Apple Store Fifth Avenue reopening: We go inside 'The Cube'

Located by Central Park on 59th St. and 5th Ave, Apple's "Cube" has become an NYC attraction.
First opened in 2006, the "Cube" is also Apple's flagship retail store.
After closing for a remodel in 2017, the new store is reopening just in time for the iPhone 11 launch. Seen here is the new outdoor plaza.
The main entrance features a spiral staircase.
The new spiral staircase has switched from glass steps found inn the old "Cube" to stainless steel.
Glass still adorns the sides of the stairs.
The center column by the stairs hides the store's elevator.
As with other Apple Stores, wooden tables feature the company's latest products.
Trees and natural light feature heavily in the updated store.
A seating area and large video board feature on one end of the store for events and presentations.
Little wooden boxes make up the seating in the new presentation area.
The stainless steel gives off a lot of mirrored reflections.
MacBooks on display at the new Apple Store on Fifth Avenue.
The lights in the store will also change to match the color temperature outdoors, getting warmer as the day goes on.
The frosted panes allow natural light in from above in addition to LED lighting.
A view of the pane from above ground.
The updated plaza around the store also features "skylenses," metal spheres for seating that have glass centers for letting more natural light inside the store.
In addition to 28 trees on the plaza, Apple has also added small water pools.
Foliage can also be found along the walls of the store.
Stations are set up for various Apple products and services. Seen here: A station focusing on AirPods, Apple Music and HomePod.
Beats' products similarly get plenty of attention.
iPhones, however, dominate the store.
Those looking for an Apple Watch will be able to try on various models and an assortment of bands.
Apple Watch buyers, or owners, can find a variety of bands.
A section in the back of the store allows HomePod listeners to try out the smart speaker in a quieter setting.
Apple's latest iPhone 11 line is found all over the store.
Boardrooms are available for businesses looking to learn more about incorporating Apple into their workflows.
A piece of glass from the old store can be found in the boardroom.
As can steel from the new stairs.
In addition to the main entrance, there are now two new ways to enter and leave the store.