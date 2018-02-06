Apple HomePod plays music, controls your smart home

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • homepod-product-photos-9
    1
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-6
    2
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-7
    3
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-8
    4
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-10
    5
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-15
    6
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-4
    7
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-12
    8
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-2
    9
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-1
    10
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-11
    11
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-5
    12
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-13
    13
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-14
    14
    of 15
  • homepod-product-photos-3
    15
    of 15

Meet the HomePod, Apple's $349 foray into voice-enabled wireless speakers (£319/AU$499). 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

The HomePod weighs 5.5 pounds, compared to the Amazon Echo's 1.8 pounds. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

Apple's HomePod next to Google's Home Max. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

The HomePod is designed to go anywhere in a room, but it's powered by an adapter, so you'll need an extension cord if it's going in the middle of a room.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

Apple's speaker works with Siri.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

It is Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

The HomePod is bigger than Google's Home speaker. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

Say, "Hey, Siri" to wake up the HomePod.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

Control the volume from the speaker with integrated plus and minus signs. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

It works with Apple Music, AirPlay (soon AirPlay 2) and a variety of other Apple-specific music services. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

Use the HomePod as a speakerphone. The center glows green when it's connected to a call.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

Amazon's Echo Plus next to the HomePod. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

These indicator lights let you know Siri is listening. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

In addition to playing music and acting as a speakerphone, the HomePod can answer general questions, send and read messages -- and control HomeKit devices. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple

Simply say "Hey, Siri," turn on the lights/open the shades/set the thermostat to 72 degrees and your HomePod will kick into action (just like your iPhone). 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$349.00
Read full review
See at Apple
1 of 15
|

Apple HomePod plays music, controls your smart home

Published:
Up Next
Check out all the smart home produc...
56

Latest Stories

2018 Dodge Durango gets Mopar goodies at Chicago Auto Show

2018 Dodge Durango gets Mopar goodies at Chicago Auto Show

by
50 most useful Alexa skills

50 most useful Alexa skills

by
UK government to strengthen gig economy workers' rights

UK government to strengthen gig economy workers' rights

by
Apple HomePod reviews are in, Amazon removes ads from Prime phones
1:16

Apple HomePod reviews are in, Amazon removes ads from Prime phones

by
Ford's Ranger Raptor is happening, but not here

Ford's Ranger Raptor is happening, but not here

by
Verizon maintains top wireless network ranking

Verizon maintains top wireless network ranking

by