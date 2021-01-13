All the smart kitchen tech from CES 2021

Let's take a look at the cutting-edge tech that could be headed to your kitchen in the future.

LG InstaView Range
1 of 10
LG Appliances

LG InstaView Range

CES 2021 was virtual, but we still got a good look at the future of smart kitchens. 

The LG InstaView Range carries over the knock-to-view technology of LG's refrigerator line. This range also includes an Air Sous Vide mode that can cook food in a vacuum-sealed bag at low temperatures for up to 48 hours. 

It works with LG's ThinQ app for voice-assistant integration and remote monitoring. 

Read the article
Weber acquires June
2 of 10
Weber

Weber acquires June

Weber, the well-known grill manufacturer, announced its acquisition of  smart oven startup June. June is a startup best known for the June Smart Oven, a countertop oven that can recognize food and is Wi-Fi connected.

Weber and June collaborated last year on Weber's Connect Smart Grilling Hub, and this acquisition promises to bring more tech to the grill. 

Read the article
Kohler Whole Home Water Monitor powered by Phyn
3 of 10
Kohler

Kohler Whole Home Water Monitor powered by Phyn

Plumbing fixture company Kohler and Phyn, which was spun off from gadget maker Belkin, got together to create this smart water monitor. It costs $300, and goes under your kitchen sink (or any sink in your home) to get a picture of the your entire home's plumbing. 

You'll get notifications when a leak or other issue is detected via an app. A smarter, $500 option adds automatic shut-off in case of a problem. 

Read the article
ColdSnap by Sigma Phase
4 of 10
Sigma Phase

ColdSnap by Sigma Phase

Ice cream is good for the soul, and this smart ice cream maker might just be the star of the show. 

ColdSnap uses prepackaged pods like a Keurig to deliver ice cream, frozen beverages and smoothies in 60 to 90 seconds. (Check out the next slide for more on ColdSnap.)

Read the article
5 of 10
Sigma Phase

ColdSnap (continued)

Recyclable aluminum pods contain individual servings that are flash frozen and dispensed via the countertop appliance.

ColdSnap is still in the prototype phase. No detailed pricing is available yet, but it could be as expensive as $1,000, with pods costing $2 to $3 each.

LG InstaView Refrigerator
6 of 10
LG Appliances

LG InstaView Refrigerator

LG showed off a new version of its InstaView refrigerator at CES 2021. This new model adds doors that open via voice command. The fridge is equipped with a speaker and a mic, and you can also ask for things like updates on the status of your water filter.

A UV light in the water dispenser operates every hour to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria, according to LG.

Read the article
GoSun Brew
7 of 10
GoSun

GoSun Brew

The GoSun Brew is ready to take the kitchen outside. This solar-powered coffee brewer includes a 12-volt heater and a built-in French press, making it good for brewing coffee or tea while off the grid.

Read the article
GoSun Flow
8 of 10
GoSun

GoSun Flow

GoSun also showed off its GoSun Flow, a solar-powered water purification system that filters 99.99% of pathogens from water, according to the company.

With a single charge, the Flow can purify 100 gallons of water to be used for hand-washing, showering, drinking or brewing coffee.

Read the article
Samsung Bespoke refrigerators
9 of 10
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke refrigerators

We first saw these fancy fridges at IFA 2019, but Samsung announced US availability just prior to CES 2021. The Bespoke line is modular and colorful, so you can create a fridge that is uniquely you. 

Samsung's Family Hub refrigerators also got a 6.0 software upgrade with updates including Alexa integration and a new SmartThings Cooking app. 

Read the article
Samsung Bot Handy
10 of 10
Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung Bot Handy

Samsung's Bot Handy is still a concept, but the company showcased its precision robot motions like loading a dishwasher and pouring a glass of wine. 

The Bot Handy analyzes the weight, size and material of common household items in order to pick them up without damaging them. A physical kitchen assistant could be in the cards in the near future.  

Read the article

More Galleries

CES 2021's coolest new gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, coronavirus killers

CES 2021's coolest new gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, coronavirus killers

40 Photos
Best TVs of CES 2021: Brighter OLED, Mini-LED QLED, 8K and HDMI 2.1

Best TVs of CES 2021: Brighter OLED, Mini-LED QLED, 8K and HDMI 2.1

20 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

53 Photos
38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

39 Photos
CES 2021 products you can actually buy this year

CES 2021 products you can actually buy this year

19 Photos
Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, affordable 5G, phones under $200 and more

Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, affordable 5G, phones under $200 and more

9 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos