Amazon Echo Dot cases: The good, the bad and the horse
Amazon's Echo Dot is a puck-sized version of the Alexa-enabled Echo smart speaker. It's been a consistent best-seller since its debut in 2015, and that popularity has helped fuel all sorts of third-party accessories from merchants eager to cash in on Alexa's bandwagon.
Many of these merchants follow the smart phone playbook and offer protective cases for the Echo Dot. That might seem a bit redundant given that the Dot is an inexpensive, stationary device that's already encased in plastic, but the real aim here is aesthetics. The Dot will probably have a prominent spot in your bedroom or living room -- why not spruce up the design a little bit?
Let's start with the basics: Amazon's own generic Echo Dot cases. They're available in six different colors -- three made from nylon woven fabric and another three made from leather-wrapped plastic. They're cheap, but stylish. I use the blue version pictured here for my own Echo Dot at home.
For something just as blocky but a lot less colorful, consider this wooden stand from Kaizen Woodworks. It's a little bulky for my tastes, and it doesn't appear to allow much room for the sound to escape out the bottom of the speaker, but it's good for a rustic sort of vibe, I suppose.
Of course, if you really want to get Alexa up off of your tabletop, why not hang her up on the wall? That's exactly what the Spot Outlet Wall Mount Hanger Stand offers. It even features a clever design that hangs the Dot from its own plug -- no drilling required.
Meanwhile, this wall mount plants the Dot in the center of a clock -- although it doesn't appear that the clock is actually functional, and it doesn't do anything to hide the wiring. Good idea, questionable execution.
These "premium vegan leather" (read: synthetic leather) cases from Fintie also come in a wide assortment of colors and patterns, and they cost just 10 bucks each. Gotta say, though, the protective fabric over the top seems, well, a little over the top.
The CNET Smart Home is located in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby. That's why it only seemed fitting to splurge on this majestic, horse-shaped holder for the Echo and Echo Dot. We've already got a spot on the mantle picked out for it.