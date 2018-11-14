AmazonBasics' Microwave makes a compelling case for Alexa in the kitchen

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The $60 AmazonBasics Microwave is a low-cost microwave with some compelling integration with the Alexa voice assistant.

Published: 2018-11-14 Photo: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Alexa integration saves you a little time, but more than anything it just feels like a natural way to use a microwave.

Photo: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
At 0.7 cubic feet and 700 watts, it's on the smaller, lower-powered side of microwaves, but at $60 it's priced fairly, with no premium for the Alexa integration.

Photo: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
You need to get the phrasing right to use the voice commands, but overall it's pretty easy to master.

Photo: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
An optional, automated popcorn replenishment feature is part of the appeal.

Photo: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Preset cooking commands add some simplicity, but not all of them work as well as they should.

Photo: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
