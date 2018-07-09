21 awesome video games you can finish in one evening

The absolute king of games you can finish in one sitting, Journey is world class. If you haven't played it yet, make it the first game you play on this list. Absolutely incredible from start to finish.
Savage, weird, brutal, original -- Hotline Miami also plays host to one of the coolest video game soundtracks ever compiled, so you can feel stylish as you set about a house full of mobsters with a mask and a samurai sword.
Braid is smart, unique and -- if you switch your brain on -- can be finished in a single evening. Be warned though, you'll most likely find yourself on YouTube frantically searching for solutions to some of these puzzles.
We all know how good Portal is, but here's what we all kinda forget: The original was perfectly concise. If you haven't played it, you can barrel through in a handful of hours. You absolutely should do that.
Not enough people have played Oxenfree. That's a shame. It's got brilliant, not just good-for-a-video-game writing and you could easily get through the game in a single sitting. Pick this one up next time it's on sale.
Firewatch reminds me of Oxenfree because it's well written, but, again, not in that "pretty good for a video game" kinda way. It's just flat-out good and interesting. It's a game about loneliness really, and it's truly insightful all the way through to its false ending. Firewatch rules.
Inside is savage. It's also interesting, thought provoking, atmospheric and seamlessly designed. It also has the best ending of any video game ever. If David Lynch made video games, he might have made Inside.
Like many of the games on this list, What Remains of Edith Finch is a story-focused, first person game. A must for players who enjoyed games such as Dear Esther or Gone Home (which are also on this list).
Video games aren't often funny, at least not in the way that The Stanley Parable is funny. This is proper satire, and if you've spent any amount of time playing video games in the last 20 years The Stanley Parable will resonate.
Dear Esther was one of the first games referred to (usually negatively) as a "walking simulator". It's essentially a story, played out using a narrator, as you explore a gorgeous-looking island. That's about as reductive as it gets though, Dear Esther is much more than that.
Undertale is a bit like The Stanley Parable. Both are video games about other games or, at the very least, have an element of satire to them. Undertale is amazing, particularly if you've spent any amount of time playing RPGs.
Papers Please has actually grown in relevance since its release in 2013. Considering immigration is a huge, global issue that many are currently wrestling with, there's never been a better time to play and experience this game.
Published:Caption:Mark SerrelsPhoto:Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET
15
of 21
Gone Home
Gone Home is the perfect, "play through in one sitting" video game. It's atmospheric, familiar and also strangely heart warming. Gone Home plays with -- and subverts -- horror movie tropes. It's good.
It's rare that a game with the production values of Ground Zeroes is as short as Ground Zeroes. That's because this game is something of a demo for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. But interestingly some people prefer this one. One reason for that is the brevity -- you can play and finish this game in a matter of two hours -- but there's so much to explore if you have more time than that.
Grow Home is a video game about climbing. That's it? Well, yeah. But it's also the best video game about climbing ever made. With an interesting, completely unique control system and a number of subtle layers and power-ups, Grow Home is one of the best games you've never heard of.
It's a little bit derivative of better games like Journey, but that doesn't mean Abzu isn't worth playing. Especially if you've long dreamed of exploring the depths of the ocean. Abzu is a startlingly beautiful video game.
Before they made Journey, Thatgamecompany released Flower, a unique video game about uh... being a petal and then gather other petals and becoming a flower petal STORM OF RESISTANCE THAT CHANGES THE WORLD.
This is a terrible description of what's actually a perfectly meditative video game experience. Flower is amazing.
In Her Story you investigate a series of old interrogation tapes in an attempt to uncover a bizarre mystery. By searching and watching video clips you slowly uncover the truth. You'll spend a couple of hours playing this, then five hours on Google afterwards, trying to figure exactly what the hell you just watched.