A whole new toy for your wrist

The fourth-generation Apple Watch comes complete with monitoring for an elevated heart rate, an accelerometer that can detect when you fall, and more impressive features to go along with a larger watch face. 

See all of the details here:

Apple Watch Series 4 gets a badly needed facelift

Apple Watch Series 4 gets a badly needed facelift
1
of 26

Almost ready

You can order the Apple Watch Series 4 starting Friday, Sept. 14 and it'll be in stores on Sept. 21. 

2
2
of 26

$400

The watch will start at $400 in the US with GPS and $500 with a cellular signal. 

3
3
of 26

Helping your health

The watch will detect if you have an elevated heart rate. 

4
4
of 26

Fall detection

It can even tell if you've taken a fall. 

5
5
of 26

Accelerometer

Is uses a built-in accelerometer to sense a type of motion typically associated with a fall. 

6
6
of 26

Helping out

It can call emergency services if you do fall. 

7
7
of 26

ECG

It can even take an electrocardiogram.

8
8
of 26

9
9
of 26

Watchful

Hold your finger on the crown so the watch can detect your heart rate. 

10
10
of 26

Bigger screen

It's also much bigger than its predecessor. 

11
11
of 26

12
12
of 26

13
13
of 26

14
14
of 26

15
15
of 26

16
16
of 26

17
17
of 26

18
18
of 26

19
19
of 26

Lots of bands

Lots of bands

20
20
of 26

Stainless options

Stainless options

21
21
of 26

22
22
of 26

A new operating system

A new operating system

23
23
of 26

24
24
of 26

Plenty of features

Plenty of features

25
25
of 26

Power inside

We're learning lots about Apple's latest watch. Stay tuned for more updates as we get them. 

26
26
of 26
Now Reading

Apple Watch Series 4 in pictures: Take a look at Apple's heart-monitoring wearable

Up Next

iPhone XS: 17 most-wanted features

