shoppers.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$449.95 MSRP
Read Full Review
When you're ready to graduate from a point-and-shoot but not quite willing to take on the bulk or complexity of a dSLR, this relatively compact interchangeable-lens model with a point-and-shoot type of touch-screen interface will provide the speed and step up in photo quality you're looking for.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$285.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
Back to school: Best cameras for returning students

Updated:
1More's Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

