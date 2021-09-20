Apple's iPhone 13, new iPad Mini and more: Everything we saw at Apple's Sept. event

The iPhone 13 line, a refresh to the iPad, a redesign for the iPad Mini and all of the other announcements at Apple's California Streaming event.
Apple TV Plus had several shows mentioned at the top of Apple's Sept. 17 event.
The newest 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chip.
Apple included this quick list of changes to this year's new iPad.
The new iPad starts at $329.
The new iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch screen.
The iPad Mini supports the same Apple Pencil as does the current iPad Air and iPad Pro.
The iPad Mini is available in several colors.
The iPad Mini also sports a USB-C port and compatibility with many USB-C accessories.
Check out the iPad Mini features list.
Touch ID is included ini the power button of the iPad Mini.
The Apple Watch Series 7 reveal debuts a new design with a slightly larger screen over last year's model.
Apple Watch Series 7 will maintain compatibility with existing wristbands.
This model will be a more worry-free wearable from the looks of it's "dust resistant" feature.
The screen's larger size comes from slimming down the size of the borders.
Here you can see a comparison of the Series 7 (right) with its predecessor. The thinner bevel allows a nice large viewing area on the screen.
Apple Fitness Plus is receiving updates to its service.
The service will be adding classes in Pilates and meditation.
The service's Time to Walk audio series is continuing on the Apple Watch.
Pilates classes will now be available on the platform.
Guided meditation classes will also be available.
Ever wanted to do a Zoom call with a friend whilst both exercising? Group Workouts may be just the thing you need.
A screen in screen feature allows you to chat with a buddy while you share a workout together.
Finally, we get down to the business of iPhone announcements.
The iPhone 13 reveals a tweaked design from last year's iPhone 12.
The iPhone 13 will be available in five colors.
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini each sport a slimmer notch.
Cinematic mode offers a method of simulating professional "rack focus" techniques from cinematography.
It switches focus precisely and smoothly from someone in the foreground to something in the background.
The iPhone 13 line continues to support the new MagSafe line of accessories.
The MagSafe Wallet now supports Find My, allowing you a better chance of finding it should it become lost.
The wallet acts much like an AirTag -- it's able to be discoverable using the Find My network. This means if you lost it, the map will show you the last time the wallet was in proximity to any Apple device that is part of that network.
Check out the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini pricing.
And just like with the 12 line, the iPhone 13 will also have Pro and Pro Max models.
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colors.
Here's a sample Macro mode shot from the new Pro.
... and another impressive sample!
Here's the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max pricing.
And last, an update on the existing iPhone models Apple is selling going forward. The iPhone XR, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are being discontinued.