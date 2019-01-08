Alcatel 1X and 1C are dirt cheap Android phones

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-beauty-shot-3
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1x-android-operating-system-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1x-camera-macro-2-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1x-beauty-shot-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1x-dual-cameras-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1x-logo-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-with-large-plant-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-app-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-textures-side-by-side-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-textures-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-camera-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-app-2
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-beauty-shot-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1c-all-cameras-1
  • alcatel-ces-2019-1x-with-hand-1

Alcatel introduced two new budget phones at CES 2019, the Alcatel 1X and 1C.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

The 1X is the more modern of the two, but still very much entry-level. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

This phone has two rear cameras, so you can take those bokeh photos in portrait mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

There's a 5.5-inch screen with slim bezels. Screen resolution is 1,440x720 pixels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

Instead of a glossy finish, the Alcatel 1X has a no-slip, textured backing that's brushed, but not quite suede.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

It'll cost $120 and 120 euros.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

It's immediately clear that the 5-inch Alcatel 1C is the more bare-bones device. And bare bones it is. The thick bezels are a dead giveaway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

The 1C runs on Android 8 Go Edition, and has a 5-megapixel rear camera. You get a 2-megapixel camera up front.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

Completely plastic backing reinforces that these are cheap phones, but Alcatel has at least made an effort by adding a cross-hatch design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

Here's a closer look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

A 5-megapixel camera on the back comes with a flash.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

Since there's just one rear camera, you won't get portrait mode shots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

Basic specs include just 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, a 2,000mAh, and a Micro-USB charging port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

Alcatel's new phones go on sale in Q1 in select markets. While the 1X will comes to North America, the 1C won't.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take

See all the hot, new gadgets from CES 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 15
$99.97 at Amazon Read First Take
Now Reading

Alcatel 1X and 1C are dirt cheap Android phones

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2019

Latest Stories

Verizon will sell BlackBerry phones, but there's a catch

Verizon will sell BlackBerry phones, but there's a catch

by
BlackBerry Mobile, TV-maker TCL will join the foldable craze in 2020

BlackBerry Mobile, TV-maker TCL will join the foldable craze in 2020

by
New Alcatel 1X, 1C cost under $130 because not everyone has $1,000 for a phone

New Alcatel 1X, 1C cost under $130 because not everyone has $1,000 for a phone

by
Tinder down for some users looking to swipe this morning

Tinder down for some users looking to swipe this morning

by
Somfy is all about shade at CES 2019

Somfy is all about shade at CES 2019

by