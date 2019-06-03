Apple iOS 13: Top new features

After coming to Macs via macOS Mojave last year, Dark Mode is coming to iPhones with iOS 13. While it may not change the design of the interface in any way, it does change the look of your device and may have battery life benefits for iPhones with OLED screens.
Apple Photos has new curated views of your "best moments from every day, month, and year."
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
10
of 23
Redesigned and enhanced photo editing
The Photos app includes new tools and filters for improving the look of your photos.
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
11
of 23
Video editing tools, including video rotation
Finally, video rotating and image-enhancement tools will be available right from the Photos app.
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
12
of 23
Sign in with Apple
According to Apple, with the new Sign In with Apple feature, you'll be able to, "Sign in to apps and websites quickly and easily using the Apple ID you already have. No filling out forms or creating new passwords. Just tap Sign In with Apple, use Face ID or Touch ID, and you're all set."
Apple Maps is getting upgraded with more detailed views and a new 3D mode. The company is also adding new features that make it easier for users to navigate to places they frequently visit, such as their home or work addresses.
Apple says that the app has been, "Rebuilt from the ground up," and that "the brand‑new map features more realistic details for roads, beaches, parks, buildings, and more."
The new Maps app is scheduled to roll out to US users by the end of 2019 and to more countries by 2020.
You'll be able to pair two sets of AirPods to one iPhone and "enjoy the same song or movie along with a friend," Apple says. Also, Siri will announce your messages on your AirPods, reading them aloud to you.
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
22
of 23
More iOS 13 features
Those are just some of the key new features in iOS 13, but there are many more. You can find a full list here.