Alcatel 1X and 1C are dirt cheap Android phones

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
At CES 2019, BlackBerry phone maker TCL says the BlackBerry Key2 LE will be sold through Verizon's business...
Just don't hold your breath for a foldable BlackBerry phone.
Alcatel introduced two new budget phones at CES 2019, the Alcatel 1X and 1C.
The 1X is the more modern of the two, but still very much entry-level. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.
This phone has two rear cameras, so you can take those bokeh photos in portrait mode.
There's a 5.5-inch screen with slim bezels. Screen resolution is 1,440x720 pixels.
Instead of a glossy finish, the Alcatel 1X has a no-slip, textured backing that's brushed, but not quite suede.
It'll cost $120 and 120 euros.
It's immediately clear that the 5-inch Alcatel 1C is the more bare-bones device. And bare bones it is. The thick bezels are a dead giveaway.
The 1C runs on Android 8 Go Edition, and has a 5-megapixel rear camera. You get a 2-megapixel camera up front.
Completely plastic backing reinforces that these are cheap phones, but Alcatel has at least made an effort by adding a cross-hatch design.
Here's a closer look.
A 5-megapixel camera on the back comes with a flash.
Since there's just one rear camera, you won't get portrait mode shots.
Basic specs include just 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, a 2,000mAh, and a Micro-USB charging port.
Alcatel's new phones go on sale in Q1 in select markets. While the 1X will comes to North America, the 1C won't.
See all the hot, new gadgets from CES 2019.