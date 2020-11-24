CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Peruse pictures of the Mars II Pro projector.
The Mars II Pro, part of the Nebula sub-brand of Anker, is a tiny portable projector.
For more info, check out our Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Review.
The Mars II Pro doesn't have an on button. Instead, slide down the integrated lens cover.
Anker rates the II Pro at 500 lumens. I measured a bit less than that, but still in the ballpark.
The faux-leather strap feels better than you might expect for the price.
The Bluetooth button is to convert the Mars II Pro into a Bluetooth speaker.
Just one HDMI connection, which is fine for something this size. The USB lets you play files from a thumb drive or recharge your phone.
Even LED light engines need airflow to stay cool. If you're close to the Mars II you'll hear it, but it's not loud.
The large side vents improve airflow, and also let out the sound from the dual 10-watt speakers.
The Mars II sits find on its own, or you can mount it to a tripod.
You can use the remote, but it's a bit easier to use the free app, available for both Android and iOS.
For all the details on this $550 portable PJ, check out our Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Review.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Anker Mars II Pro portable projector picture portfolio
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.