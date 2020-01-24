Surprisingly affordable versions of expensive things

Surprisingly inexpensive versions of expensive things
It's not always easy affording the best, most cutting-edge tech. Thankfully, there are almost-as-awesome alternatives available at a fraction of the cost for every crave-worthy gadget out there.
First: If you're looking for serious relief after a grueling workout, few things work better than the $599 Theragun G3Pro percussive massager -- it's said the device speeds up muscle recovery and reduces pain. But if that price is too steep for you...
Photo:Theragun
Affordable: Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager ($28)
The Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager may not be hip and trendy, and unlike the Theragun G3Pro, you'll have to deal with a cord. But CNET's Amanda Capritto praises the Wahl's versatility and effectiveness, along with its ability to reach your own back.
Best of all, at just $28, it costs roughly 20 times less than the Theragun.
Photo:Apple
Affordable: Anker Liberty Air 2 ($100)
Called "the best AirPods Pro alternative under $100" by our own David Carnoy, the water-resistant Anker Liberty Air 2 offers wireless charging, decent sound, and great call quality for less than half the price of Apple's wireless buds.
Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
Expensive: Philips Hue Color Starter Kit ($196)
If you want to try smart lighting, the Philips Hue starter kit is just what you need. It's a well-polished automated lighting system that includes four color-changing bulbs and a hub to connect it all.
Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
Expensive: Bose Soundlink Revolve+ ($299)
You already know that the Bose name is synonymous with top-notch audio, so it should come as no surprise to learn that the Bose Soundlink Revolve+ is the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker of its size you can buy. You know, provided you can afford it.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable: JBL Flip 4 Speaker ($90)
The IPX7 waterproof JBL Flip 4 speaker is a great speaker for its price, with 12-hour battery life, noise- and echo-canceling speakerphone, voice assistant integration, and external passive radiators that deliver strong bass.
Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
Expensive: Vitamix 7500 Blender ($527)
When it comes to kitchen appliances, the Vitamix 7500 blender is the top-of-the-line. It handles just about any blending or chop job with stunning speed. And given its $527 price tag, you should expect nothing less.
Photo:Colin West Monroe/CNET
Affordable: Instant Pot Ace Blender ($45)
Did you know the folks at Instant Pot make a blender? Well, they do. The Instant Pot Ace blender isn't as powerful as the Vitamix 5000 -- we find that it's only adequate at crushing ice, for example. But it does have a built-in heater, though, so you can make soups right in the Ace.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable: Amazfit Bip Smartwatch ($65)
We can't say enough great things about the Amazfit Bip, a complete fitness smartwatch that's a remarkable bargain. It doesn't have apps, but it does feature weeks-long battery life, activity and heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, water resistance and more -- all for just $65.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Expensive: Technivorm Moccamaster KBT 741 ($309)
There are coffee makers... and then there are coffee makers. The Technivorm Moccamaster is the best of the best -- an ultra-pricey, hand-built coffee maker from the Netherlands that's a work of art. And yeah, it also makes an absolutely amazing cup of joe from your most premium beans.
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
Affordable: Bonavita Connoisseur Brewer ($108)
The Bonavita Connoisseur may not be as attractive as the Technivorm, and there are other coffeemakers with more features. But this simple one-button brewer is still a CNET Editors' Choice because it makes absolutely amazing-tasting pots of coffee. And isn't that what you really care about?
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
Expensive: Apple TV 4K ($179)
While CNET's David Katzmaier says the Apple TV 4K with Dolby Vision HDR "offers the most polished streaming experience today," he also notes that it's pretty much the most expensive streamer available.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable: Roku Streaming Stick+ ($50 or less)
For a more budget-friendly streamer, Katzmaier recommends you check out the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. It's got a dead-simple interface, lighting-fast response times and 4K video capabilities, all with a price under $50.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Expensive: Bose QuietComfort 35 II ($329)
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are a top CNET pick for a number of reasons: They're crazy comfortable, the noise-canceling is top notch, they've got 20 hours' worth of battery life and, yeah, they've also got the trusted Bose name.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable: Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC ($99 or less)
Hailed as "a worthy Bose competitor at a better price" by CNET's David Carnoy, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC wireless headphones have a straight forward look, noise canceling and cushy memory foam. They get "you most of what you want in a premium wireless noise-canceling headphone but costs significantly less."
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Expensive: DJI Mavic Air Drone ($992)
If money's no object and you want the best drone experience you can get, we love the DJI Mavic Air Drone. It has a 4K camera that captures amazing photos, while its folding design makes it a great choice for travel.
Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
Affordable: Syma X5C Explorer Drone ($51)
The Syma X5C Explorer Drone isn't as high-quality as its DJI competition: It's only got a 720p HD camera and about half the flight time on a single charge. But with a retail price just over $50, it's nearly $950 cheaper.
Says CNET's Joshua Goldman: It's "an incredible deal if you're looking to get in the air and start grabbing aerial photos and videos."
Photo:Syma
Expensive: Nest Cam IQ 4K Indoor ($299)
The Nest Cam IQ 4K Indoor is loaded with smarts and features: It's got 1080p live streaming, 130-degree field of view, two-way talk and advanced motion sensing. But it's a hard purchase to recommend, if only because of its $299 price tag.
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
Affordable: Wyze Cam 1080p ($24)
You'd be hard pressed to find a better home camera at a better price than the $24 Wyze Cam. It offers 1080p resolution, motion alerts, two-way audio and one key feature the Nest Cam IQ 4K lacks: 14 days of free cloud storage at no additional cost. (Just keep in mind that Wyze had a recent data security issue.)
