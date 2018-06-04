Asus ZenBook Pro's trackpad is also a touchscreen

CNET también está disponible en español.
Here's the latest model in Asus' ZenBook Pro line.
It can be configured with huge power, up to an Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti GPU.
The real star is its trackpad. It doubles as a 5.5-inch display.
It's called the ScreenPad, and it's touchscreen.
You can watch YouTube clips on it, run apps and get an extra screen for Microsoft Office programs.
There are two models in the new line, a 15.6-inch variant and one with a 14-inch display.
Both pack the ScreenPad.
Asus didn't specify when the new range will be available, or for what price.
It'll be available in two colours: Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold Trim.
