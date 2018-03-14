CNET también está disponible en español.
Alicia Vikander is video game heroine Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider", a new movie adaptation of the famous video game.
Here are 25 pictures of Vikander in action, plus some info on the film and 25 truly terrible puns.
The 2018 movie, directed by Roar Uthaug, is based on the 2013 reboot of the video game series.
Lara Croft winds up on a mysterious island in the new film.
Lara gets into all sorts of scrapes in the movie.
Obviously, some tombs get raided.
Lara faces the requisite number of ancient traps.
Like the game, puzzles must be solved amid the action.
Lara follows the trail left by her father, an aristocrat obsessed with ancient artefacts.
Welcome to Croft Manor, Lara's ancestral seat.
This is the latest movie adaptation of Lara Croft's adventures, following the earlier movies starring Angelina Jolie.
Roar Uthaug directs Vikander.
Vikander gets to grips with the stunts.
Vikander trained in boxing, weight lifting, MMA and lots more.
Look at those abs. Vikander hit the gym for months with trainer Magnus Lygdbäck to put on 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) of muscle.
Walton Goggins from "The Shield" and "Justified" plays the "Tomb Raider" villain.
Welcome to the jungle, Lara.
Kristin Scott Thomas looks out for Lara.
Derek Jacobi and Kristin Scott Thomas get up in Lara's business.
Lara swings into action in Hong Kong.
Why yes, there is a lot of dangling over yawning chasms.
"Tomb Raider" hits movie theatres on March 16.