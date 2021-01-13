All the smart home products at CES 2021

Smart home devices are always a mainstay of CES. This year, with so many spending people so much time at home, this category has come into particular focus. From fancy robot vacuums, innovative and/or expensive kitchen and bathroom appliances to powerful networking gear and even cool tech for pets, CES 2021 doesn't disappoint.
2
of
22
LG Appliances
LG InstaView range
This 6.3 cu. ft. range from LG integrates the InstaView ability found in some of its fridges. A double tap on the range's oven window turns its interior light on to provide a view of what's cooking. Read more about the LG InstaView range.
3
of
22
Nobi
Nobi smart lamp
The Nobi is no ordinary lamp. Packed with sensors, this light fixture is designed to give some peace of mind to seniors and their care givers. It keeps an eye out for potential trouble like falls or irregular motions. Read more about the Nobi smart lamp.
4
of
22
Ampere
Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker
If you love listening to music or podcasts in the shower, then this gadget is for you. The Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker plays wireless audio from your phone or other compatible device. It also uses the flow of water through to the shower head as its power source. Read more about the Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker.
5
of
22
Toto
Toto Wellness Toilet
The Wellness Toilet from Toto is just a concept product for now, but it's certainly timely. This high-tech commode analyzes your waste, along with other bodily metrics, to provide personalized health recommendations. Read more about the Toto Wellness Toilet.
Made for installation on sliding or swing-style doors, the Lockly Guard is long, slender, and available in multiple finishes. And when paired with the Secure Link Wi-Fi Hub accessory, sold by Lockly for $80, the lock works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Read more about the Lockly Guard.
Meet the ColdSnap, an ice-cream-making gadget unveiled by Sigma Phase at CES 2021. The ColdSnap works similarly to a Keurig appliance, but instead of dishing out coffee, it makes single-serve pod-dispensed ice cream and other tasty frozen treats. Read more about the ColdSnap.
11
of
22
Lutron
Lutron Outdoor Plug
The Lutron Outdoor Plug is an $80 smart outlet that's built to connect wirelessly with your phone while withstanding the elements. Just plug it into power and pair it with the Lutron Bridge using Lutron's app on your Android or iOS device, then plug whatever you like in behind it -- patio lights, holiday lights, water pumps, you name it. From there, you'll be able to use an app to turn the plug on and off remotely, or to automate it to turn on and off automatically at specific times. Read more about the Lutron Outdoor Plug.
12
of
22
LG InstaView refrigerator
LG's line of InstaView refrigerators have always had a glass window on the door that lights up to reveal what's inside whenever you knock on it. Now, for CES 2021, the South Korean retailer has a couple of new tricks up the InstaView's sleeve. That includes a door that opens via voice command and a water dispenser that uses UV light to sanitize your drink. Read more about LG's latest InstaView refrigerators.
13
of
22
GE Lighting
GE Cync
GE Lighting has now rebranded its C by GE lineup. Now called Cync, the brand will add new products to its ranks. They include a smart outdoor plug along with an indoor security camera. Read more about GE Cync.
14
of
22
Panasonic
Panasonic Nanoe EH-NA67-W hair dryer
At CES 2021 Panasonic introduced a new entry in its Nanoe hair dryer line, the Nanoe EH-NA67-W. This new Nanoe promises to "reduce hair damage from everyday brushing" thanks to its "Nanoe technology." According to Panasonic, the Nanoe tech pulls moisture from the air to dry your hair, without drying out your hair. Read more about the Panasonic Nanoe.
Origin wants to do away with large, multidevice home security systems. Its latest offering -- Hex Home -- relies on just two pieces of hardware: a Hex Command and a Hex Sense. The Hex Command is the hub of the system, while the plug-in Hex Sense device has a built-in siren and monitors motion. Read more about the Origin Hex Home security system.
Discuss: All the smart home products at CES 2021
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.