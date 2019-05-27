Asus ZenBook Pro Duo doubles down on screens

CNET también está disponible en español.

The ZenBook Pro Duo's screen down below

While the ZenBooks have a second touchscreen that's the size and in the location of a typical large touchpad, the Pro Duo's is expanded to the width of the laptop. The virtual number pad to the right of the keyboard now doubles as the touchpad.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 23

A little lift

The Ergolift hinge now angles to 7 degrees, the steepest angle Asus has implemented in one of its laptops. The design improves airflow for cooling and also serves to tilt the second screen to a better viewing angle.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 23

Thicker than usual

Because of the extra screens and the powerful components -- up to a ninth-generation Intel Core i9-9980HK processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU -- it's not one of the thin ZenBooks.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 23

Virtual number pad

The touchpad on the right side of the keyboard doubles as a number pad.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 23

No palm rests

The compromise for the new layout is no palm rests below the keyboard.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 23

OLED display

The Pro Duo is one of the crop of 15-inch laptops this year to incorporate the new 4K OLED panel.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 23

Screen spanning

You can set it to extend the display of the big screen down to the second one, though even if you move the Windows task bar it still 

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 23

The creative use case

In theory, for example, you should be able to put your Creative Cloud Library panel -- as well as other frequently used panels -- below the working area. (Shown is an Asus custom application.)

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 23

Sticky windows

You can tile windows within the second screen as well as pin them.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 23

Asus ZenBook Flip 15

Asus is also updating the Flip 15, replacing the standard touchpad with the second generation of its ScreenPad, Asus' small screen version of the ScreenPad Plus that initially debuted in the ZenBook Pro. The ScreenPad 2.0 is a little bigger than before, and much wider than the original touchpad in the Flip 15.    

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 23

ScreenPad 2.0

The updated version of the ScreenPad is more streamlined to use than the original version -- the custom apps are laid in a familar array, like a phone screen, for one, and Asus has made it quicker to toggle between ScreenPad and touchpad modes. Asus says it also consumes a lot less power now. 

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 23

Flip 15 only

Asus is upgrading almost all the ZenBooks with the ScreenPad 2.0; one exception is the Flip 14, which the company isn't refreshing with this batch.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 23

Ergolift

The Flip 15 retains the Ergolift hinge of the previous model.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 23

Flip 15 profile

Although Asus didn't provide dimensions, it looks a little thicker to my eyes.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 23

Convertible

Of course, the Flip still provides the 360-degree rotating hinge.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 23

Same design

Aside from the ScreenPad, the Flip 15 uses pretty much the same design as its predecessor.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 23

Ports

Like the earlier model, the Flip 15 has a USB-C, headphone jack, USB-A and HDMI connector on the right side.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 23

Connections

The Flip 15 also retains the full-size SD card slot and USB-A connection on the left side.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 23

ZenBook 13

The updated 13-inch clamshell also gets the ScreenPad, replacing the NumberPad, a touchpad that toggled with a virtual numeric keypad.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 23

ZenBook 13

Aside from the ScreenPad, it keeps the same design as its predecessor.  

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 23

ScreenPad

Asus will be adding the ScreenPad to the ZenBook 14 and 15 as well as the 13.  

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 23

Connections

The ZenBook 13's connections are the same as the earlier model. On the right side, a micro SD slot, USB-A connector and a combo audio jack.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 23

Connections

The ZenBook 13 also keeps the same connections on the right side, power, HDMI, USB-A and USB-C.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 23
