Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress first flew in July, 1935. By the end of WWII, nearly 13,000 were built.

For more about this incredible plane, check out  WWII icon: A closer look at the legendary B-17 Flying Fortress.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:US Air Force
1
of 46

Model 299

Boeing's Model 299, the precursor to the B-17.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Museum of the Air Force
2
of 46

Workhorse

Though best known for flying daylight bombing missions over Europe, the B-17 was used in every theater of the war.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:USAF
3
of 46

Variants

Like all WWII aircraft, the B-17 was modified and improved during the war. This earlier variant lacks the chin turret of the later G variant.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:USAF
4
of 46

D

This is an early, and rare, D variant. Note the different tail shape and belly gunner structure, the lack of a tail gunner and how there are fewer guns overall.

This specific aircraft, the "Swoose," saw combat in the Pacific. It's the oldest surviving B-17 and the only surviving D variant. It's under restoration at the National Museum of the Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Museum of the Air Force
5
of 46

Heavy lifter

Depending on the mission, the B-17 would carry between 4,500 and 8,000 pounds of bombs (2,000 to 3,600kg).

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Archives
6
of 46

Formation

B-17s flew in tight formations to protect each other from attacking Axis fighters.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:USAF
7
of 46

Heading to target

B-17s of the 398th Bombardment Group heading toward Neumunster, Germany, on April 13, 1945.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:USAF
8
of 46

Fast enough

The B-17 had a maximum speed of 287 mph (462 km/h), but its normal cruising speed was around 182 mph (293 km/h).

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Archives
9
of 46

Trails

Vapor trails of B-17s flying in formation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:USAF
10
of 46

Bombs away

A formation of B-17s dropping bombs over Europe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:USAF
11
of 46

Eighth

B-17s of the Eighth Air Force dropping their payloads over railroad yards in Donauworth, Germany in April, 1945. The smoke is a signal marker from the lead plane to signify it was time for the other aircraft to drop their bombs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Museum of the Air Force
12
of 46

Battle damage

The B-17F "All American III" limping its way back to base in North Africa after a midair collision with a Bf 109. Amazingly, none of the crew were injured. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Museum of the Air Force
13
of 46

Preflight inspection

From the National Archives: "Lt. M. J. Bleakman, 0-724064, Baltimore, Maryland (right) makes final inspection of B-17 Flying Fortress before piloting Hampton Roads Port of Embarkation Historical Staff over the Port Area."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Archives
14
of 46

Sally B

The only airworthy B-17 in Europe, the "Sally B," was used in the filming of the 1990 film Memphis Belle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Archives
15
of 46

Long way from home

The Sally B was built in Burbank, California in 1945 and now lives in Duxford, UK.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Archives
16
of 46

Size

Though not particularly big by today's standards, the B-17 was one of the larger aircraft of WWII. Seen here is a B-17 beside some modern civilian aircraft at the Imperial War Museum Duxford.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison
17
of 46

Shoo Shoo

The "Shoo Shoo Shoo Baby" in 1988 after a 10-year restoration to airworthiness.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:National Archives
18
of 46

Museums

Because of their size, not many museums can fit large bomber aircraft like the B-17.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
19
of 46

Homage

Many of the B-17s in museums are aircraft that never saw combat. The Castle Air Museum in Atwater, California has one that was used as a training aircraft. It's painted in remembrance of one shot down over the North Sea.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
20
of 46

Boeing

Not surprisingly, Boeing's Museum of Flight in Seattle has an example, a rare F variant. Built nearby, it served as a trainer aircraft and was stationed in Britain at the end of the war. It didn't see any combat, but was later used as a tanker and even appeared in movies such as 1970's Tora! Tora! Tora! and Memphis Belle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
21
of 46

Ongoing restoration

Only a handful of B-17s are still flyable. The Planes of Fame museum in Chino, California is restoring one to airworthy condition.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
22
of 46

Another trainer

This example was a trainer after WWII.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
23
of 46

TV star

It appeared in TV show Twelve O'Clock High as the airplane Piccadilly Lilly.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
24
of 46

Chin

The distinctive chin turret marks this as the final G variant.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
25
of 46

Tourable

It's very rare to be able to go inside a B-17, but this one is open most weekends.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
26
of 46

Miss Angela

The pride of the Palm Springs Air Museum is a B-17G named "Miss Angela," which you can go inside.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
27
of 46

Bomb bay

A look up into the bomb bay.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
28
of 46

In the nose

After squeezing through the small hatch to get inside, you've got a great look at the bombardier station. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
29
of 46

Up into the cockpit

You can watch a 360-degree video of this view right here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
30
of 46

Top turret

The view from the dorsal gun turret, just aft of the cockpit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
31
of 46

Bomb bay

It's a tight squeeze through the bomb bay to the rest of the aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
32
of 46

Electronics

There's a surprising amount of space here, though I imagine it'd seem a lot more cramped with the crew on board in all their gear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
33
of 46

Sunroof

With the "skylight" removed, and if you're tall enough, you can pop up and take a gander down the wings.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
34
of 46

Radio radio

The view forward through the bomb bay toward the cockpit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
35
of 46

Gear

The Palm Springs Air Museum has done a fantastic job of not only restoring the aircraft, but also including much of the in-period gear and tech.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
36
of 46

Ball turret

In this view forward, you can see the top of the ball turret and the starboard waist gunner's position.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
37
of 46

Waist gunner

Only some models had plexiglass windows here. I can't imagine how cold it was.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
38
of 46

Tail gunner

Vitally important, but what a place to be. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
39
of 46

I'll Be Around

The incredible Pima Air and Space Museum in Arizona, easily one of the best air museums in the world, has a number of famous bombers. The "I'll Be Around" sits in its own hangar, unlike most which sit outside in the brutal desert sun. This aircraft was first registered to the US Air Force, then served in the Navy, Coast Guard and with various private owners including as a fire-fighting air tanker. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
40
of 46

British

Most B-17s were stationed in Britain during the war. Not surprisingly, there are some in the air museums there, like this G variant at the Royal Air Force Museum in London.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison
41
of 46

LA to London

This aircraft was built in July, 1945, in Long Beach, California. It was one of the last B-17Gs built by Douglas.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison
42
of 46

Patrol and water bomber

Like all surviving B-17s, this one has an extensive and varied history. It was a search and patrol aircraft, a water bomber and more. It actually flew to the UK from the US in the early '80s.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison
43
of 46

Radials

Each version of the B-17 had four radial engines that in final form generated a total of 4,800 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
44
of 46

The view

The view out the front bubble.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
45
of 46

The most famous B-17

Here's the most famous Boeing B-17, the "Memphis Belle," headed back to the US on June 9, 1943, after completing 25 missions over Europe. 

For more about the incredible B-17, check out WWII icon: A closer look at the legendary B-17 Flying Fortress.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:USAF
46
of 46
