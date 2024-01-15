X

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Unboxed: A Unique Package for a Sleek Gaming Phone

The ROG Phone 8 Pro has a more minimalistic look this year, but opening its box still makes quite the impression.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
michaelsorrentino.jpg
Mike Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
See full bio
Mike Sorrentino
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
1 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

This year's Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has shockingly mainstream looks. Gone are the spaceship-like white hues of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 7 and in comes a restrained matte black color scheme -- an understated appearance for a mature gaming phone.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
2 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro still puts a lot of emphasis on how the phone's horizontal gameplay, including sensors that can function like shoulder buttons.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro unboxing photos
3 of 14 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Opening Asus' box for the ROG Phone 8 Pro is quite an experience. It's unlike any other phone sold in 2024.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro unboxing photos
4 of 14 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The cardboard box unfurls to reveal an interactive experience.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
5 of 14 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The unboxing experience continues: You're given an onscreen mission when you get to the phone itself.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
6 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

The front 6.78-inch display has an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone. By default the screen runs at a 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, but it can be locked at 165Hz at all times. The screen has a 720Hz touch sampling rate -- the same as last year's Phone 7 -- for responsiveness. 

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
7 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a mini-LED display on the back that shows preset or user-created animations.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
8 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

The phone supports 15-watt wireless charging.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
9 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

The side USB-C port connects the AeroActive Cooler X fan accessor, which chills the outside of the phone. Clipping the accessory to the phone feels like you're attaching a spider to help keep it cool.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
10 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

Asus brands the phone with the Republic of Gamers logo, its "Dare to Win" mantra and an "Est. 2006" message like it's a pair of Levi's jeans. A fairly large camera hump houses a trio of cameras.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
11 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

The mini-LED screen shows a camera icon when you're taking a photo.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
12 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

It has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto and a 13-megapixel ultrawide.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
13 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

It's great to see that the Phone 8 Pro can turn in some good photos. That will make the phone substantially more useful, even when you're not gaming.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
14 of 14 Carly Marsh/CNET

Read more about the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro in my review.

More Galleries

Steak Toasters, Indoor Smokers and Robot Cocktails: All the Kitchen Tech of CES 2024
indoor smoker with brisket

Steak Toasters, Indoor Smokers and Robot Cocktails: All the Kitchen Tech of CES 2024

14 Photos
Astounding CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For
CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Astounding CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For

19 Photos
AI at CES 2024: Take a Look at the Coolest Tech From the Show
2024 Volkswagen ID 7

AI at CES 2024: Take a Look at the Coolest Tech From the Show

19 Photos
The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant Looks Downright Retro in Orange
The Rabbit R1 personal AI assistant

The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant Looks Downright Retro in Orange

8 Photos
OnePlus 12 and 12R Have an Elegant but Familiar Design
Image of a oneplus phone

OnePlus 12 and 12R Have an Elegant but Familiar Design

13 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions
img-1596

Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions

8 Photos