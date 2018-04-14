An audiophile's speaker zoo that's all about Zu

Meet Adrianne and Eel. They're going to give us a tour of their sound setup for CNET's Show Us Yours series. This tour has been put together by Steve Guttenberg, CNET's Audiophiliac columnist.
Adrianne is a musician and Eel is an audiophile and an avid collector of Zu Audio speakers. That's an understatement, he currently has 11 pairs of Zus! Eel's audiophile journey started with a single pair of Zu Druid MKIV speakers back in 2008, which he still has. His small New York City apartment in Chinatown is packed with really interesting audio (and non-audio) gear.
From the top to the bottom, a Bent Audio Tap X preamp, a Musical Fidelity A1 integrated amp from around 2008, Modwright SWL 9.0 SE preamp and Wyred 4 Sound amps -- one is a ST-250 and the other is a ST-500. At the bottom of the stack is a Musical Fidelity A5 CD player.
This stack has a pair of First Watt active speaker crossover networks sitting on a PS Audio NuWave phono preamplifier. Asking Eel why he has so much audio, he says, "That's just the kind of guy I am, I was the same way with cars."
The Linear Tube Audio MicroZOTL tube headphone amp can also be used as a stereo preamplifier. Eel also has the a ZOLT power amp. He has a lot of gear, but he goes though long periods without buying anything, and then in one month he'll splurge.