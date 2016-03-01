Avegant Glyph: Headphones that project to your eyes (pictures)

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Avegant Glyph is a head-mounted display, but it's cleverly hidden in what looks like a pair of headphones.
Hidden in the Glyph's band are two lenses that project images to your retinas. Do not be afraid.
The 720p display feels like watching a super-bright HDTV in a tiny movie theater.
The Glyph Founder's Edition also has good-sounding audio. But these aren't cheap: they're $700 (about £500 or AU$980).
The design is thicker than most headphones.
Lots of inputs: Micro-HDMI and Micro-USB, plus a standard headphone jack.
The Glyph's earpieces are click controllers: sound, brightness and toggling to 3D mode when available.
The lenses are separately adjustable, can be shifted for different eye distances, and can be focused independently.
CNET en Español's Juan Garzon tries a pair.
Even when wearing them, the Glyph still lets you see above and below for safety. But it means you're not fully isolated.
Connecting to an iPhone means you need a separate Lightning-to-HDMI adapter, which gets clunky.
Glyph gets about 4 hours of video playback before needing a recharge. But you can plug it into anything with HDMI: your computer, game console, tablet or whatever else you can think of.