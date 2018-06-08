Art with a capital AR

Exploring the boundaries of reality this weekend, the Festival of the Impossible in San Francisco looks at augmented and virtual reality works by artists creating immersive worlds which bend the physical and digital.
Here, Elaine Buckholtz's exhibit In a Whirl (Studies in Perceptual Glitching) uses a series of mirrored glasses and refracted images to build a vision of reality that is not quite connected to the real.
Descent: Or Do Avatars Dream of Auto-Rigged Sheep?
Miniature bed sculptures act as platforms for artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo's friends, who have been translated to avatars. The AR animations tell the story of each personality as we observe their dreams.
World's Away uses augmented reality technology to create a window into the George Melies 1902 work A Trip to the Moon, inspired by adventures of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells and the use of technology to accomplish the fantastic.