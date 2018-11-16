Amazon's best Black Friday deals 2018

If you've been thinking about buying an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or pretty much any other Amazon device, good news: Nearly everything the megaretailer makes will be discounted between now and Black Friday.
In fact, some of them are already on sale, with more to follow next week. And the prices will rival -- or beat -- the best Prime Day deals.
We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals -- the sales you can access right now -- to the front of the gallery. Check back for more top deals in the coming days!
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.
You can score big savings when you buy three current-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for a final price of just $70. That brings the cost per Dot down to $23 each, which is a buck less than the Black Friday discount.
Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units.
Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will tell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots get discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway.
Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutter companions yet," and starting Nov. 18, you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50.
Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.