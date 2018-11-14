AmazonBasics' Microwave makes a compelling case for Alexa in the kitchen

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The $60 AmazonBasics Microwave is a low-cost microwave with some compelling integration with the Alexa voice assistant.
The Alexa integration saves you a little time, but more than anything it just feels like a natural way to use a microwave.
At 0.7 cubic feet and 700 watts, it's on the smaller, lower-powered side of microwaves, but at $60 it's priced fairly, with no premium for the Alexa integration.
You need to get the phrasing right to use the voice commands, but overall it's pretty easy to master.
An optional, automated popcorn replenishment feature is part of the appeal.
Preset cooking commands add some simplicity, but not all of them work as well as they should.