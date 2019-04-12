Acer announces new Concept D line for creatives

Wacom EMR (electro-magnetic resonance) is its professional-level pressure-sensitivity technology. The stylus charges via the screen, so no batteries are required, and it supports 4,096 levels of pressure (8,192 in Wacom's own products).
This is where the conversion from a gaming notebook doesn't work so well. An icky gaming touchpad in a weird spot (though people have told me they like the location after they get used to it) and a mushy keyboard. I hope that's because it was an engineering sample.
It has a more conventional version of the Triton 500 keyboard, without the specially reinforced and highlighted keys used in gaming (e.g., WASD). It also doesn't have the Turbo button that lets you overclock the GPU.
Acer announced two new monitors, which visually look like the Predators; they do have those matching faux-wood bases, though. The CM7321K is a 32-inch, 4K DisplayHDR 1000 display using mini-LED technology to provide over 1,100 local-dimming zones, covering 90% of Rec 2020 (but notably, with no claims about accuracy).
The second monitor, the CP7271K, is 27-inch 4K with a 144Hz refresh rate and G-sync Ultimate -- what used to be called G-Sync HDR -- with that standard's fast refresh rates and 1,000-nit peak brightness. This one does claim color accuracy and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.