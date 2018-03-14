CNET también está disponible en español.

Gloom raider

Spume raider

Marooned raider

Flume raider

Exhume raider

Headroom raider

Illume raider

Catacomb raider

Tome raider

Stately home raider

B-52 raider

Boom raider

Vroom raider

Zoom raider

Set-to raider

Tum raider

Glum raider

Arboretum raider

You're not my mum raider

Peloton raider

TM Lewin raider

Tycoon raider

Kowloon raider

Legroom raider

Orlando Bloom raider

  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-15006
    1
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-2
    2
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-trl-097
    3
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-trl4-262r
    4
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-15459-1
    5
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-trl-140
    6
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-22845
    7
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-17271
    8
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-17165
    9
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-17977
    10
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-trl-154-vfx
    11
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-00037r
    12
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-17937
    13
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-06238
    14
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-19187r
    15
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-19345r
    16
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-gb-00189g
    17
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-3
    18
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-18464r
    19
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-19628
    20
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-18367
    21
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-18588r
    22
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-ik-00027r
    23
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-trl4-235
    24
    of 25
  • tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-ik-00019r
    25
    of 25

Alicia Vikander is video game heroine Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider", a new movie adaptation of the famous video game. 

Here are 25 pictures of Vikander in action, plus some info on the film and 25 truly terrible puns.

Caption by / Photo by Ilze Kitshoff
The 2018 movie, directed by Roar Uthaug, is based on the 2013 reboot of the video game series.

Caption by / Photo by Graham Bartholomew
Lara Croft winds up on a mysterious island in the new film.

Caption by / Photo by Warner Bros. Picture
Lara gets into all sorts of scrapes in the movie.

Caption by /
Obviously, some tombs get raided.

Caption by / Photo by Ilze Kitshoff
Lara faces the requisite number of ancient traps.

Caption by / Photo by Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Like the game, puzzles must be solved amid the action.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
Lara follows the trail left by her father, an aristocrat obsessed with ancient artefacts.

Caption by / Photo by Ilze Kitshoff
It means "book".

Caption by / Photo by Ilze Kitshoff
Welcome to Croft Manor, Lara's ancestral seat.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
B-25 doesn't rhyme, OK?

Caption by / Photo by Ilze Kitshoff
This is the latest movie adaptation of Lara Croft's adventures, following the earlier movies starring Angelina Jolie.

Caption by / Photo by Graham Bartholomew
Roar Uthaug directs Vikander.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
Vikander gets to grips with the stunts.

Caption by / Photo by Graham Bartholomew
Vikander trained in boxing, weight lifting, MMA and lots more.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
Look at those abs. Vikander hit the gym for months with trainer Magnus Lygdbäck to put on 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) of muscle.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
Walton Goggins from "The Shield" and "Justified" plays the "Tomb Raider" villain. 

Caption by / Photo by Graham Bartholomew
Welcome to the jungle, Lara.

Caption by / Photo by Graham Bartholomew
Kristin Scott Thomas looks out for Lara.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
It means the pack of cyclists in a bike race. Lara is a cycle courier in the new movie, y'see.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
It's a shop. The one on the far left. (This is Queens Head Passage in London, map fans.)

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
Derek Jacobi and Kristin Scott Thomas get up in Lara's business.

Caption by / Photo by Christian Black
Lara swings into action in Hong Kong.

Caption by / Photo by Ilze Kitshoff
Why yes, there is a lot of dangling over yawning chasms.

Caption by /
Y'know, like in "Lord of the Rings". He had a bow and arrow ... oh I give up.

"Tomb Raider" hits movie theatres on March 16.

Caption by / Photo by Ilzek Kitshoff
Literally just 25 photos of Alicia Vikander with Tomb Raider puns

Published:
