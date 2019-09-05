The weird and wacky tech of IFA 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • showstoppers-qoobo-tail-cushion
  • acer-thronos-air-gaming-chair-2
  • samsung-bot-chef
  • wiz-filament-led-bulb-ifa-2019
  • safera-sense-ifa-2019-2
  • nuki-opener-ifa-2019
  • showstoppers-fauna-focus-glasses
  • showstoppers-roli-lumi
  • showstoppers-powerwatch
  • showstoppers-braun-speakers-2
  • showstoppers-seagate-onetouch-ssd

Qoobo Tail Cushion

Welcome to IFA 2019, the Berlin-based trade show where the world's tech companies get together to show off their latest shiny gadgets. We've already seen Samsung's new Galaxy Fold and Amazon's new gear, but here we're taking a look at some of the more quirky products we've found.

First up, Senior Editor Andrew Hoyle gets to grips -- literally -- with a pillow that purrs like a cat and has a mechanical tail that swishes around. Andrew dearly misses his wonderful orange cat Toulouse, who wasn't allowed to attend the trade show, so this pillow is serving well as a substitute for now.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jide Akinrinade/CNET
1
of 11

Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

You might recognize Thronos from its debut at IFA 2018. The difference this year? A massage add-on. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 11

Samsung Bot Chef

Samsung's Bot Chef robot is a proof of concept, and we wouldn't expect to see it in stores any time soon, but it made a mean salt cod with beurre blanc in a demo here in Berlin.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
3
of 11

Wiz Filament LED bulb

The second-generation Wiz bulbs look to improve on the first models with even more features. You'll be able to program ordinary light switches to trigger scenes, so you can flip your bathroom switch twice at night to turn the lights on at a dim level. 

Wiz has second-gen white and color-changing bulbs, but the coolest is this stylish filament bulb. Philips Hue just debuted a similar bulb, but this model from Wiz will be able to change to different shades of white. 

$39.90 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 11

Safera Sense

This unique sensor sits on the wall above your stove. It senses air quality and alerts you if it gets too low so you know to air out your kitchen. 

It also senses heat and motion. If the stove is hot and you're not around, it can sound a siren and send you an alert. 

Safera Sense will also work with appliance manufacturers to automatically turn off the stove in the future. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 11

Nuki Opener

Nuki showed off a smart lock at IFA, and this unique model is destined for Europe and meant to retrofit on an intercom system. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 11

Fauna Focus glasses

CNET Video Producer Jide Akinrinade may look totally badass in these glasses, but what you might not realize is that the Fauna Focus glasses have bone-conducting speakers in the arms that let you listen to music while on the go. 

The specs are due to go on sale early next year for around $250.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 11

Roli Lumi

While Roli makes various products for DJs and professional music producers, its latest product, Lumi, is designed more for learning, with a dedicated iPad app aimed at helping budding musicians get up to speed. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 11

PowerWatch smartwatch

The PowerWatch claims to never need recharging, thanks to its ability to draw some of its power from your body heat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 11

Braun LE speakers

You might recognize the Braun logo from your toothbrush, but in fact the German company used to make speakers. This new set is its first in 28 years, modeled after a design Braun first debuted in 1959. 

The new Brauns have all the modern trappings layered onto their classic looks, including wireless stereo pairing, a built in microphone that works with Google Assistant capability built-in, and a physical button to cut off the microphone for privacy.

Pricing starts at $379 for the LE03 model, scales up to $1,199 for the top-end LE01. They hit retail in October.

Published:Caption:
10
of 11

Seagate One Touch SSD

Photographers will appreciate Seagate's tiny SSD, which offers between a $109 500GB (pictured) to the $195 1TB of storage in an eminently portable design. Available in October.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 11
Now Reading

The weird and wacky tech of IFA 2019

Up Next

Galaxy Fold redesign: See what's new

Latest Stories

HBO Max could launch for $15 a month

HBO Max could launch for $15 a month

by
Enter for your chance to win* a Fluance audio system

Enter for your chance to win* a Fluance audio system

by
Kellogg introduces its new meatless "Incogmeato” burger

Kellogg introduces its new meatless "Incogmeato” burger

by
8chan, 4chan, Endchan: Here's what you need to know

8chan, 4chan, Endchan: Here's what you need to know

by
Samsung makes 5G cheaper with Galaxy A90 5G phone

Samsung makes 5G cheaper with Galaxy A90 5G phone

by