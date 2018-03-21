Up close with the Atari VCS (formerly Ataribox)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

This is the Atari VCS

Retro modernism

Classic controls

Just like it used to be

Bonus lights!

It has modern controls, too

It's pretty comfortable

Atari VCS Controllers

Just a prototype

Lots of Ports

Atari VCS

  • atari-vcs-ataribox-controller-9106
    1
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-9075
    2
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-joystick-9098
    3
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-joystick-9066
    4
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-joystick-9057
    5
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-controller-9047
    6
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-controller-9053
    7
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-controller-9069
    8
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-9083
    9
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-9090
    10
    of 11
  • atari-vcs-ataribox-9087
    11
    of 11

It started life as the Ataribox -- but now the classic game company's new console has its final name: The Atari VCS.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

The name "Atari VCS" isn't the only thing it borrows from the Atari 2600 -- this new console uses the same wood-grain look on the front, highlighted by grooved, matte black plastic.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

The throwback machine even features an updated version of the classic Atari joystick!

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

It's a new design, but it still feels like an Atari joystick -- with stiff, limited movement. Fortunately, this version is a little bit better than the original. What an improvement decades make.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

The new joystick has directional LED lights that activate in whatever direction you tilt it! Atari says the final version will feature amber lights as a throwback to the classic controller design.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

If you're looking for more advanced controls, you can have them -- the Atari VCS will have a modern gamepad, too.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

This standard layout is pretty comfortable. Too bad this is just a design prototype -- it doesn't actually work yet.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

It's good to have options.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

Unfortunately, the console we saw is just a prototype. Atari wasn't able to show us any games running on the console -- but did promise it would have a large assortment of new, indie, classic and reimagined games available when it does launch.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

The Atari VCS is a fully fledged Linux PC, too -- so there are lots of ports in the back for mouse, keyboard and other peripherals.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin

The plus side, is this means you'll be able to install any Linux app you want -- including Steam, which will instantly expand the console's library.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin
1 of 11
|

Up close with the Atari VCS (formerly Ataribox)

Published:
Up Next
23 of the most controversial video...
25

Latest Stories

Disney yanks rumored 'Last Jedi' royal stormtrooper clip

Disney yanks rumored 'Last Jedi' royal stormtrooper clip

by
Fitbit Versa is the Apple Watch's strongest competition, but Fitbit Ace is going for your kids
2:00

Fitbit Versa is the Apple Watch's strongest competition, but Fitbit Ace is going for your kids

by
Anglerfish mating looks like deep-sea nightmare in rare video

Anglerfish mating looks like deep-sea nightmare in rare video

by
Was Uber's driverless car crash avoidable? Experts say yes

Was Uber's driverless car crash avoidable? Experts say yes

by
DOJ says AT&T-Time Warner merger will raise pay-TV prices

DOJ says AT&T-Time Warner merger will raise pay-TV prices

by
AI can quickly and accurately analyze heart scans, study says

AI can quickly and accurately analyze heart scans, study says

by