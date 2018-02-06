Apple HomePod plays music, controls your smart home

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Meet the HomePod, Apple's $349 foray into voice-enabled wireless speakers (£319/AU$499).
The HomePod weighs 5.5 pounds, compared to the Amazon Echo's 1.8 pounds.
Apple's HomePod next to Google's Home Max.
The HomePod is designed to go anywhere in a room, but it's powered by an adapter, so you'll need an extension cord if it's going in the middle of a room.
Apple's speaker works with Siri.
It is Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled.
The HomePod is bigger than Google's Home speaker.
Say, "Hey, Siri" to wake up the HomePod.
Control the volume from the speaker with integrated plus and minus signs.
It works with Apple Music, AirPlay (soon AirPlay 2) and a variety of other Apple-specific music services.
Use the HomePod as a speakerphone. The center glows green when it's connected to a call.
Amazon's Echo Plus next to the HomePod.
These indicator lights let you know Siri is listening.
In addition to playing music and acting as a speakerphone, the HomePod can answer general questions, send and read messages -- and control HomeKit devices.
Simply say "Hey, Siri," turn on the lights/open the shades/set the thermostat to 72 degrees and your HomePod will kick into action (just like your iPhone).