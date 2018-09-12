Apple Watch Series 4 in pictures: Take a look at Apple's heart-monitoring wearable

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The fourth-generation Apple Watch comes complete with monitoring for an elevated heart rate, an accelerometer that can detect when you fall, and more impressive features to go along with a larger watch face.
See all of the details here:
Apple Watch Series 4 gets a badly needed facelift
You can order the Apple Watch Series 4 starting Friday, Sept. 14 and it'll be in stores on Sept. 21.
The watch will start at $400 in the US with GPS and $500 with a cellular signal.
The watch will detect if you have an elevated heart rate.
It can even tell if you've taken a fall.
Is uses a built-in accelerometer to sense a type of motion typically associated with a fall.
It can call emergency services if you do fall.
It can even take an electrocardiogram.
Hold your finger on the crown so the watch can detect your heart rate.
It's also much bigger than its predecessor.
We're learning lots about Apple's latest watch. Stay tuned for more updates as we get them.