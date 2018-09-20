Amazon Echo event: Pictures from Seattle

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Amazon on Thursday launched a bunch of new products at an event at its Seattle headquarters.
Set an alarm or ask Alexa to play lullabies for 20 minutes. Alexa now includes over 50,000 skills, Amazon's word for voice apps.
Amazon is adding Routines as a feature for the Echo Dot Kids Edition, which will let parents create custom Alexa commands that their kids can use.
No longer a plastic hockey puck, the new Echo Dot is fabric-covered, with improved sound, but will still sell for $50. Preorders start today.
The Echo Input is designed to connect other speakers to Alexa.
At $35, the Input is coming this year to the US, UK and Germany.
The Echo Link Amp ($299 early next year) and Echo Link ($199 later this year). Receiver and amplifier (2-channel, 60-watts). You get Ethernet, coax and optical in.
Tidal will be first company to use a new music API for new releases.
Alexa will still be able to control things even if your web connection goes down.
Hey, just like the packaging!
The company's first smart plug will be $25.
Alexa will now suggest actions based on what you're doing.
The $60 microwave will work with a nearby Echo device and has built-in Dash Replenishment for automatic reorders.
Your Echo devices can now monitor your home, listening for alarms or broken glass. it will work with your Ring devices and ADT service.
Got a smart lock from Schlage, Yale, Danalock or Kiwkset and a Ring doorbell? Your Ring app can now control them both.
Wired and battery-powered versions for $180, arriving later this year.
The new Echo Show is $230 and adds several new services, and promises better audio thanks to improved speakers.
So you can watch your programs.
The $230 Fire TV Recast has built-in tuners so you can hook up an antenna and record up to four shows at a time and then stream them to other Fire TV devices.
You'll be able to do all the things. In your car.
