Amazon everything: Toshiba C350 up close

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
This Alexa-powered Fire TV is all-in for Amazon.
The Toshiba C350 series runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform. Here's a few images of how the 55-inch model looks in person.
The small remote features a mic for voice search and Alexa control.
All your favorite Prime TV shows and movies are ready to go.
Easy-to-use menus make setup a breeze.
While there are a lot of picture adjustments, the menu stays on the screen, making the process harder than it needs to be.
Old episodes of Top Gear: optional.
Four HDMI inputs is one more than what's offered by many TVs in this category.
There's also analog video output next to a headphone output.