Award-winning space photos reveal glory of the cosmos

The Andromeda Galaxy looks simultaneously dainty and gigantic in this tilt-shift approach by photographer Nicolas Lefaudeux of France. This image won the competition's galaxies category and took top honors as the overall winner for 2020.
Alice Fock Hang/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020
Four planets and the moon
This magical view of a blanket of stars with four planets and the moon came from 10-year-old Reunion Island photographer Alice Fock Hang, winner of the Young Competition category of Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020.
Bence Toth/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020
Waves
The Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition awarded a special Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer to Bence Toth of Hungary for this swirling telescope view that required nearly eight hours of exposure time.
Alain Paillou/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020
Tycho Crater region with colors
Applying image processing techniques to the moon gives us this colorful view of Tycho Crater and the surrounding area from Alain Paillou of France. The enhanced colors help the moon's craggy features pop out.
Alexandra Hart/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020
Liquid sunshine
The surface of the sun is a tricky subject to capture, but Alexandra Hart of the UK delivered this stunner of a telescope image for the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020 competition. It won best picture in the "our sun" category.
Polish photographer Lukasz Sujka used the dark of space to create a stunning visual impact with this image of the moon and Jupiter. This won out in the "planet, comets and asteroids" category of the International Photographer of the Year competition for 2020.
Peter Ward/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020
Cosmic inferno
It looks like the cosmos is on fire in this wonderfully vivid image that was the winner of the "stars and nebulae" category of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition for 2020. Photographer Peter Ward of Australia used a telescope to capture the view.
Rafael Schmall/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020
The prison of technology
Photographer Rafael Schmall of Hungary titled this winner of the International Astronomy Photographer of the Year "people and space" category as The Prison of Technology. It shows a time-lapse view of space with streaks created by a satellite megaconstellation.
Discuss: Award-winning space photos reveal glory of the cosmos
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.