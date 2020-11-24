CNET también está disponible en español.

Anker Mars II Pro portable projector picture portfolio

Peruse pictures of the Mars II Pro projector.

Nebula Mars II Pro by Anker
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Nebula Mars II Pro by Anker

The Mars II Pro, part of the Nebula sub-brand of Anker, is a tiny portable projector.

For more info, check out our Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Review.

$550 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Easy on and off
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Easy on and off

The Mars II Pro doesn't have an on button. Instead, slide down the integrated lens cover.

Bright, for its size
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Bright, for its size

Anker rates the II Pro at 500 lumens. I measured a bit less than that, but still in the ballpark.

Strapping
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Strapping

The faux-leather strap feels better than you might expect for the price.

Controls
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Controls

The Bluetooth button is to convert the Mars II Pro into a Bluetooth speaker.

Connections
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Connections

Just one HDMI connection, which is fine for something this size. The USB lets you play files from a thumb drive or recharge your phone.

Fans
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Fans

Even LED light engines need airflow to stay cool. If you're close to the Mars II you'll hear it, but it's not loud.

Side vents
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Side vents

The large side vents improve airflow, and also let out the sound from the dual 10-watt speakers. 

Tripod mount
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Tripod mount

The Mars II sits find on its own, or you can mount it to a tripod.

Remote
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

You can use the remote, but it's a bit easier to use the free app, available for both Android and iOS.

Mars II Pro
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Mars II Pro

For all the details on this $550 portable PJ, check out our Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Review

