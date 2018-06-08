Art with a capital AR

CNET también está disponible en español.

Festival of the Impossible

Exploring the boundaries of reality this weekend, the Festival of the Impossible in San Francisco looks at augmented and virtual reality works by artists creating immersive worlds which bend the physical and digital.

Here, Elaine Buckholtz's exhibit In a Whirl (Studies in Perceptual Glitching) uses a series of mirrored glasses and refracted images to build a vision of reality that is not quite connected to the real.

Two Side of the Same Coin

Estella Tse's stand within her AR work Two Side of the Same Coin.

Intangible

Stuart Lynch's Intangible fills the empty room with a bright, colorful augmented reality natural world.

Faces(On)Display

Can Buyukberber's interactive exhibit uses face-tracking and facial gesture recognition to explore our self-representation in modern digital culture.

The Elements

Russel Brown's The Elements puts fire and water on display.

Robotic Voice Activated Wordkicking Machine

Neil Mendoza's Robotic Voice Activated Wordkicking Machine is an interactive exhibit that translates speech to words that fly across the screen, to be kicked by a physical mechanism.

Descent: Or Do Avatars Dream of Auto-Rigged Sheep?

Miniature bed sculptures act as platforms for artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo's friends, who have been translated to avatars. The AR animations tell the story of each personality as we observe their dreams.

World's Away

World's Away uses augmented reality technology to create a window into the George Melies 1902 work A Trip to the Moon, inspired by adventures of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells and the use of technology to accomplish the fantastic.

Swingscape

Swingscape by Anna Landa and Joel Ogden suspends the viewer from a swing in the physical world while allowing her to soar through the virtual.

Abhay Parasnis

Adobe CTO Abhay Parasnis