Photo:Wyze via Amazon
Expensive: 65-inch LG B9 OLED TV ($1,797)
At just under $1,800, the LG B9 OLED is has spectacular image quality, awesome-looking blacks, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great design. According to Katzmaier, it's "the best high-end TV choice available."
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable: 65-inch TCL 6-Series QLED TV ($700 or less)
The TCL 6-Series QLED may not have the best picture quality of any TV we've tested, but it does offer the best picture quality for the money ($699 for a 65-inch model). It features deep black levels, rich contrast and the excellent Roku streaming platform built-in.
Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
Affordable: AKASO V50 Elite ($119)
If you want great action shots at an equally great price, we love the Akaso V50 Elite. This "best on a budget" pick delivers many of the same features of the GoPro (including time-lapse photos and slow-motion video), with "better electronic image stabilization during recording than you might expect at this ($119) price."
Photo:James Martin/CNET
Affordable: Creative Stage Soundbar ($87)
One of the least expensive sound bar options, the Creative Stage offers more features than you'd expect out of its sub-$100 price range. There's no wireless connectivity, but the Creative Stage does come with a 40-watt subwoofer with independent volume control.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Expensive: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,099)
Who wouldn't fall in love with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max? Sure, at $1,099, this 6.5-inch phone is a pricey buy, but it's got a gorgeous OLED Super Retina XDR display, three rear cameras, IP68 water resistance and strong battery life.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable-ish: Apple iPhone 11 ($699)
It may not have as luscious (or as big) a screen, but there's still plenty to like about the midrange Apple iPhone 11. You still get great 12-megapixel photos (though there's no telephoto camera), water resistance, and strong battery life -- all while saving $400.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable-est: Motorola Moto G7 ($179)
But the most incredible phone bargain out there may be the Motorola Moto G7. It may not be true iPhone-quality, but this 6.2-inch Android phone does have decent dual rear cameras, turbo charging and solid battery life for just $179.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable: Nintendo Switch Lite ($199)
...then you should definitely check out the Nintendo Switch Lite. It can't connect to your living room TV -- this system is purely handheld. But if you're OK with that, you'll get a "weirdly better-feeling version of the first Switch" at a $100 discount.
Photo:Marta Franco/CNET
Expensive: Neato D7 Robot Vacuum ($576)
It's an expensive purchase, but we think the Neato Botvac D7 is one of the smartest smart vacuums we've seen. It holds its own against the priciest of robot vacs in terms of performance, plus it allows you to virtually mark areas of your home as off limits.
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Affordable: Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max ($190)
While the self-charging Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max may have a much more basic navigation system than the Neato D7, it still does a good job covering spaces, leaving no spots untouched. It's CNET's pick for the best value robot vacuum.
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Expensive: Duracell AA Batteries, 20 pack ($16)
Whether you prefer the ones with the copper top or the ones with the bunny rabbit, standard AA batteries can get pricey if you buy them often enough. This 20-pack of Duracell batteries runs $15.98 on Amazon.
Photo:Amazon
Expensive: Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($199)
Ding, dong! With it's built-in camera and motion-sensing capabilities, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 lets you know who's at your door via smartphone alerts. It offers 60-day cloud storage, too, but you'll need to pay $3 per month for the privilege.
Photo:Remobell
Expensive: Astro A50 Headset ($300)
If you're looking for the best gaming headset money can buy, look no further than the (admittedly pricey) wireless Astro A50. "No other wireless gaming headset has the clarity and the booming bass over a purely wireless connection," CNET said in an earlier evaluation.
Photo:Astro via Amazon
Affordable: Turtle Beach Recon Spark ($50)
It may not come with a charging stand like the Astro A50 -- in fact, this headset isn't wireless at all -- but don't overlook the Turtle Beach Recon Spark. It's got good sound quality, a flip-up-to-mute mic, and a really outstanding color scheme.
Photo:Turtle Beach via Amazon
Expensive: Peloton Bike ($2,245)
The Peloton bike is a very attractive (and trendy) piece of home exercise equipment. It's sturdy and whisper-quiet. But it's also expensive: The bike itself costs $2,245, and you'll have to shell out another $39 per month to connect to studio classes.
Photo:Peloton
Affordable: Echelon Fit EX-3 Bike ($1,099)
Yes, we know -- the Echelon Fit EX-3 is not a Peloton, and you'll need to bring your own screen to participate in classes. But if you're OK with that, the EX-3 has the look and feel of a premium product at less than half the cost of a Peloton.
Photo:Razer
Affordable: Redragon K561 Visnu Keyboard ($40)
Looking for a Hunstman-like experience without breaking the bank? Try the Redragon K561, a waterproof (!) mechanical keyboard with tactile, clicky Outemu Blue switches. You can't control per-key lighting, but that small tradeoff will save you big.
Photo:Redragon
Expensive: Nikon D500 DSLR Camera ($1,497)
Without question, the Nikon D500 DSLR is a serious -- and seriously impressive -- camera. It offers a streamlined design, continuous shooting and autofocus, a 20.9-megapixel sensor, along with excellent color rendering and white balance.
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Affordable: Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera ($447)
Our pick for the best entry-level DSLR, the 24.2-megapixel Nikon D3500 delivers sharp photos and video. It's a great camera for someone who's ready to take their photo game beyond basic smartphone shots.