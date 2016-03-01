Avegant Glyph: Headphones that project to your eyes (pictures)

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Avegant Glyph is a head-mounted display, but it's cleverly hidden in what looks like a pair of headphones.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Hidden in the Glyph's band are two lenses that project images to your retinas. Do not be afraid.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The 720p display feels like watching a super-bright HDTV in a tiny movie theater.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The Glyph Founder's Edition also has good-sounding audio. But these aren't cheap: they're $700 (about £500 or AU$980).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The design is thicker than most headphones.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Lots of inputs: Micro-HDMI and Micro-USB, plus a standard headphone jack.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The Glyph's earpieces are click controllers: sound, brightness and toggling to 3D mode when available.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The lenses are separately adjustable, can be shifted for different eye distances, and can be focused independently.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

CNET en Español's Juan Garzon tries a pair.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Even when wearing them, the Glyph still lets you see above and below for safety. But it means you're not fully isolated.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Connecting to an iPhone means you need a separate Lightning-to-HDMI adapter, which gets clunky.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

Glyph gets about 4 hours of video playback before needing a recharge. But you can plug it into anything with HDMI: your computer, game console, tablet or whatever else you can think of.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$219.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com
Avegant Glyph: Headphones that project to your eyes (pictures)

Published:
