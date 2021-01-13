All the smart kitchen tech from CES 2021

CES 2021 was virtual, but we still got a good look at the future of smart kitchens.
The LG InstaView Range carries over the knock-to-view technology of LG's refrigerator line. This range also includes an Air Sous Vide mode that can cook food in a vacuum-sealed bag at low temperatures for up to 48 hours.
It works with LG's ThinQ app for voice-assistant integration and remote monitoring.
Weber, the well-known grill manufacturer, announced its acquisition of smart oven startup June. June is a startup best known for the June Smart Oven, a countertop oven that can recognize food and is Wi-Fi connected.
Weber and June collaborated last year on Weber's Connect Smart Grilling Hub, and this acquisition promises to bring more tech to the grill.
Plumbing fixture company Kohler and Phyn, which was spun off from gadget maker Belkin, got together to create this smart water monitor. It costs $300, and goes under your kitchen sink (or any sink in your home) to get a picture of the your entire home's plumbing.
You'll get notifications when a leak or other issue is detected via an app. A smarter, $500 option adds automatic shut-off in case of a problem.
Recyclable aluminum pods contain individual servings that are flash frozen and dispensed via the countertop appliance.
ColdSnap is still in the prototype phase. No detailed pricing is available yet, but it could be as expensive as $1,000, with pods costing $2 to $3 each.
LG InstaView Refrigerator
LG showed off a new version of its InstaView refrigerator at CES 2021. This new model adds doors that open via voice command. The fridge is equipped with a speaker and a mic, and you can also ask for things like updates on the status of your water filter.
A UV light in the water dispenser operates every hour to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria, according to LG.
The GoSun Brew is ready to take the kitchen outside. This solar-powered coffee brewer includes a 12-volt heater and a built-in French press, making it good for brewing coffee or tea while off the grid.
