ATC Mini Action Video Camera captures your thrills and spills (photos)

The ATC Mini Action Video Camera is a new action cam introduced by Oregon Scientific at CES 2012. It's the lightest in the market at just 2.3 ounces.
Caption by / Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
The ATC Mini is available now for $149.99.
Caption by / Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
The video camera can shoot 720p HD video at 30 frames per second and also captures 1.3-megapixel photos.
Caption by / Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
There are only three buttons on the ACT Mini--power, camera, video--so it should be fairly easy to use.
Caption by / Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
The ATCMini comes packaged with a number of accessories, including a silicone protective sleeve and a hardshell helmet mount.
Caption by / Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
There are additional accessories you can purchase for the ATC Mini, including this handlebar mount for $31.99.
Caption by / Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
There's also a surf mount for $31.99. The ATC Mini is waterproof in up to 60 feet of water.
Caption by / Photo by Bonnie Cha/CNET
