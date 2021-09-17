/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Apple's iPhone 13, new iPad Mini and more: Everything we saw at Apple's Sept. event

The iPhone 13 line, a refresh to the iPad, a redesign for the iPad Mini and all of the other announcements at Apple's California Streaming event.

Apple TV Plus had several shows mentioned at the top of Apple's event this week.

The cheapest iPad received a few upgrades while keeping its design, including the home button.

The newest 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chip.

Apple included this quick list of changes to this year's new iPad.

The new iPad starts at $329.

The iPad Mini had a complete redesign, making its debut at the event.

The new iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch screen.

The iPad Mini supports the same Apple Pencil as does the current iPad Air and iPad Pro.

The iPad Mini is available in several colors.

The iPad Mini sports a USB-C port, and compatibility with many USB-C accessories.

Next up was the news on Apple Watch: introducing Series 7.

This model will be a more worry-free wearable from the looks of it's "dust resistant" feature.

Here you can see a comparison of the Series 7 (right) to it's predecessor.  The thinner bevel allows a nice large viewing area on the screen.

Apple Fitness+ got some interesting updates.

Pilates classes will now be available on the platform.

Guided Meditation classes will also be available. 

Ever wanted to zoom with a friend whilst both exercising?  Group Workouts may be just the thing you need.

A screen in screen feature allows you to chat with a buddy while you share a workout together.

Finally we get down to the business of iPhone announcements.

The iPhone 13 will be available in 5 colors.

Cinematic Mode offers a method of simulating professional "rack focus" techniques from cinematography.

You know, that thing where the focus switches precisely and smoothly from something in the foreground to something in the background?  Pretty neat feature!

And now for the phone we've all been waiting for... the new Pro models.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in 4 colors.

Here's a sample Macro mode shot from the new Pro.

... and another impressive sample!

Lastly we got an update on pricing for the currently available iPhones.  

