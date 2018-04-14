An audiophile's speaker zoo that's all about Zu

CNET también está disponible en español.

The system

A few Zus

Eel made this one

High stakes

Eel's 'coffee table'

A stack of electronics

Adrianne and a bottle of booze

Made in New Jersey

Zu phono cartridge

MHDT Havana DAC

Red Zu next to an Eel speaker

Tasty gear

Adrianne on the job

Japanese tube amplifier

Old school digital converter

Active electronics

Zu Essence speakers

Close-up of Zu speaker drivers

More stuff

Sleek amplifier

Headphone/preamp

10 years ago

Meet Adrianne and Eel. They're going to give us a tour of their sound setup for CNET's Show Us Yours series. This tour has been put together by Steve Guttenberg, CNET's Audiophiliac columnist.

Adrianne is a musician and Eel is an audiophile and an avid collector of Zu Audio speakers. That's an understatement, he currently has 11 pairs of Zus! Eel's audiophile journey started with a single pair of Zu Druid MKIV speakers back in 2008, which he still has. His small New York City apartment in Chinatown is packed with really interesting audio (and non-audio) gear.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Here's a wide shot of the main system, which dominates the small apartment. The red speakers are Zu Druid Vs.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Hey, some guys collect Corvettes or guns, Eel collects Zu speakers because he really likes the sound and the company! 

The small gray ones on the upper left are the Druid Credenzas. The one on the right is the Omen Def. The matte red one on the lower left is the Soul Mk II.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Here's Eel's homemade speaker, because every true audiophile should try building at least one.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

These chrome stakes are replicas of the silver stakes Wesley Snipes used to kill vampires in the original "Blade" movies.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Eel's glass top "coffee table" holding remote controls is made from a racing car tire and wheel.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

From the top to the bottom, a Bent Audio Tap X preamp, a Musical Fidelity A1 integrated amp from around 2008, Modwright SWL 9.0 SE preamp and Wyred 4 Sound amps -- one is a ST-250 and the other is a ST-500. At the bottom of the stack is a Musical Fidelity A5 CD player.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Adrianne's definitely not the shy type. She's in a band, Annie Activator.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

This is an original VPI Scout turntable, manufactured in the Garden State.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

A Zu modified Denon 103 moving-coil phono cartridge.

Caption by / Photo by Eel/CNET
Read More

Eels says, "That's my MHDT Havana DAC [digital audio converter] with a glowing WE 396a [tubes]. Most of my tubes are older than me, haha."

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

The speaker on the right is an open baffle speaker, once again made by Eel himself.

Caption by / Photo by Eel/CNET
Read More

Eel's PS Audio BHK Signature stereo preamplifier, sitting on an Ambrosia 2000 sound processor.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Adrianne's a singer, one who has spent time mixing sound for live shows. She's seen Eel's collection grow over the years.

Caption by / Photo by Eel/CNET
Read More

This is an Asano 45 amplifier. It's made in Japan. Eel loves the quest, striving for better and better sound.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

This is the BorderPatrol digital audio converter.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

This stack has a pair of First Watt active speaker crossover networks sitting on a PS Audio NuWave phono preamplifier. Asking Eel why he has so much audio, he says, "That's just the kind of guy I am, I was the same way with cars."

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

The Zu Essence speakers looked a little lonely sitting over there, away from the other Zus. Eel didn't have all 11 pairs in the apartment, some are loaned out to his sisters.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

This 10-inch driver and the tweeter below it are both made in the US.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Here's a Mac mini external drive for music storage sitting atop a First Watt SIT 2 power amp.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

This is a made-in-France Devialet 120 stereo integrated amplifier.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

The Linear Tube Audio MicroZOTL tube headphone amp can also be used as a stereo preamplifier. Eel also has the a ZOLT power amp. He has a lot of gear, but he goes though long periods without buying anything, and then in one month he'll splurge.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Read More

Adrianne with Eel's very first Zu speakers, which he still has. That's it for this installment of "Show Us Yours," click here to see more!

Caption by / Photo by Eel/CNET
Read More
An audiophile's speaker zoo that's all about Zu

