Apple's iPhone 13, new iPad Mini and more: Everything we saw at Apple's Sept. event

1 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Apple TV Plus had several shows mentioned at the top of Apple's event this week.
2 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The cheapest iPad received a few upgrades while keeping its design, including the home button.
3 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The newest 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chip.
4 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Apple included this quick list of changes to this year's new iPad.
5 of 141 screenshot/Apple
6 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The new iPad starts at $329.
7 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The iPad Mini had a complete redesign, making its debut at the event.
8 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The new iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch screen.
9 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The iPad Mini supports the same Apple Pencil as does the current iPad Air and iPad Pro.
10 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The iPad Mini is available in several colors.
11 of 141 screenshot/Apple
The iPad Mini sports a USB-C port, and compatibility with many USB-C accessories.
12 of 141 screenshot/Apple
13 of 141 screenshot/Apple
14 of 141 screenshot/Apple
15 of 141 screenshot/Apple
16 of 141 screenshot/Apple
17 of 141 screenshot/Apple
18 of 141 screenshot/Apple
19 of 141 screenshot/Apple
20 of 141 screenshot/Apple
21 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Next up was the news on Apple Watch: introducing Series 7.
22 of 141 screenshot/Apple
23 of 141 screenshot/Apple
24 of 141 screenshot/Apple
25 of 141 screenshot/Apple
This model will be a more worry-free wearable from the looks of it's "dust resistant" feature.
26 of 141 screenshot/Apple
27 of 141 screenshot/Apple
28 of 141 screenshot/Apple
29 of 141 screenshot/Apple
30 of 141 screenshot/Apple
31 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Here you can see a comparison of the Series 7 (right) to it's predecessor. The thinner bevel allows a nice large viewing area on the screen.
32 of 141 screenshot/Apple
33 of 141 screenshot/Apple
34 of 141 screenshot/Apple
35 of 141 screenshot/Apple
36 of 141 screenshot/Apple
37 of 141 screenshot/Apple
38 of 141 screenshot/Apple
39 of 141 screenshot/Apple
40 of 141 screenshot/Apple
41 of 141 screenshot/Apple
42 of 141 screenshot/Apple
43 of 141 screenshot/Apple
44 of 141 screenshot/Apple
45 of 141 screenshot/Apple
46 of 141 screenshot/Apple
47 of 141 screenshot/Apple
48 of 141 screenshot/Apple
49 of 141 screenshot/Apple
50 of 141 screenshot/Apple
51 of 141 screenshot/Apple
52 of 141 screenshot/Apple
53 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Apple Fitness+ got some interesting updates.
54 of 141 screenshot/Apple
55 of 141 screenshot/Apple
56 of 141 screenshot/Apple
57 of 141 screenshot/Apple
58 of 141 screenshot/Apple
59 of 141 screenshot/Apple
60 of 141 screenshot/Apple
61 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Pilates classes will now be available on the platform.
62 of 141 screenshot/Apple
63 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Guided Meditation classes will also be available.
64 of 141 screenshot/Apple
65 of 141 screenshot/Apple
66 of 141 screenshot/Apple
67 of 141 screenshot/Apple
68 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Ever wanted to zoom with a friend whilst both exercising? Group Workouts may be just the thing you need.
69 of 141 screenshot/Apple
A screen in screen feature allows you to chat with a buddy while you share a workout together.
70 of 141 screenshot/Apple
71 of 141 screenshot/Apple
72 of 141 screenshot/Apple
73 of 141 screenshot/Apple
74 of 141 screenshot/Apple
75 of 141 screenshot/Apple
76 of 141 screenshot/Apple
77 of 141 screenshot/Apple
Finally we get down to the business of iPhone announcements.
80 of 141
The iPhone 13 will be available in 5 colors.
96 of 141
Cinematic Mode offers a method of simulating professional "rack focus" techniques from cinematography.
97 of 141
You know, that thing where the focus switches precisely and smoothly from something in the foreground to something in the background? Pretty neat feature!
115 of 141
And now for the phone we've all been waiting for... the new Pro models.
116 of 141
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in 4 colors.
131 of 141
Here's a sample Macro mode shot from the new Pro.
132 of 141
... and another impressive sample!
141 of 141
Lastly we got an update on pricing for the currently available iPhones.