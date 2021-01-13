All the smart home products at CES 2021

CES 2021 may have been virtual this year, but plenty of new smart home products were unveiled in time with the show.

Smart home products make a big splash at CES 2021
MyQ

Smart home products make a big splash at CES 2021

Smart home devices are always a mainstay of CES. This year, with so many spending people so much time at home, this category has come into particular focus. From fancy robot vacuums, innovative and/or expensive kitchen and bathroom appliances to powerful networking gear and even cool tech for pets, CES 2021 doesn't disappoint.   

LG InstaView range
LG Appliances

LG InstaView range

This 6.3 cu. ft. range from LG integrates the InstaView ability found in some of its fridges. A double tap on the range's oven window turns its interior light on to provide a view of what's cooking. Read more about the LG InstaView range

Nobi smart lamp
Nobi

Nobi smart lamp

The Nobi is no ordinary lamp. Packed with sensors, this light fixture is designed to give some peace of mind to seniors and their care givers. It keeps an eye out for potential trouble like falls or irregular motions. Read more about the Nobi smart lamp.  

Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Ampere

Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker

If you love listening to music or podcasts in the shower, then this gadget is for you. The Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker plays wireless audio from your phone or other compatible device. It also uses the flow of water through to the shower head as its power source. Read more about the Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker.

Toto Wellness Toilet
Toto

Toto Wellness Toilet

The Wellness Toilet from Toto is just a concept product for now, but it's certainly timely. This high-tech commode analyzes your waste, along with other bodily metrics, to provide personalized health recommendations. Read more about the Toto Wellness Toilet.  

Linksys Velop router
Linksys

Linksys Velop router

The newest mesh router from Linksys Velop will support Wi-Fi 6E connections on the 6GHz band -- and it'll alert you if it detects motion in your home, too. Read more about the Linksys Velop router.

Samsung Bot Handy
Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung Bot Handy

Samsung's Bot Handy can put dirty dishes in a dishwasher or pour a bottle of wine. It can also pick up around the house by manipulating other solid objects. Read more about Samsung's new Bot robots.

Lockly Guard
Lockly

Lockly Guard

Made for installation on sliding or swing-style doors, the Lockly Guard is long, slender, and available in multiple finishes. And when paired with the Secure Link Wi-Fi Hub accessory, sold by Lockly for $80, the lock works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Read more about the Lockly Guard.

Roborock S7
Roborock

Roborock S7

The new Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleans hard floors and wet mops all in one go. Read more about the Roborock S7.

ColdSnap pod ice-cream maker
ColdSnap

ColdSnap pod ice-cream maker

Meet the ColdSnap, an ice-cream-making gadget unveiled by Sigma Phase at CES 2021. The ColdSnap works similarly to a Keurig appliance, but instead of dishing out coffee, it makes single-serve pod-dispensed ice cream and other tasty frozen treats. Read more about the ColdSnap.

Lutron Outdoor Plug
Lutron

Lutron Outdoor Plug

The Lutron Outdoor Plug is an $80 smart outlet that's built to connect wirelessly with your phone while withstanding the elements. Just plug it into power and pair it with the Lutron Bridge using Lutron's app on your Android or iOS device, then plug whatever you like in behind it -- patio lights, holiday lights, water pumps, you name it. From there, you'll be able to use an app to turn the plug on and off remotely, or to automate it to turn on and off automatically at specific times. Read more about the Lutron Outdoor Plug.

LG InstaView refrigerator
LG InstaView refrigerator

LG's line of InstaView refrigerators have always had a glass window on the door that lights up to reveal what's inside whenever you knock on it. Now, for CES 2021, the South Korean retailer has a couple of new tricks up the InstaView's sleeve. That includes a door that opens via voice command and a water dispenser that uses UV light to sanitize your drink. Read more about LG's latest InstaView refrigerators.

GE Cync
GE Lighting

GE Cync

GE Lighting has now rebranded its C by GE lineup. Now called Cync, the brand will add new products to its ranks. They include a smart outdoor plug along with an indoor security camera. Read more about GE Cync

Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA67-W hair dryer
Panasonic

Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA67-W hair dryer

At CES 2021 Panasonic introduced a new entry in its Nanoe hair dryer line, the Nanoe EH-NA67-W. This new Nanoe promises to "reduce hair damage from everyday brushing" thanks to its "Nanoe technology." According to Panasonic, the Nanoe tech pulls moisture from the air to dry your hair, without drying out your hair. Read more about the Panasonic Nanoe.

Konka smart home lineup
Konka

Konka smart home lineup

Chinese TV manufacturer Konka introduced affordable OLED TVs at last year's CES. Now the team is back with 10 smart home products, hoping to stake a claim in the growing industry. On the list is everything from an LED floodlight camera to video doorbells, smart plugs, power strips, and more.

MyQ Pet Portal
Liftmaster/MyQ

MyQ Pet Portal

If you've been around the smart home space in recent years, you're probably familiar with MyQ and its smart garage products. The folks at MyQ brought a new smart door to CES 2021. The MyQ Pet Door is aimed at pet owners who want to automate their daily routines. Read more about the MyQ Pet Portal.

Samsung JetBot 90 AI
Samsung

Samsung JetBot 90 AI

Samsung's JetBot 90 AI Plus smart vacuum cleaner can identify objects, empties itself and has a camera that lets it act as a home monitoring device. Read more about the Samsung JetBot 90 AI Plus.

Kasa smart home products
TP-Link

Kasa smart home products

TP-Link just introduced six new smart home products at CES 2021. The devices include three new cameras, specifically a doorbell, an outdoor camera and a pan/tilt camera, as well as two light switches and an outdoor plug. Here's the complete list of all the newly unveiled products.

Kohler 2021 bathroom designs
Kohler

Kohler 2021 bathroom designs

Kohler is ringing in 2021 with a host of new smart kitchen and bath products ranging from a smart water monitor to a $16,000 tub. Here's all of the company's fancy bathroom designs just unveiled for this year.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 router
Netgear

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 router

Making its debut at this year's all-virtual CES tech showcase is the Netgear RAXE500 wireless router. It uses the same spaceship-like design from last year's Nighthawk models that hide antennas inside a pair of wing-like fins,  Expected to ship by the end of January, Netgear's new router will cost $600 and provide 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E. Read more about the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500.

LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor
LG

LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor

Meet the new LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor. Announced virtually at CES 2021, it's a cordless vacuum cleaner that, thanks to a fancy charging stand, can empty its own dustbin. The stand also serves as a storage center for the vacuum's many attachments. Read more about the LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor

Origin Hex Home security system
Origin

Origin Hex Home security system

Origin wants to do away with large, multidevice home security systems. Its latest offering -- Hex Home -- relies on just two pieces of hardware: a Hex Command and a Hex Sense. The Hex Command is the hub of the system, while the plug-in Hex Sense device has a built-in siren and monitors motion. Read more about the Origin Hex Home security system.

