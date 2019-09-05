The weird and wacky tech of IFA 2019

Qoobo Tail Cushion

Welcome to IFA 2019, the Berlin-based trade show where the world's tech companies get together to show off their latest shiny gadgets. We've already seen Samsung's new Galaxy Fold and Amazon's new gear, but here we're taking a look at some of the more quirky products we've found.

First up, Senior Editor Andrew Hoyle gets to grips -- literally -- with a pillow that purrs like a cat and has a mechanical tail that swishes around. Andrew dearly misses his wonderful orange cat Toulouse, who wasn't allowed to attend the trade show, so this pillow is serving well as a substitute for now.