Apple iOS 13: Top new features

New iOS 13 features

Wondering what's coming to Apple's new iOS 13, heading to iPhones and iPads this fall? Here's a quick look at its key new features.

Photo:Apple
1
of 23

iPhone Dark Mode

After coming to Macs via macOS Mojave last year, Dark Mode is coming to iPhones with iOS 13. While it may not change the design of the interface in any way, it does change the look of your device and may have battery life benefits for iPhones with OLED screens.

The look of Dark Mode
2
of 23

The look of Dark Mode

Here are what some apps look like in Dark Mode. It's supposed to be easier on your eyes at night.

Faster Unlock
3
of 23

Faster Unlock

Yes, with iOS 13, you'll be able to unlock your iPhone that much faster. Apple says that with Face ID, depending on what model you have, your iPhone will unlock up to 30% faster compared to iOS 12. 

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
4
of 23

Apps open faster

Apple says that your apps will "launch up to 2x faster than before and be smaller in download size." Of course, speed increases will vary from iPhone to iPhone.

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
5
of 23

Redesigned Reminders app

The Reminders app gets a new look.

Photo:CNET
6
of 23

Controlled sharing

You can Control how your friends see you by choosing the name, photo or Memoji they see when you contact them.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 23

New Memoji customizations

You can now add piercings, tooth gaps, makeup, new hairstyles and much more to your Memoji creations -- even AirPods.

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
8
of 23

Memoji Stickers

Yes, you'll soon be able to create your own set of Memoji Stickers to live in your keyboard for your cute replies in iMessage. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 23

New curated views in Photos app

Apple Photos has new curated views of your "best moments from every day, month, and year."

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
10
of 23

Redesigned and enhanced photo editing

The Photos app includes new tools and filters for improving the look of your photos. 

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
11
of 23

Video editing tools, including video rotation

Finally, video rotating and image-enhancement tools will be available right from the Photos app.

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
12
of 23

Sign in with Apple

According to Apple, with the new Sign In with Apple feature, you'll be able to, "Sign in to apps and websites quickly and easily using the Apple ID you already have. No filling out forms or creating new passwords. Just tap Sign In with Apple, use Face ID or Touch ID, and you're all set."

Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 23

Apple Maps improvements

Apple Maps is getting upgraded with more detailed views and a new 3D mode. The company is also adding new features that make it easier for users to navigate to places they frequently visit, such as their home or work addresses.

Apple says that the app has been, "Rebuilt from the ground up," and that "the brand‑new map features more realistic details for roads, beaches, parks, buildings, and more."

The new Maps app is scheduled to roll out to US users by the end of 2019 and to more countries by 2020. 

Read the article
Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
14
of 23

New Apple Maps features

Some of the new Apple Maps features.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 23

New Notes app and Safari enhancements

The Notes app has been redesigned and upgraded.

Safari gets some new features, including an "improved" start page. It features Siri suggestions, favorites, and frequently visited websites.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 23

QuickPath Typing

You'll be able to type by swiping from one letter to the next. It's Apple's version of Swiftype. 

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
17
of 23

All-new Siri voice

Thanks to Neural TTS, Apple says Siri has an "all-new voice."

Photo:James Martin/CNET
18
of 23

Siri gets smarter

Not only Siri supposed to sound more natural but understand you better. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
19
of 23

Redesigned Apple Carplay Dashboard

Apple's Carplay dashboard is getting a new more user-friendly design with Apple Music enhancements. 

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
20
of 23

Album art in Carplay

Music now showcases album art in Carplay, making it easier to find the music you're looking for.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
21
of 23

New AirPods features

You'll be able to pair two sets of AirPods to one iPhone and "enjoy the same song or movie along with a friend," Apple says. Also, Siri will announce your messages on your AirPods, reading them aloud to you.

Photo:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
22
of 23

More iOS 13 features

Those are just some of the key new features in iOS 13, but there are many more. You can find a full list here

Photo:James Martin/CNET
23
of 23
