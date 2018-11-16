Amazon's best Black Friday deals 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • black-friday-2018
  • 06-amazon-echo-sub
  • echo-sub-and-two-echo-plus
  • smile-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k
  • flblinksecuritycamstill0.jpg
  • echo-dot-3-amazon-event-5
  • 01-amazon-echo-dot-kids-edition
  • second-gen-amazon-echo-show-product-photos-1
  • customize-echo-spot-2
  • kindle-fire-hd-6-7-kids-edition-promo01.jpg
  • Fire 8 HD Kids Edition
  • amazon-fire-hd-10-2017-8
  • fire-hd-10-kids
  • 04-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k
  • 08-amazon-fire-tv-recast
  • blink-xt-amazon-promo-shot
  • 65-amazon-fire-tv-cube
  • ring-video-doorbell-two-4
  • amazon-fire-hd-8-2016-edition-14
  • amazon-fire-7-14.jpg
  • Three Echo Plus devices sit on a wood table
  • newamazonecho
  • amazon-event-2018-product-photos-1

Black Friday is coming

Black Friday kicks off on Nov. 23 -- but Amazon has already gotten its sale underway.

If you've been thinking about buying an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or pretty much any other Amazon device, good news: Nearly everything the megaretailer makes will be discounted between now and Black Friday.

In fact, some of them are already on sale, with more to follow next week. And the prices will rival -- or beat -- the best Prime Day deals. 

We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals -- the sales you can access right now -- to the front of the gallery. Check back for more top deals in the coming days! 

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
1
of 23

Echo Sub and two Echos (second-gen): $250 (save $80)

Add to Gift List

The Amazon Echo Sub adds an instant bass upgrade to the Echo line of smart speakers -- and you get two of the latter as well, making for a better overall music experience.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 23
$129.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Sub and two Echo Plus (second-gen): $330 (save $100)

Add to Gift List

One Echo Sub and two Echo smart speakers make for a great combination. If you want to up the ante, opt for a pair of Echo Pluses instead. They add a temperature sensor and smart-home hub to the mix.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
3
of 23
$149.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40)

Add to Gift List

For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Starting Nov. 18, you can also pick up a Fire TV Stick on its own for $25 -- that's $15 off the usual price.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 23
$39.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Blink Indoor Cam Systems for up to $116 off

Add to Gift List

Amazon bought smart home camera startup Blink late last year -- this year, it's offering big discounts on Blink Indoor starter kits. Here are your options:

For some strange reason, a single add-on cam costs more than the one-cam starter kit, which also includes the system's hub. 

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
5
of 23
$99.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot three-pack: $70 ($80 off)

Add to Gift List

You can score big savings when you buy three current-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for a final price of just $70. That brings the cost per Dot down to $23 each, which is a buck less than the Black Friday discount.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Amazon will also discount single units starting Nov. 21:

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
6
of 23
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot Kids Edition three-pack: $100 ($110 off)

You'll score similar savings on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with a three-pack selling for just $100. That's $33 each -- less than half of what they normally cost.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
7
of 23

Echo Show two-pack: $340 ($120 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 23
$229.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Spot two-pack: $160 (save $100)

Add to Gift List

Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will tell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots get discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Taylor Martin/CNET
9
of 23
$129.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70 ($30 off)

Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. Koala not included.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 23

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90 ($40 off)

Add to Gift List

A great value from the kids' menu.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 23
$129.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire HD 10 tablet: $100 ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

The biggest tablet in the lineup, now cut to $100, is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device. Amazon is also selling it bundled with the Show Mode Charging Dock for $145 ($60 off).

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See the Fire HD 10 at Amazon.

See the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
12
of 23
$149.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150 ($50 off)

A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet.

Availability: Now (started Nov. 16).

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNETRead the article
13
of 23

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 (save $15)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K is a good deal at $50. Amazon will have it for $35 starting on Nov. 18. (Target will have it on sale starting Nov. 22.)

Availability: Nov. 18.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 23
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire TV Recast 500 GB: $180 ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutter companions yet," and starting Nov. 18, you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50.

Need more storage space for Recasted reruns? The 1TB version with four tuners will be marked down to $220, saving you about $60.

Availability: Nov. 18.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 23
$229.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Blink XT Cam Systems for up to $150 off

If you'd rather get a Blink camera system that you can use outside, then you'll need to hold out until Nov. 21, when the weather-proofed Blink XT systems go on sale. Here are your options:

Availability: Nov. 21.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
16
of 23

Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)

Add to Gift List

Normally $120, Amazon's Fire TV Cube will be $60 starting on Nov. 18. It's been on sale before for $60, but we haven't seen it lower than that.

Availability: Nov. 18.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 23
$119.99 at B&H Photo-Video Read Full Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)

Add to Gift List

Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. 

(If you want one now, Best Buy has this deal for $200 including the free Dot, a $50 savings. On Thanksgiving Day it will be $140 as a doorbuster deal, which means there will be limited quantities.)

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
18
of 23
$199.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is a good deal at $80. For $50 it's an even better deal.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:
19
of 23
$79.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $30 at Amazon ($20 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's entry-level tablet will be $30 starting on Nov. 22. That's $20 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 23
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 at Amazon ($40 off)

Amazon will drop the price of its second-gen Echo Plus by $40, starting on Nov. 22. It lists for $150.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
21
of 23

Amazon Echo (second-gen): $70 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo (second-gen) starting Nov. 22. It lists for $100.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
22
of 23
$99.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20)

Add to Gift List

Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.

Availability: Nov. 22.

See it at Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
23
of 23
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review
Now Reading

Amazon's best Black Friday deals 2018

Up Next

Best Black Friday deals 2018

Latest Stories

Replacing Stan Lee cameos with Deadpool is a bleeping terrible idea

Replacing Stan Lee cameos with Deadpool is a bleeping terrible idea

by
You could win* tickets to the big Daytona race!

You could win* tickets to the big Daytona race!

by
Michael Douglas stars in new comedy series for Netflix

Michael Douglas stars in new comedy series for Netflix

by
Black Friday 2018 Galaxy deals: Free Galaxy S9, $600 Note 9, $300 gift card

Black Friday 2018 Galaxy deals: Free Galaxy S9, $600 Note 9, $300 gift card

by
Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals: $150 off iPhone XR and XS, $400 iPhone X gift card

Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals: $150 off iPhone XR and XS, $400 iPhone X gift card

by