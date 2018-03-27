All the 2018 education apps Apple announced

CNET también está disponible en español.

Apps announced at Apple's Chicago education event

iWork gets an update

Pages

Boulevard AR

Froggepedia

WWF Free Rivers

Everyone Can Create

Classroom

Apple Teacher

Swift Playgrounds

Clips

ClassKit

  • Apple is announcing new products today in Chicago.
    1
    of 12
  • Apple is announcing new products today in Chicago.
    2
    of 12
  • 036-apple-chicago-education-event
    3
    of 12
  • 051-apple-chicago-education-event
    4
    of 12
  • 049-apple-chicago-education-event
    5
    of 12
  • 050-apple-chicago-education-event
    6
    of 12
  • 097-apple-chicago-education-event
    7
    of 12
  • 066-apple-chicago-education-event
    8
    of 12
  • 078-apple-chicago-education-event
    9
    of 12
  • 084-apple-chicago-education-event
    10
    of 12
  • 094-apple-chicago-education-event
    11
    of 12
  • 073-apple-chicago-education-event
    12
    of 12

Today Apple announced a new update to its 9.7-inch iPad, which adds Pencil support and a better A10 processor. But that was only half of the story, as the company announced a slew of updates and new apps that take advantage of the improved hardware.

Given that the event was held in an auditorium at Lane Tech High School in Chicago it's no surprise that educational apps were the focus. Apple said there are currently 200,000 education and reference apps available from the App Store. 

From new AR applications to collaborative tools for the classroom including resources for teachers, read on to see all of the software for the Apple iPad that was detailed at the event.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
All three components of Apple's productivity app iWork -- Pages, Numbers and Keynote -- now enjoy Pencil support. All three apps come loaded onto every iPad for free, the company announced onstage.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
Apple spent much of its time talking about changes to iWork's Pages app, which now includes group collaboration built in. Users can add their own illustrations, and Apple used the ability to create a children's book as an example. The Smart Annotation features lets users (such as a teacher) mark up documents easily with the Pencil, and annotations stay anchored to the original.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
The first of two Augmented Reality apps shown at the Chicago event was Boulevard AR, which is designed to support art history education.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
Remember that scene from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" where Elliott frees all of the frogs that are about to be dissected? Kids can now use the Apple Pencil to dissect virtual frogs with Froggepedia. No messy cleanup!

Photo by James Martin/CNET
Apple also showed off the "WWF Free Rivers" app, which allows students to learn how rivers affect the animals and landscape around them. Students can experiment with damming rivers and creating sustainable energy.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
Following its Everyone Can Code initiative to teach coding, Apple has announced a new creative platform called Everyone Can Create. This utility allows teachers to incorporate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into their classes, and includes training materials to guide them through the process.

Users are able to download the materials in preview starting today in advance of the full fall 2018 release.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
While it's already available on iPad, Apple spent some time talking about the Classroom teaching assistant app. One feature lets teachers view students' screens to make sure they're paying attention. The company announced the Mac version of the app will be available in beta starting in June. 

Photo by James Martin/CNET
The company also detailed Apple Teacher: Apple's free and self-paced online professional learning program. It incorporates gamification elements, such as earning badges for achieving teaching milestones.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
As part of the Everyone Can Code platform, Swift Playgrounds teaches kids how to code with the iPad. The company announced an ARKit module for the App Development with Swift program.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
Students will be able to use the Pencil with the Clips app to create multimedia presentations. The company displayed a video on mitosis (cell division) that was created using Clips.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
ClassKit is a brand new API that integrates with SchoolWork enabling it to work with multiple apps used in the classroom.

Photo by James Martin/CNET
