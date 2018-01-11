All the products from CES 2018 you'll be able to buy this year

Have you ever wanted a gigantic Jumbotron for your own home? Good news! Samsung has developed the MicroLED -- a version of its Cinema Screen technology used in movie theaters -- for your house. The new model, called The Wall, measures a mind-blowing 146 inches.
Beyond saying it would ship this year, no pricing or availability for the MicroLED TVs was announced.
HTC is upping its virtual reality game. The new Vive Pro will offer enhanced resolution, integrated headphones and, perhaps most importantly, a new wireless adaptor that will let you finally roam virtual worlds untethered.
The Vive Pro will become available in the next few months, but there's no word yet on pricing.
The makeup master has developed a battery-free wearable that measures UV exposure. At only 2mm thick and 9mm in diameter, the L'Oreal UV Sense is a tiny electronic sensor that can be worn on a fingernail or pair of sunglasses and, via an app, will give you warnings about sun exposure.
It's available exclusively through dermatologists in 2018 with a global launch planned for 2019. Estimated pricing is $40 or less (roughly £30 or AU$50).
Razor, renowned maker of scooters, has developed yet another way to test the patience of parents. The company's new Turbo Jetts motorized heel wheels go up to 10 mph. The removable battery, which will give you 2 to 4 hours of peace while it charges, delivers about 30 minutes of motorized wheel time. The device can be adjusted to fit both kids (size 12 and up) and, when the inevitable "time out" is served, adults (up to adult size 12).
The Turbo Jetts will be available at Toys 'R' Us starting in February for $130 (about £95 or AU$165).
Toto's marble-covered bathtub has lots of integrated tech -- but what separates it from the rest is its ability to simulate the feeling of floating in space. A series of integrated jets lift your feet off the floor of the tub and the surrounding LED lights add the perfect interstellar ambiance.
The Toto Floating Tub costs *cough* $19,000 (about £14,000 or AU$24,000) and will be available in the third quarter of 2018.
BFGD stands for Big Format Gaming Display. How big is big? 65 inches, much bigger than most gaming monitors, which often max out at around half the size. The low-latency BFGD monitor was built by Nvidia along with partners HP, Asus and Acer, and packs the GPU maker's Nvidia Shield streaming tech.
Nvidia says it will ship the BFGD later this summer, but pricing was not announced.
Say goodbye to cable. With a 60-mile range, the Smartenna+ will pick up the signal and then optimize your reception automatically. It works with the new Stream+, which features dual tuners, Android TV support and a free channel guide -- all without a subscription.
Shipping in the spring of 2018, the Smartenna+ costs $89 and the Stream+ costs $99. It's available for preorder now.
All of the upsides of a high-end gaming rig without the cost or technical requirements of actually owning one. That's the promise of the Blade Shadow -- a high-end Windows PC remotely accessible from any computer, phone or tablet for about $35 per month (about £25 or AU$45).
Available in California starting Feb. 15, with a broader US rollout coming in summer 2018 (preorders start Jan. 11).
The centerpiece of Kohler's connected bathroom, the new Verdera lighted mirror has an Alexa-enabled speaker built into the bottom in addition to two front-facing microphones that receive your voice commands. You get touch controls to adjust sound and light levels, a night light and motion sensors that raise the light levels when someone stands in front of it.
The mirror will be available in three different sizes, each with its own unannounced price, and is slated for a March release.
Batteries aren't included or even necessary here. That's because Razer's new wireless gaming mouse pulls its power directly from its mousepad. So the new Mamba is a few ounces lighter than its predecessors, but it still has Chroma accent lights that you can control from your PC.
The HyperFlux series will be available in the first quarter of 2018 for $249 (and approximately £185 or AU$315).
The all-electric FF91 Future, shown here in the Stealth Combat finish, looks seriously cool, is autonomous-ready and, according to Faraday, goes from 0 to 60 in 2.39 seconds -- which would make it the fastest-accelerating SUV in the world.
Though there's no word on price yet, Faraday says the FF91 will hit customer driveways later this year.
The Spectre x360 lives a double life as a tablet and high-performance laptop. And this premium two-in-one comes equipped with some nasty specs including quad-core eighth-gen Intel Core i-series processors and your choice of Radeon RX Vega M or Nvidia GeForce MX 150 discrete graphics.
Coming to Best Buy and HP.com in March, prices will start at $1,370 (roughly equivalent to £1,010 and AU$1,750).
Sony's new ultra-short-throw projector looks like a stylish credenza, with an artificial marble top and half-mirror aluminum frame and wooden shelf. Built into the top, however, is a projector that can create a 120-inch image with 4K resolution. Sony has also integrated organic glass speakers, a subwoofer and three midrange speakers.
The Sony LSPX-A1 goes on sale this spring for $30,000 (about £14,750 or AU$25,500).
Hauling your luggage around an airport is very 2017. We are now in 2018, however, and this year we finally get a chance to buy a hands-free, autonomous carry-on suitcase that will follow you anywhere at a max speed of 7 mph (11 kph).
Maker ForwardX plans to launch the luggage sometime later this year, but hasn't announced pricing.
This picture isn't of one super-long screen, it's three screens next to each other. The bezels are hidden, though, by Asus' new antibezel kit. It uses lenses to refract the content on the screen edges at a 130-degree angle -- essentially using a sort of stealth technology to hide them.
No word on price, but it's set for an early-2018 release.
Smacircle, based in Shenzhen, China, claims it's built the world's most compact and lightweight foldable eBike. Weighing in at roughly 15 pounds (6.8 kg), the bike can be folded into a small backpack and locked using your phone.
Available for preorder now on Indiegogo for $650 or £479 or AU$825 (the price will eventually go up to $1,500 or £1,100 or AU$1,900), the S1 starts shipping this month.
Skully Technologies launched an ill-fated Indiegogo campaign in 2016, raising nearly $2.5 million in preorders for a motorcycle helmet with AR features, and then folding. Backers of that campaign will soon receive the Fenix AR -- a helmet with a rear-view camera that displays a 180-degree view on a transparent display. It supports turn-by-turn navigation and (when connected to a phone via Bluetooth) voice commands, making phone calls and playing music.
The Fenix AR will be available for purchase later this year for $1,899 (about £1,400 or AU$2,400).
If you need a little help getting around, this is one bad-ass personal electric vehicle. The Whill Model Ci has a max speed of 5 mph and a battery range of up to 10 miles; the integrated lithium-ion battery takes between 4 and 5 hours to charge. Though it's not an all-terrain vehicle, it can handle inclines and a variety of surfaces -- and the accompanying app allows family members to check battery level and location remotely.
The Whill Model Ci is available now and starts at $4,000 (roughly £3,000 or AU$5,000).
The Misty I, on the other hand, is but a wee baby robot -- though one born into an esteemed family that's laser-focused on its future. Misty Robotics is the spin-off startup created last year by Sphero founder Ian Bernstein and Tim Enwall, who came from Nest Labs. Their goal: cultivate a community of developers that can build up Misty's skill set over the next decade.
The Misty I Developer Edition will be available in February for $1,500 (about £1,100 or AU$1,900) to a "dozen" or so early partners.
Rather than overwhelm you with a flood of features you might not need, Whirlpool has shown some restraint with its latest smart fridge. Marinating meat? The screen will tell you how long to cook your particular cut and ask if you want to set a timer. Cleaning the fridge? Whirlpool will suspend cooling to save energy and shut off the door alarm.
Whirlpool will release the WRFA94CIHN later this year for $4,400 (likely US only).