Up close with the Atari VCS (formerly Ataribox)

It started life as the Ataribox -- but now the classic game company's new console has its final name: The Atari VCS.
The name "Atari VCS" isn't the only thing it borrows from the Atari 2600 -- this new console uses the same wood-grain look on the front, highlighted by grooved, matte black plastic.
The throwback machine even features an updated version of the classic Atari joystick!
It's a new design, but it still feels like an Atari joystick -- with stiff, limited movement. Fortunately, this version is a little bit better than the original. What an improvement decades make.
The new joystick has directional LED lights that activate in whatever direction you tilt it! Atari says the final version will feature amber lights as a throwback to the classic controller design.
If you're looking for more advanced controls, you can have them -- the Atari VCS will have a modern gamepad, too.
This standard layout is pretty comfortable. Too bad this is just a design prototype -- it doesn't actually work yet.
It's good to have options.
Unfortunately, the console we saw is just a prototype. Atari wasn't able to show us any games running on the console -- but did promise it would have a large assortment of new, indie, classic and reimagined games available when it does launch.
The Atari VCS is a fully fledged Linux PC, too -- so there are lots of ports in the back for mouse, keyboard and other peripherals.
The plus side, is this means you'll be able to install any Linux app you want -- including Steam, which will instantly expand the console's library.