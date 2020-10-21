Apple's new iPad Air, compared to all the other iPads

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The new Air looks just like the iPad Pro. Here's a closer look, and how it's different from recent iPads.
The 2020 iPad Air has a whole new design. It's basically almost like the 11-inch iPad Pro.
The iPad Air works with accessories like the Magic Keyboard, the second-gen Pencil and Apple's more recent Smart Keyboard, but those cost extra.
The Air's rear single camera has 12 megapixels, while the iPad Pro's rear camera has wide and ultrawide lenses, plus depth-sensing lidar.
The 2019 Air (left) and 2020 Air (right) look significantly different. The 2019 Air has larger bezels and a home button, plus Lightning (the new Air has USB-C).
The 2019 Air also had an A12 processor, while the 2020 Air has an A14.
The Magic Keyboard and Pencil are great, but bump up the price considerably.
The 2020 iPad lineup: iPad eighth gen (left), iPad Air fourth gen (middle), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (right).
Touch ID is on the Air, but it's on the power button. It works well, so far, but it requires knowing where it is in landscape and portrait.
Comparing the backs of the 2020 iPads: iPad (left), iPad Air (middle), iPad Pro (right). My iPad Air model is green, but it hardly looks green at all.
USB-C enables a lot more chargers and dongles. It's a welcome addition.
Typing on the Magic Keyboard is great. But it costs $299 (£299, AU$499).
I still can't draw, but the Pencil, which snaps onto the side with magnets, is great.
Touch ID's side button would be great on an iPhone, or even an Apple Watch.
Watching videos: The 10.9-inch display looks as crisp as the 11-inch display on the iPad Pro, minus the Pro's slightly higher brightness and faster refresh rate.
The Air is somewhat expensive: $599 (£579, AU$899) to start with 64GB of storage, and then you'll probably buy at least one accessory. Read our full iPad Air review here.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Apple's new iPad Air, compared to all the other iPads
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.