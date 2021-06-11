/>

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Amazon everything: Toshiba C350 up close

This Alexa-powered Fire TV is all-in for Amazon.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
toshiba-amazon-tv-1-of-8
1 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Toshiba 50C350

The Toshiba C350 series runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform. Here's a few images of how the 55-inch model looks in person.

toshiba-amazon-tv-6-of-8
2 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The small remote features a mic for voice search and Alexa control.

toshiba-amazon-tv-2-of-8
3 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Prime

All your favorite Prime TV shows and movies are ready to go.

toshiba-edits-4-of-4
4 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Interface

Easy-to-use menus make setup a breeze.  

toshiba-amazon-tv-5-of-8
5 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Picture settings

While there are a lot of picture adjustments, the menu stays on the screen, making the process harder than it needs to be.

Old episodes of Top Gear: optional.

toshiba-edits-1-of-4
6 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

4x

Four HDMI inputs is one more than what's offered by many TVs in this category.

toshiba-edits-2-of-4
7 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Analog

There's also analog video output next to a headphone output.

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

More Galleries

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

17 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick base still makes a strong case

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick base still makes a strong case

6 Photos
2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

More Galleries

2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

7 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

More Galleries

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos