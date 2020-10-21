CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's new iPad Air, compared to all the other iPads

The new Air looks just like the iPad Pro. Here's a closer look, and how it's different from recent iPads.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The 2020 iPad Air has a whole new design. It's basically almost like the 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The iPad Air works with accessories like the Magic Keyboard, the second-gen Pencil and Apple's more recent Smart Keyboard, but those cost extra.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The Air's rear single camera has 12 megapixels, while the iPad Pro's rear camera has wide and ultrawide lenses, plus depth-sensing lidar.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The 2019 Air (left) and 2020 Air (right) look significantly different. The 2019 Air has larger bezels and a home button, plus Lightning (the new Air has USB-C).

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The 2019 Air also had an A12 processor, while the 2020 Air has an A14. 

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The Magic Keyboard and Pencil are great, but bump up the price considerably.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The 2020 iPad lineup: iPad eighth gen (left), iPad Air fourth gen (middle), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (right).

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

Touch ID is on the Air, but it's on the power button. It works well, so far, but it requires knowing where it is in landscape and portrait.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

Comparing the backs of the 2020 iPads: iPad (left), iPad Air (middle), iPad Pro (right). My iPad Air model is green, but it hardly looks green at all.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

USB-C enables a lot more chargers and dongles. It's a welcome addition.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

Typing on the Magic Keyboard is great. But it costs $299 (£299, AU$499).

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

I still can't draw, but the Pencil, which snaps onto the side with magnets, is great.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

Touch ID's side button would be great on an iPhone, or even an Apple Watch.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

Watching videos: The 10.9-inch display looks as crisp as the 11-inch display on the iPad Pro, minus the Pro's slightly higher brightness and faster refresh rate.

iPad Air 2020 4th Gen
Scott Stein/CNET

The Air is somewhat expensive: $599 (£579, AU$899) to start with 64GB of storage, and then you'll probably buy at least one accessory. Read our full iPad Air review here.

