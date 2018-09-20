Amazon Echo event: Pictures from Seattle

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • amazon event
  • 3b387fe6-a60b-476c-b086-5e1e9f336248-800
  • amazon event
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-01
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-02
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-03
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-04
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-05
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-06
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-07
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-08
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-10
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-09
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-11
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-12
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-13
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-14
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-15
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-16
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-17
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-18
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-20
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-19
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-21
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-22
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-23
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-24
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-25
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-26
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-27
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-28
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-30
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-31
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-29
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-33
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-34
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-35
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-36
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-37
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-38
  • amazon-alexa-event-18920-39

Amazon on Thursday launched a bunch of new products at an event at its Seattle headquarters.

See everything Amazon announced here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
1
of 41

The famous Amazon Spheres.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
2
of 41

Welcome to Seattle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
3
of 41

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
4
of 41

Whisper on Alexa

Set an alarm or ask Alexa to play lullabies for 20 minutes. Alexa now includes over 50,000 skills, Amazon's word for voice apps.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
5
of 41

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
6
of 41

Routines for Echo Dot Kids Edition

Amazon is adding Routines as a feature for the Echo Dot Kids Edition, which will let parents create custom Alexa commands that their kids can use.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
7
of 41

Meet the new Echo Dot

No longer a plastic hockey puck, the new Echo Dot is fabric-covered, with improved sound, but will still sell for $50. Preorders start today.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
8
of 41

Echo Dot

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
9
of 41

Echo Input

The Echo Input is designed to connect other speakers to Alexa.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
10
of 41

Echo Input

At $35, the Input is coming this year to the US, UK and Germany.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
11
of 41

Multiroom audio is coming

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
12
of 41

Echo Sub

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
13
of 41

Echo Sub

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
14
of 41

$130 for the Sub

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
15
of 41

Echo Link and Link Amp

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
16
of 41

Echo Link Amp

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
17
of 41

Echo receiver and amp

The Echo Link Amp ($299 early next year) and Echo Link ($199 later this year). Receiver and amplifier (2-channel, 60-watts). You get Ethernet, coax and optical in.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
18
of 41

Alexa partner services

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
19
of 41

Tidal

Tidal will be first company to use a new music API for new releases.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
20
of 41

Echo Plus

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
21
of 41

$150 for the Echo Plus

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
22
of 41

Local voice control

Alexa will still be able to control things even if your web connection goes down. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
23
of 41

Easier setup

Hey, just like the packaging!

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
24
of 41

Amazon Smart Plug

The company's first smart plug will be $25. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
25
of 41

Alexa Hunches

Alexa will now suggest actions based on what you're doing. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
26
of 41

AmazonBasics Microwave

The $60 microwave will work with a nearby Echo device and has built-in Dash Replenishment for automatic reorders. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
27
of 41

The Echo wall clock

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
28
of 41

Nail Alexa to the wall

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
29
of 41

$30 gets you the clock

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
30
of 41

Alexa Guard

Your Echo devices can now monitor your home, listening for alarms or broken glass. it will work with your Ring devices and ADT service. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
31
of 41

Ring

Published:Read the article
32
of 41

Ring app can unlock your door

Got a smart lock from Schlage, Yale, Danalock or Kiwkset and a Ring doorbell? Your Ring app can now control them both. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
33
of 41

Ring Stick Up Cam

Wired and battery-powered versions for $180, arriving later this year. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
34
of 41

All-new Echo Show

The new Echo Show is $230 and adds several new services, and promises better audio thanks to improved speakers. 

Published:Caption:Read the article
35
of 41

Amazon Meal Kit integration

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
36
of 41

It's a smart TV, too

So you can watch your programs. 

Published:Caption:Read the article
37
of 41

Oh, hello cord-cutters

The $230 Fire TV Recast has built-in tuners so you can hook up an antenna and record up to four shows at a time and then stream them to other Fire TV devices. 

Published:Caption:Read the article
38
of 41

Have Alexa, will travel

You'll be able to do all the things. In your car. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
39
of 41

Echo Auto $50, invite price $25

Published:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
40
of 41

The happy family

See everything Amazon just announced here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
41
of 41
Now Reading

Amazon Echo event: Pictures from Seattle

Up Next

10 things you never clean but should

Latest Stories

Amazon’s Echo devices get redesign on the way to world domination

Amazon’s Echo devices get redesign on the way to world domination

by
The 22 best games on the Nintendo Switch
22

The 22 best games on the Nintendo Switch

by
Amazon debuts Echo Auto and Alexa on the Go in Seattle

Amazon debuts Echo Auto and Alexa on the Go in Seattle

by
Amazon Alexa microwave responds to voice, automatically reorders popcorn

Amazon Alexa microwave responds to voice, automatically reorders popcorn

by
Nokia is announcing a new phone on Oct. 4

Nokia is announcing a new phone on Oct. 4

by
Amazon Echo Dot, Basics Microwave, Echo Sub: Everything Amazon just announced

Amazon Echo Dot, Basics Microwave, Echo Sub: Everything Amazon just announced

by