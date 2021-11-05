/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Activists arrive at COP26 with strong messages urging swift climate action

It wasn't just world leaders at the global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, this week. Sign-wielding environmental advocacy groups also were there to make their messages heard.

katie-collins_1.jpg
Katie Collins
img-0007.jpg
1 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Outside of the secure zone where the bigwigs met at COP26, environmental groups led marches and protests around Glasgow on Friday, with varied messages about the urgency of tackling the climate crisis. 

img-0041.jpg
2 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

All of the groups had a similar aim: Remind the conference participants that the group's were paying attention to the negotiations.

img-0067.jpg
3 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Some messages were hopeful.

img-0094.jpg
4 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Others were more pointed.

img-0101.jpg
5 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

This "Scrap Trident" sign refers to the UK's nuclear weapons program. The country's nuclear missile- carrying submarines are based in Scotland. 

img-0109.jpg
6 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Most signs demanded immediate action to address climate change. 

img-0123.jpg
7 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Beneath holiday decorations in Glasgow's George Square, people crowd around an equestrian statue to hear climate activist Greta Thunberg speak.

img-0133.jpg
8 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Many of the protesters wore masks. Across the square are Glasgow's City Chambers. 

img-9508.jpg
9 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Some signs were too big to be carried.

img-9509.jpg
10 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

This sign refers to the Fridays for Future climate strike. Many communities, including LGBTQ people, were represented among the activists.

img-9514.jpg
11 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Some demonstrators evoked climate justice, a movement that sees the climate crisis as bigger than just a scientific problem. 

img-9520.jpg
12 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

And many pointed out that addressing climate change isn't just the responsibility of governments and business.

img-9527.jpg
13 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Many protesters had a message for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

img-9531.jpg
14 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

People of all ages carried signs around Glasgow. Friday's protests took place on COP26's youth day.

img-9536.jpg
15 of 15 Katie Collins/CNET

Images of fire to depict a warming world were common. 

