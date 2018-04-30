Amazing photos taken on the Samsung Galaxy S9

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 takes astonishing photos. Here are our favorites. 

Instagrammer Hannah Quon took this beautiful photo of tulips with her Samsung S9. 

Selena Garza shot this photo of a Lemon Festival in California. 

Garza also snagged this stylish photo of a bee buzzing around. 

Francois Bouch took this shot of the lighthouse at Phare du Petit Minou in Finistere, France. 

One Samsung user, Louis Haskell, has taken some great shots with his S9 that we'll show you here. This shot is below the pier at Cable Beach in the Bahamas. 

Posing for a photo by Haskell, this squirrel is nibbling on some food. 

Check out the sun beaming through the clouds over Kingston, London, again by Haskell.

Here's Haskell's shot of brownish-green pastures in the village of Gomshall in Surrey, England.

Yannick Cocard captured the sun over Inle Lake, Myanmar, in this shot. 

Amy Weyer snapped this photo of the sunset over Port Elizabeth, South Africa. 

Here's Quon again taking a stunning photo of some purple flowers. 

While in Koh Kradan, Thailand, Cocard took this photo overlooking the Andaman Sea. 

Here's another black-and-white shot that Bouch took with his Samsung S9. This one is in Pointe Saint-Mathieu in northwestern France.

While in Nassau, Bahamas, Haskell snapped this shot of a turtle swimming in the ocean. 

And here's a shot over the Meliá Nassau Beach in the Bahamas. 

PJ Layer took this photo of the Palm Coast, Florida, landscape with his Samsung S9. 

Here's Layer again snapping a shot of the scenery in Palm Coast, Florida. 

Bouch also captured this black-and-white photo of the Garden of the Great Explorers in Paris.

Haskell's shot of graffiti in London features cartoon representations of Bart Simpson and Popeye.

Here's another photo of some street graffiti on the South Bank in Southwark, London. 

In the sky over Wimbledon, London, Haskell captured these clouds blanketing the sun. 

And here's his snowy snapshot of the streets of London. 

Here's Haskell again with a silhouette of the Thames Tower in England. 

Haskell snapped an eye-popping overhead shot of Greenland while flying recently. 

Haskell took this photo while flying over Miami in April. 

Finally, here's Haskell's picture of the sunset over Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas. 

