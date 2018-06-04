Asus ZenBook Pro's trackpad is also a touchscreen

CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus ZenBook Pro

Here's the latest model in Asus' ZenBook Pro line.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
1
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

It can be configured with huge power, up to an Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti GPU.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
2
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

The real star is its trackpad. It doubles as a 5.5-inch display.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
3
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

It's called the ScreenPad, and it's touchscreen. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
4
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

You can watch YouTube clips on it, run apps and get an extra screen for Microsoft Office programs. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
5
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

There are two models in the new line, a 15.6-inch variant and one with a 14-inch display. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
6
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Both pack the ScreenPad.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
7
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Asus didn't specify when the new range will be available, or for what price. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
8
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

It'll be available in two colours: Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold Trim.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
9
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Click on for more shots of the new laptops. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
10
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
11
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
12
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
13
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
14
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
15
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
16
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
17
of 18
Asus ZenBook Pro

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
18
of 18
