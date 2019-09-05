The weird and wacky tech of IFA 2019

Braun LE speakers
You might recognize the Braun logo from your toothbrush, but in fact the German company used to make speakers. This new set is its first in 28 years, modeled after a design Braun first debuted in 1959.
The new Brauns have all the modern trappings layered onto their classic looks, including wireless stereo pairing, a built in microphone that works with Google Assistant capability built-in, and a physical button to cut off the microphone for privacy.
Pricing starts at $379 for the LE03 model, scales up to $1,199 for the top-end LE01. They hit retail in October.