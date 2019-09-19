Apple Store Fifth Avenue reopening: We go inside 'The Cube'

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 100-apple-store-the-cube-reopening-nyc-2019
  • 101-apple-store-the-cube-reopening-nyc-2019
  • 002-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 003-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 004-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 012-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 006-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 007-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 008-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 010-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 013-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 014-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 016-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 017-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 018-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 019-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 020-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 021-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 022-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 025-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 027-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 028-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 029-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 035-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 036-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 031-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 032-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 033-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 059-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 047-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 049-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 050-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 051-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 053-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 054-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 055-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 056-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019
  • 058-apple-store-fifth-avenue-the-cube-reopening-2019

Apple 5th Ave view from the street

Located by Central Park on 59th St. and 5th Ave, Apple's "Cube" has become an NYC attraction. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 38

The outside of the Cube.

First opened in 2006, the "Cube" is also Apple's flagship retail store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 38

The new plaza

After closing for a remodel in 2017, the new store is reopening just in time for the iPhone 11 launch. Seen here is the new outdoor plaza. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 38

A view from the stairs.

The main entrance features a spiral staircase. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 38

New stainless steel stairs

The new spiral staircase has switched from glass steps found inn the old "Cube" to stainless steel. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 38

Glass and steel

Glass still adorns the sides of the stairs. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 38

A hidden elevator

The center column by the stairs hides the store's elevator. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 38

A view from the elevator

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 38

Plenty of retail space

As with other Apple Stores, wooden tables feature the company's latest products. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 38

Trees and natural light feature heavily in the updated store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 38

A seating area and large video board feature on one end of the store for events and presentations. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 38

Little wooden boxes make up the seating in the new presentation area. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 38

The stainless steel gives off a lot of mirrored reflections. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 38

Macs on display

MacBooks on display at the new Apple Store on Fifth Avenue. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 38

Natural light is heavily featured

The lights in the store will also change to match the color temperature outdoors, getting warmer as the day goes on. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 38

The frosted panes allow natural light in from above in addition to LED lighting. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 38

A view of the pane from above ground.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 38

The updated plaza around the store also features "skylenses," metal spheres for seating that have glass centers for letting more natural light inside the store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 38

In addition to 28 trees on the plaza, Apple has also added small water pools. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 38

Foliage can also be found along the walls of the store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 38

Stations are set up for various Apple products and services. Seen here: A station focusing on AirPods, Apple Music and HomePod. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 38

Beats' products similarly get plenty of attention. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 38

iPhones, however, dominate the store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 38

The Apple Watch is on full display

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 38

Those looking for an Apple Watch will be able to try on various models and an assortment of bands. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 38

Apple Watch buyers, or owners, can find a variety of bands. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 38

A section in the back of the store allows HomePod listeners to try out the smart speaker in a quieter setting. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 38

HomePod lounge

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 38

The iPhone, of course, is the star

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 38

Apple's latest iPhone 11 line is found all over the store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 38

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 38

Boardrooms are available for businesses

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 38

Boardrooms are available for businesses looking to learn more about incorporating Apple into their workflows. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 38

A piece of glass from the old store can be found in the boardroom. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 38

As can steel from the new stairs. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 38

Added entrances

In addition to the main entrance, there are now two new ways to enter and leave the store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 38

A different exit

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 38

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 38
Now Reading

Apple Store Fifth Avenue reopening: We go inside 'The Cube'

Up Next

Crazy images caught on Google Street View

Latest Stories

Best Chromebooks for 2019

Best Chromebooks for 2019

by
'Storm Area 51' meme lands Dutch YouTuber in jail

'Storm Area 51' meme lands Dutch YouTuber in jail

by
Area 51 Alienstock: Everything you need to know about the extraterrestrial events

Area 51 Alienstock: Everything you need to know about the extraterrestrial events

by
You can now spend the night at Downton Abbey

You can now spend the night at Downton Abbey

by
2020 Jaguar E-Pace Checkered Flag Edition gets racy

2020 Jaguar E-Pace Checkered Flag Edition gets racy

by